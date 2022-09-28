Cam Reddish says he never asked for a trade

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish told a story – lifting weights on his birthday when messages started going crazy on Instagram. “What did i do now?” Saw trade request rumors and said untrue. Never asked out. – 1:08 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Cam Reddish says he did not request a trade this summer. – 1:02 PM

Michael Scotto: NBA executives I’ve spoken to are split on Cam Reddish. Some believe Reddish has raw physical talent and upside that still has yet to be tapped into. Others believe he doesn’t have the drive to fulfill his potential. He’s eligible for an $8.1 million qualifying offer and restricted free agency in the summer of 2023. -via HoopsHype / September 15, 2022
KnicksMuse: Cam Reddish has NOT requested a trade -via Twitter / September 4, 2022

