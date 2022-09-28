Cavaliers interested in trading for Jae Crowder

If, however, you prefer to make the case that the Cavs are one player away from serious championship contention, the evidence is at the small forward spot. It’s why Cleveland is said to have interest in trading for Jae Crowder from the Suns, who is available and is a proven 3-and-D big body who could bang against the Kevin Durants and Jimmy Butlers and Jayson Tatums of the East. Whether the Cavs make an offer, or if the Suns accept what Cleveland would send back, is another matter. In the meantime, Bickerstaff and his staff will use training camp and the preseason to decide who among the six he mentioned is the best fit to start next to the stars.
Source: Joe Vardon @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Cavaliers have at least fleeting interest in Jae Crowder, as they are a small forward away from being really special. Unless, of course, one of these six players makes a name for himself, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3635454/2022/0… – 8:09 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Nets media team/Brooklyn season preview; @Bobby Marks and I do fake Jae Crowder trades; then @Andrew Lopez previews the Pelicans:
New Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Nets media team/Brooklyn season preview; @Bobby Marks and I do fake Jae Crowder trades; then @Andrew Lopez previews the Pelicans:
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder’s Instagram video quoting Ray Lewis reveals mindset in parting with Phoenix #Suns (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:26 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Losing Jae Crowder will be an adjustment for the @Phoenix Suns, but they do have the perfect player ready to step into the role. #BackSportsPage @DylanAck10 #NBA – 7:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there a path for Jae Crowder to return to the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
PJ Tucker had knee surgery this summer and Jae Crowder isn’t a Sixer yet? – 3:09 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Nets media day and season outlook — and his new best friend; @Bobby Marks on Jae Crowder trades and how this is a test for the Suns; then @_Andrew_Lopez previews the Pelicans:
Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Nets media day and season outlook — and his new best friend; @Bobby Marks on Jae Crowder trades and how this is a test for the Suns; then @_Andrew_Lopez previews the Pelicans:
StatMuse @statmuse
Jae Crowder last season:
9.4 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 1.4 SPG
Jae Crowder last season:
9.4 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 1.4 SPG
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is there a path for Jae Crowder to return to the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:17 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jae Crowder’s absence, Robert Sarver investigation, a solemn Deandre Ayton and more reactions from Suns Media Day: bit.ly/3DTOh0D – 1:11 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From Jae Crowder’s absence to a subdued Deandre Ayton to the Robert Sarver situation, there was a lot to talk about at Suns Media Day. For @PHNX_Suns, I gave my thoughts on the biggest stories: https://t.co/SkmBL9K6aL pic.twitter.com/tpqfJwMD9j – 10:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘No bad blood’: Cam Johnson supports Phoenix #Suns teammate Jae Crowder’s decision https://t.co/zKd4CwhWxY via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/4HDz0Nkbxm – 8:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I gave my thoughts on the Jae Crowder situation after Media Day, including what I’ve heard about why he’s upset.
I gave my thoughts on the Jae Crowder situation after Media Day, including what I’ve heard about why he’s upset.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST:
@TheBoxAndOne_ is here to chat NBA News and Notes.
-Udoka Suspension
-Bogdanovic trade to DET
-Crowder Trade?
-McCollum/Wade Extensions
-Mailbag!
GAME THEORY PODCAST:
@TheBoxAndOne_ is here to chat NBA News and Notes.
-Udoka Suspension
-Bogdanovic trade to DET
-Crowder Trade?
-McCollum/Wade Extensions
-Mailbag!
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Upset by Robert Sarver situation, Jae Crowder’s absence & lingering effects of the Deandre Ayton contract drama, the title-contending Suns looked a bit shaken on media day: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet on the Jae Crowder situation: “I feel like what we have here is really strong. I love Jae. I love him to death. Everyone’s got their own path.” – 4:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Still be Jae 2.0.” Ish Wainright when asked about what his role will be this year. #Suns – 3:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“I love Jae, and I have information on this so it’s difficult for me to speak on it, but at the same time, the players and organization, I think there is a mutual respect for what Jae has done here.” – Bismack Biyombo on the Jae Crowder situation – 2:53 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges says he loves 99 (Jae Crowder) and the whole situation sucks. Understands that’s how the business goes sometimes. Spoke on how much he learned from Crowder over the last two years and how Crowder specifically helped him get better as a player and pro. – 2:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges on the Jae Crower situation: “It sucks. I love 99. I remember telling him all the time he’s one of my favorite vets ever. It’s one of those things, it’s just how the business goes.” – 2:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“There’s no bad blood between Jae and I.”
“There’s no bad blood between Jae and I.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson said there is no bad blood between him and Jae Crowder. Emphasized how good of a teammate Crowder is and how he could come to him with anything. Has learned with more time in the NBA that everyone’s situation is different. – 1:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul addressing Jae Crowder situation #Suns pic.twitter.com/80jMsp1HDs – 1:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker said he wishes Jae Crowder the best and that Crowder is a brother he has forever. Understands that everyone’s situation in the league is different. – 1:12 PM
Devin Booker said he wishes Jae Crowder the best and that Crowder is a brother he has forever. Understands that everyone’s situation in the league is different. – 1:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“That’s a brother that I’ll have forever.”
“That’s a brother that I’ll have forever.”
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jae Crowder: His potential trade destinations. hoopshype.com/lists/jae-crow… – 1:04 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jae’Sean Tate on the culture the Rockets are trying to build: “I love the word ‘electric'”
Jae’Sean Tate on the culture the Rockets are trying to build: “I love the word ‘electric'”
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate: “We’re gonna be the team people hate to play against” – 12:56 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jae’Sean Tate on Alperen Sengun: “He’s one of the best big man passers, if not the best big man passer, that I’ve played with in my career.” – 12:55 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jae’Sean Tate says he’s “always been a great basketball player without (three-point shooting)” so it’s not like three-point shooting was his entire focus this offseason. – 12:52 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jae’Sean Tate said he worked hard on overall shooting but especially his corner threes: “Just getting reps up. Making sure constantly shooting the same shot every time.” – 12:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We’ll see.” Monty Williams on Cam Johnson establishing himself as a starter at the four with Jae Crowder not at training camp. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vCzBLTmCg0 – 12:45 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he didn’t have a sense from Jae Crowder at the end of the season that would have us arrive at the point the Suns and Crowder are at now. Agreed with the importance Crowder had on helping the younger guys learn how to win and be in playoff basketball. – 12:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Jae Crowder situation: “I see it as an opportunity for us. Like James said, our guys have been in the gym.”
Monty Williams on the Jae Crowder situation: “I see it as an opportunity for us. Like James said, our guys have been in the gym.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
James Jones on Jae Crowder’s situation. #Suns pic.twitter.com/AJPEHLjmzA – 12:10 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
James Jones said he doesn’t know what Jae Crowder’s situation will mean for the Suns going forward. Is going to keep the conversations with him private. – 12:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jae Crowder, James Jones says those conversations will remain private out of respect for the situation, but it’s an “opportunity” for the Suns.
On Jae Crowder, James Jones says those conversations will remain private out of respect for the situation, but it’s an “opportunity” for the Suns.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers media day: Harden had ‘dark moments’ in recent years; Embiid says he ‘feels great’; Jae Crowder trade rumors inquirer.com/sixers/live/si… via @phillyinquirer – 11:46 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Same outcome for #Suns with Jae Crowder?
Same outcome for #Suns with Jae Crowder?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here to chat NBA News and Notes
-Udoka Suspension
-Bogdanovic trade to DET
-Crowder Trade?
-McCollum/Wade Extensions
-Mailbag!
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ is here to chat NBA News and Notes
-Udoka Suspension
-Bogdanovic trade to DET
-Crowder Trade?
-McCollum/Wade Extensions
-Mailbag!
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Sixers’ storylines, Matisse Thybulle’s offseason and Jae Crowder wanting out of Phoenix ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN4730458448 – 5:27 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ storylines, Matisse Thybulle’s offseason and Jae Crowder wanting… youtu.be/qfn82yuW_uA via @YouTube – 4:41 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns, Crowder agree he will sit out training camp while they seek a trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/25/sun… – 8:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Cleaning The Glass estimates Jae Crowder played just 21 possessions as a SF for PHX last season. There’s no way he’s a 3. Full-time stretch 4. – 8:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Think the Sixers are pretty well-stocked on the wings who are best served playing most of their minutes at the four right now, so don’t expect them to be in the Crowder hunt – 7:21 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jae Crowder requested to not report to Suns training camp, and the team agreed as it continues trying to find a trade for him, sources told ESPN. es.pn/3LJuHpI – 6:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Jae Crowder won’t attend #Suns training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him https://t.co/1IoyINbe6I via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/NfBI7VAUbJ – 6:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Okay I know everybody’s mad at Jae Crowder but the man posted his own trade hype video on Instagram and this is everything people love and hate about Bossman all at once pic.twitter.com/q24QrrKt30 – 6:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I want to reiterate 2 things with the Jae Crowder convo:
I want to reiterate 2 things with the Jae Crowder convo:
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.! 🥷🏾🤫🤐 – 5:51 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jae Crowder will sit out training camp after he and the Suns mutually agreed to find a trade partner for him.
Jae Crowder will sit out training camp after he and the Suns mutually agreed to find a trade partner for him.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🚨Jae Crowder and the Suns agreed that the forward will not partake in training camp.🚨
💰Expiring $10.2M contract
🏀Acquiring team would inherit his bird rights
⚕️Has missed only 50 games in 10 seasons
🚨Jae Crowder and the Suns agreed that the forward will not partake in training camp.🚨
💰Expiring $10.2M contract
🏀Acquiring team would inherit his bird rights
⚕️Has missed only 50 games in 10 seasons
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder won’t attend #Suns training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With Jae Crowder apparently done as a Phoenix Sun, Cam Johnson’s price just went up. – 5:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Suns have been actively seeking a new home via trade for Jae Crowder and officially announce that Crowder will not be asked to report to training camp with Media Day on Monday and Phoenix’s first practice Tuesday.
The Suns have been actively seeking a new home via trade for Jae Crowder and officially announce that Crowder will not be asked to report to training camp with Media Day on Monday and Phoenix’s first practice Tuesday.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If it were up to him, would Jae Crowder welcome a return to the Miami Heat? “Of course,” source close to Crowder said.
If it were up to him, would Jae Crowder welcome a return to the Miami Heat? “Of course,” source close to Crowder said.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: Jae Crowder won’t attend training camp. #Suns pic.twitter.com/DFUe1xEhe9 – 5:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns statement on Jae Crowder: “The Phoenix Suns and forward Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.” – 5:11 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jae Crowder, Suns, mutually agree that Crowder will not be with the team for training camp. Phoenix, Crowder expected to work together to find a trade. – 5:11 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Suns Statement: The Phoenix Suns and forward Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp. – 5:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Sharing this again
a mock Jae Crowder trade call with @BrendonKleen14
Sharing this again
a mock Jae Crowder trade call with @BrendonKleen14
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sources inform @azcentral Jae Crowder won’t attend training camp that begins Tuesday as the #Suns have been trying to trade him. – 5:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Jae Crowder is a good rotation piece to add to any contender but he’s a perfect example of how people shoehorn wings who can’t create their own shots into the 3-and-D category when they really are the great shooters, either. Think the theory of him is better than the reality. – 5:02 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jae Crowder can be a great fit for the 2022-23 Miami Heat. He easily can have the same role as PJ Tucker had last season, as a defensive anchor next to Bam Adebayo. It will be kind of surprise if the Heat will not make a move for Bossman. #heatculture – 5:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns lost leverage with today’s news, but in case you were wondering what a Jae Crowder trade might look like, I whipped up a bunch of scenarios yesterday: bit.ly/3DYU5FU – 4:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cameron Johnson is ready for a bigger role in Phoenix, but the Suns depth could take a hit, pending the return for Crowder. – 4:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:53 PM
More on this storyline
Zach Lowe on Bucks interest in Jae Crowder: The Bucks will look though I bet. The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys. -via ESPN / September 27, 2022
Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to come to training camp, and the Suns announced they’d granted the request Sunday. Crowder was informed over the summer that he may lose his starting job this season, sources said, and it prompted him to request a trade. The Suns had discussions about it throughout the summer but hadn’t found a deal yet. But it seems clear his time with the team is over. -via ESPN / September 26, 2022
NBA Central: “Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami.” – @Shams Charania on potential destinations for Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/pxIAKs9P8a -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 26, 2022
