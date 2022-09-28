Donovan Mitchell: I can play defense, I haven't shown that but that's what I'm looking forward to

Serena Winters: Donovan Mitchell looking forward to changing the perception of his defense this season: “It’s not the ability, I can play defense, I know that for a fact. I haven’t shown that & that’s what I’m looking forward to do here. Top 5 defense, I’m not here to bring that down.” #Cavs pic.twitter.com/1AswJkSWeD
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have the makings of perhaps the league’s best starting five. Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. And …
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is ready to showcase his defensive skill set
“It’s not the ability. I can play defense. I know that for a fact. I haven’t shown that and that is what I’m looking forward to doing here.”
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell is ready to showcase his defensive skill set
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs held their first day of training camp today. As camp begins, check out these position primers (a thread):
PG: Assessing Darius Garland and other point guards theathletic.com/3558707/2022/0…
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
First practice of #Cavs 2022-23 training camp in the books!
Being in the gym, you could feel the energy, anticipation & excitement.
What stood out for newbie Donovan Mitchell?
“The intensity…JB set the tone early.” #LetEmKnow – 1:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
At one point yesterday, as #Cavs Donovan Mitchell was posing for photos, he was directed to look meaner. Instead, Mitchell smiled and said, “That is not me.” For him and the Cavs it’s been all smiles since news of his trade. It carried over to media day
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With Donovan Mitchell, #Cavs have a new reality. They are no longer flying under the radar. They are the hunted. And they say they’re ready for it
“I think we have the makings of a team that could have four All-Stars. People know what we’re capable of”
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell asked a Cavs Jr. Reporter: “Could you beat me?”
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
I sat down with Donovan Mitchell as he prepares for his new chapter in Cleveland 🕷
#Cavs #LetEmKnow
Mitchell was also rated a bottom-20 defender in the NBA by FiveThirtyEight’s RAPTOR. He had a defensive RAPTOR of -2.7, which means the Jazz’ defensive performance fell by 2.7 points per 100 possessions while Mitchell was on the court. “It’s not the ability,” Mitchell said on Tuesday. “I can play defense. I know that for a fact. I haven’t shown that and that is what I’m looking forward to doing here.” -via The Athletic / September 28, 2022
Dave McMenamin: I’ve been told that had the Lakers been able to acquire, Kyrie Irving, or the Lakers been able to acquire Donovan Mitchell, either of those players, the Lakers were willing and able to move both those [first-round] picks to do it. -via Apple Podcasts / September 27, 2022
