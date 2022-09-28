Green: Zion Williamson 'looked amazing', 'dominated' scrimmage

Jim Eichenhofer: Willie Green on Zion Williamson’s play in last night’s intrasquad scrimmage: “Z looked amazing. His strength, his speed. He dominated the scrimmage pretty much. And then he did a good job of looking for his teammates. What stood out the most was his force, more than anything.”
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willie Green on Zion Williamson’s play in last night’s intrasquad scrimmage: “Z looked amazing. His strength, his speed. He dominated the scrimmage pretty much. And then he did a good job of looking for his teammates. What stood out the most was his force, more than anything.” – 2:22 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After working with Zion Williamson from the free throw line after today’s practice, Fred Vinson is now overseeing Dyson Daniels’ jumper. pic.twitter.com/S8XOdwI671 – 1:59 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green said Zion Williamson “dominated” last night’s scrimmage and looked “amazing.” – 1:45 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion working with Fred Vinson on free throws pic.twitter.com/jp5Ka5Erk7 – 1:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson at practice today getting his daily lesson from Fred Vinson pic.twitter.com/yXQuX8yHtI – 1:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Wednesday’s 5 things to know presented by @Take5_OilChange (#Pelicans training camp begins; photo gallery; Zion on the start of the season; video interviews with Green, Daniels, Zion/CJ): https://t.co/DbAmLAsMCc pic.twitter.com/3ULAkHDTUC – 10:45 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on NBA media day, the drama in Phoenix, a day in Philly, my Zion-inspired weight loss plan and Verno’s spin class experience. open.spotify.com/episode/70Ugrd… – 7:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
It definitely reinforced how young #Pelicans rookie Dyson Daniels is (19) when he said after practice today of Zion Williamson: “He’s a great player. I watched that guy growing up.” – 4:02 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
While @David Thorpe heroically navigates his family away from a deadly storm, @jshector and I read the tea leaves of NBA media day (including ZION).
We’re all doing important work. BRING IT IN. https://t.co/xLH1WsfYfc pic.twitter.com/RTcSCjscSK – 4:02 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson has been all smiles this week. The 2021 All-Star forward views start of training camp, return of #Pelicans and #NBA season as “a breath of fresh air,” after experiencing the frustration of being sidelined by injury. Article: https://t.co/YSzI1O3WCw pic.twitter.com/y2yWlWaARb – 3:29 PM
Will Guillory: Willie Green says Zion Williamson “dominated” in scrimmages with the team last night. He noted Zion’s force and speed were really impressive. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / September 28, 2022
Oleh Kosel: Trey Murphy said he knew Zion Williamson was back and ready to resume torturing the league after a Z drive in last night’s scrimmage. Williamson knocked Naji Marshall out of the way, who in turn pushed Trey from being able to help defensively too. -via Twitter @OlehKosel / September 28, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Larry Nance on his advice to Zion Williamson: “You don’t put cheap gas in a Lambo.” Says he’s a 1 of 1 athlete and he has to treat his body as such. Added that he’s seen Zion make that commitment this offseason. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / September 26, 2022
