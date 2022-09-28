Cam Reddish says he never asked for a trade

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish told a story – lifting weights on his birthday when messages started going crazy on Instagram. “What did i do now?” Saw trade request rumors and said untrue. Never asked out. – 1:08 PM
Cam Reddish told a story – lifting weights on his birthday when messages started going crazy on Instagram. “What did i do now?” Saw trade request rumors and said untrue. Never asked out. – 1:08 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: When asked about Cam Reddish, Tom Thibodeau says he’s looking forward to training camp and what happens in preseason. Says NYK has strong depth at wing. When asked if Reddish will be in rotation, Thibodeau says no decisions have been made, reiterates minutes will be merit-based. -via Twitter @IanBegley / September 28, 2022
Michael Scotto: NBA executives I’ve spoken to are split on Cam Reddish. Some believe Reddish has raw physical talent and upside that still has yet to be tapped into. Others believe he doesn’t have the drive to fulfill his potential. He’s eligible for an $8.1 million qualifying offer and restricted free agency in the summer of 2023. -via HoopsHype / September 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.