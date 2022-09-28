Devin Booker feels Deandre Ayton situation won't be a distraction

Duane Rankin: “I didnt talk to Coach much this summer, either.” Devin Booker when asked about Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton having not spoken since Game 7. Will this be a distraction? “No. Guys look good to me.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/8lxPmFGIAi
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ve enjoyed playing with Jock.”
Devin Booker on playing with new #Suns big Jock Landale in camp. pic.twitter.com/NA7FIVinSw – 5:26 PM
“I’ve enjoyed playing with Jock.”
Devin Booker on playing with new #Suns big Jock Landale in camp. pic.twitter.com/NA7FIVinSw – 5:26 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes practiced yesterday but did not practice today due to left foot soreness. He’s in a walking book, which is viewed by NYK as a precaution. Ailment is currently seen as minor. Credit to social media sleuths (@kunal____, I think?) for seeing practice photo of Grimes. – 5:05 PM
Quentin Grimes practiced yesterday but did not practice today due to left foot soreness. He’s in a walking book, which is viewed by NYK as a precaution. Ailment is currently seen as minor. Credit to social media sleuths (@kunal____, I think?) for seeing practice photo of Grimes. – 5:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I didnt talk to Coach much this summer, either.”
Devin Booker when asked about Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton having not spoken since Game 7.
Will this be a distraction?
“No. Guys look good to me.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/8lxPmFGIAi – 5:03 PM
“I didnt talk to Coach much this summer, either.”
Devin Booker when asked about Monty Williams-Deandre Ayton having not spoken since Game 7.
Will this be a distraction?
“No. Guys look good to me.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/8lxPmFGIAi – 5:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We play Sunday. It’s quick.”
Devin Booker as #Suns have their first preseason game Sunday against Adelaide 36ers. pic.twitter.com/oevmf5dd1M – 4:58 PM
“We play Sunday. It’s quick.”
Devin Booker as #Suns have their first preseason game Sunday against Adelaide 36ers. pic.twitter.com/oevmf5dd1M – 4:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
In regards to the Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams not talking since Game 7, Devin Booker said he didn’t talk to coach much over the summer and thinks it’s fine for guys to get away from each other over the break. Doesn’t see it being a potential distraction pic.twitter.com/XLNyt8p0Ya – 4:51 PM
In regards to the Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams not talking since Game 7, Devin Booker said he didn’t talk to coach much over the summer and thinks it’s fine for guys to get away from each other over the break. Doesn’t see it being a potential distraction pic.twitter.com/XLNyt8p0Ya – 4:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ivtLe4J0ft – 4:15 PM
Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ivtLe4J0ft – 4:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton off the bounce to the rim. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wwx0Nap0bO – 4:13 PM
Deandre Ayton off the bounce to the rim. #Suns pic.twitter.com/wwx0Nap0bO – 4:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
With continuity for the players, Monty Williams said the understanding from the system players is so high that they can suggest tweaks on the fly and can help run practice. Devin Booker had one with a sideline out of bounds play today because he knows everything to look for. – 4:08 PM
With continuity for the players, Monty Williams said the understanding from the system players is so high that they can suggest tweaks on the fly and can help run practice. Devin Booker had one with a sideline out of bounds play today because he knows everything to look for. – 4:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Deandre Ayton’s blunt honesty and the Suns’ need to fix a potential problem of their own making: bit.ly/3CgGjgF – 3:09 PM
On Deandre Ayton’s blunt honesty and the Suns’ need to fix a potential problem of their own making: bit.ly/3CgGjgF – 3:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The first day of Suns training camp was…uncomfortable. For @PHNX_Suns, I gave my thoughts on what may be fueling Deandre Ayton’s current public demeanor and the need for Monty Williams to amend some missteps: https://t.co/Ay1rj601de pic.twitter.com/5PZM9e5FQu – 10:03 AM
The first day of Suns training camp was…uncomfortable. For @PHNX_Suns, I gave my thoughts on what may be fueling Deandre Ayton’s current public demeanor and the need for Monty Williams to amend some missteps: https://t.co/Ay1rj601de pic.twitter.com/5PZM9e5FQu – 10:03 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Folks, I’m starting to think the situation between Deandre Ayton and the Suns organization may not actually be ‘alright.’
On the downside risk of playing hardball with humans, with some help from my dude Botticelli: ziller.substack.com/p/deandre-ayto… – 10:03 AM
Folks, I’m starting to think the situation between Deandre Ayton and the Suns organization may not actually be ‘alright.’
On the downside risk of playing hardball with humans, with some help from my dude Botticelli: ziller.substack.com/p/deandre-ayto… – 10:03 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Deandre Ayton says he hasn’t spoken to coach Williams since Game 7 last May nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/27/dea… – 5:53 PM
Deandre Ayton says he hasn’t spoken to coach Williams since Game 7 last May nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/27/dea… – 5:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
For more context on Deandre Ayton and the Suns read this… es.pn/3SCe8hz @andscape @espn – 5:53 PM
For more context on Deandre Ayton and the Suns read this… es.pn/3SCe8hz @andscape @espn – 5:53 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI:
Still stunned and in the dark about the Ime Udoka matter? So are some former Celtics.
(As we learned at Media Day, the current C’s are, too.)
Also, a corporate PR person who deals with crisis management says the club is doing things by the book.
bit.ly/3dJtWQR – 9:35 AM
ICYMI:
Still stunned and in the dark about the Ime Udoka matter? So are some former Celtics.
(As we learned at Media Day, the current C’s are, too.)
Also, a corporate PR person who deals with crisis management says the club is doing things by the book.
bit.ly/3dJtWQR – 9:35 AM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Romeo Doubs’ dazzling performance against the Buccaneers was one for the record book:
woelfelspressbox.com/2022/09/doubs-… – 8:48 PM
Romeo Doubs’ dazzling performance against the Buccaneers was one for the record book:
woelfelspressbox.com/2022/09/doubs-… – 8:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Two-way Duane Washington Jr. now playing with “big brother” Devin Booker in Phoenix. #Suns pic.twitter.com/710p3WXMDr – 4:09 PM
Two-way Duane Washington Jr. now playing with “big brother” Devin Booker in Phoenix. #Suns pic.twitter.com/710p3WXMDr – 4:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We have some unfinished business around here.” Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xkNrIdAzpX – 1:17 PM
“We have some unfinished business around here.” Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xkNrIdAzpX – 1:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker said “that’s not the Robert Sarver” he knows in regards to Sarver using the N-Word, saying he never used to the word. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yBjBO7SIFG – 1:17 PM
Devin Booker said “that’s not the Robert Sarver” he knows in regards to Sarver using the N-Word, saying he never used to the word. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yBjBO7SIFG – 1:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker says he’s like the Sunburst jerseys the best.
#Suns are sporting those this year. – 1:16 PM
Devin Booker says he’s like the Sunburst jerseys the best.
#Suns are sporting those this year. – 1:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker said the Barkley throwbacks are his favorite Suns jersey. He’s excited to wear ’em. – 1:15 PM
Devin Booker said the Barkley throwbacks are his favorite Suns jersey. He’s excited to wear ’em. – 1:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“All you want to do in this league is play meaningful basketball…we have the foundation, we have the tools, we have the staff. So I’m excited about what’s coming forward.” – Devin Booker – 1:15 PM
“All you want to do in this league is play meaningful basketball…we have the foundation, we have the tools, we have the staff. So I’m excited about what’s coming forward.” – Devin Booker – 1:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker said he wishes Jae Crowder the best and that Crowder is a brother he has forever. Understands that everyone’s situation in the league is different. – 1:12 PM
Devin Booker said he wishes Jae Crowder the best and that Crowder is a brother he has forever. Understands that everyone’s situation in the league is different. – 1:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker said it was tough to read the findings of the Robert Sarver report. He never knew Sarver like that but is not disregarding what anyone said and is sensitive to everyone involved and understands others had different experiences. – 1:11 PM
Devin Booker said it was tough to read the findings of the Robert Sarver report. He never knew Sarver like that but is not disregarding what anyone said and is sensitive to everyone involved and understands others had different experiences. – 1:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“That’s a brother that I’ll have forever.”
Devin Booker said it’s a tough situation, but he wishes Jae Crowder the best moving forward – 1:05 PM
“That’s a brother that I’ll have forever.”
Devin Booker said it’s a tough situation, but he wishes Jae Crowder the best moving forward – 1:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Devin Booker says he didn’t know the Robert Sarver that was revealed in the findings but he is certainly sensitive to those affective negatively by him. – 1:05 PM
Devin Booker says he didn’t know the Robert Sarver that was revealed in the findings but he is certainly sensitive to those affective negatively by him. – 1:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker said it was “tough” to read the NBA’s findings because that’s not the Robert Sarver he knows, but said he’s not insensitive to the people involved because he knows everybody’s experience with him was different – 1:04 PM
Devin Booker said it was “tough” to read the NBA’s findings because that’s not the Robert Sarver he knows, but said he’s not insensitive to the people involved because he knows everybody’s experience with him was different – 1:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Very clear: Joe Mazzulla is sticking to Ime Udoka’s play book on the court. – 12:28 PM
Very clear: Joe Mazzulla is sticking to Ime Udoka’s play book on the court. – 12:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Sexton echoed Zanik’s sentiments about the book already being written on this Jazz team. A big theme emerging is that these players have chips on their shoulders and they’re looking to bust the masses’ low expectations. – 12:17 PM
Sexton echoed Zanik’s sentiments about the book already being written on this Jazz team. A big theme emerging is that these players have chips on their shoulders and they’re looking to bust the masses’ low expectations. – 12:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Q: O.G., What was the most enjoyable thing you did this summer that did not involve basketball?
O.G.: I don’t know. Read a book.
Q. What book?
O.G.: I don’t know.
O.G. then added that he also enjoyed going for walks. – 11:28 AM
Q: O.G., What was the most enjoyable thing you did this summer that did not involve basketball?
O.G.: I don’t know. Read a book.
Q. What book?
O.G.: I don’t know.
O.G. then added that he also enjoyed going for walks. – 11:28 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
O.G. Anunoby on the non-basketball highlight of his offseason: “I don’t know. I guess reading a book? Maybe going on a walk. I went on some good walks. Saw some sunsets.” – 11:27 AM
O.G. Anunoby on the non-basketball highlight of his offseason: “I don’t know. I guess reading a book? Maybe going on a walk. I went on some good walks. Saw some sunsets.” – 11:27 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd: Today’s talk with players was about closing the book on last season and starting to write chapter one of this season. pic.twitter.com/gSkis2n9Dg – 11:20 AM
Kidd: Today’s talk with players was about closing the book on last season and starting to write chapter one of this season. pic.twitter.com/gSkis2n9Dg – 11:20 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
From the weekend at @HeavyOnSports:
Still stunned and wondering about the Ime Udoka situation? So are some former Celtics.
Meanwhile, a corporate PR person who deals with crisis management says the club is doing things by the book.
bit.ly/3dJtWQR – 10:48 AM
From the weekend at @HeavyOnSports:
Still stunned and wondering about the Ime Udoka situation? So are some former Celtics.
Meanwhile, a corporate PR person who deals with crisis management says the club is doing things by the book.
bit.ly/3dJtWQR – 10:48 AM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
Continuing my one-person book club discussion of Tufte’s Visual Display of Quantitative Information with an update on Minard’s grim map/chart from 1885. pic.twitter.com/aZpOEtpaIq – 8:10 PM
Continuing my one-person book club discussion of Tufte’s Visual Display of Quantitative Information with an update on Minard’s grim map/chart from 1885. pic.twitter.com/aZpOEtpaIq – 8:10 PM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker on Deandre Ayton: “I’m excited for him. I know that’s a weight lifted off his shoulders.” Said he thinks DA learned a lot, but now he got his money and can just go out and play without thinking about it -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 26, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker on the Kevin Durant trade rumors: “We have what we have here. KD going to the market, I’m sure every team’s ears went up… he’s one of the best players to ever play this game. But I’m happy with our foundation here.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 26, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: “This city and franchise believed in my from the beginning.” Devin Booker is excited to be in Phoenix for the long-term, but mentioned “unfinished business.” Said his big summer is part of his story, but the goal is still winning a championship. -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 26, 2022
Duane Rankin: “To be straight, I’m not going to talk about this anymore cause it just doesn’t make sense to keep talking about one guy after one game. We lost Game 7.” Monty Williams addressing him and Deandre Ayton haven’t not talked since Game 7 of #Suns-#Mavs series Phoenix lost, 123-90. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / September 27, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said he hasn’t talked to a bunch of the guys over the summer because he felt they needed a break from him and the gym after G7. Asked if he sees this being a lingering issue with Deandre Ayton, he said, “Not at all.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 27, 2022
Kellan Olson: Deandre Ayton was asked how he and Monty Williams have moved on and Ayton said he hasn’t talked to Williams “at all ever since the game.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / September 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.