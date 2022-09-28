Kyle Lowry on Jimmy Butler's hair: That s--- is trash

Brendan Tobin: What do you think of Jimmy Butler’s hair? Kyle Lowry: That s—‘s trash.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Lowry, “I love where Kyle is right now.” Downplays conditioning while calling Lowry his “Hall of Fame quarterback.” – 12:14 PM
Spoelstra on Lowry, “I love where Kyle is right now.” Downplays conditioning while calling Lowry his “Hall of Fame quarterback.” – 12:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says he loves where Kyle Lowry is physically and calls him a “Hall of Fame quarterback.” – 12:13 PM
Erik Spoelstra says he loves where Kyle Lowry is physically and calls him a “Hall of Fame quarterback.” – 12:13 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Are we seeing the best of Jimmy Butler? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 9:30 AM
Are we seeing the best of Jimmy Butler? #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 9:30 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler, at 33, says he is in his prime. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Who you calling old? Butler says the time is now. – 9:22 AM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler, at 33, says he is in his prime. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Who you calling old? Butler says the time is now. – 9:22 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Heat’s Kyle Lowry sending a message about Pat Riley’s message? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:06 AM
Is Heat’s Kyle Lowry sending a message about Pat Riley’s message? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:06 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Thinking about a random non-trade: Daryl Morey offered four 1sts to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler in 2018. Minny turned him down and took RoCo+Saric.
Houston might’ve won the title with Butler. Minny got a package with no picks. The blockbuster landscape has done a complete 180. – 1:39 PM
Thinking about a random non-trade: Daryl Morey offered four 1sts to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler in 2018. Minny turned him down and took RoCo+Saric.
Houston might’ve won the title with Butler. Minny got a package with no picks. The blockbuster landscape has done a complete 180. – 1:39 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Jimmy Butler: “yes, I feel I’m in my prime.” @5ReasonsSports
youtu.be/DcS1EC5aqU4 – 12:40 PM
Jimmy Butler: “yes, I feel I’m in my prime.” @5ReasonsSports
youtu.be/DcS1EC5aqU4 – 12:40 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Lowry still dealing with private, serious family issue that caused him to miss games last season. And more from the Heat’s point guard: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:14 AM
From PM: Lowry still dealing with private, serious family issue that caused him to miss games last season. And more from the Heat’s point guard: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:14 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry addresses several issues and shrugs off Riley’s comment about needing to be in better shape, says conditioning not a problem for him: ‘He has his opinion’: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:12 PM
Lowry addresses several issues and shrugs off Riley’s comment about needing to be in better shape, says conditioning not a problem for him: ‘He has his opinion’: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:12 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If you’re just getting home, here was our live blog from Heat media day, with lots of notable stuff from Butler, Bam, Herro, Lowry, Strus, Martin: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:40 PM
If you’re just getting home, here was our live blog from Heat media day, with lots of notable stuff from Butler, Bam, Herro, Lowry, Strus, Martin: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From @Barry Jackson on Heat media day: Kyle Lowry shrugs off Pat Riley’s comment and discusses his offseason miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:36 PM
From @Barry Jackson on Heat media day: Kyle Lowry shrugs off Pat Riley’s comment and discusses his offseason miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Kyle Lowry on Pat Riley’s conditioning concerns, ‘It’s whatever . . . everyone has their opinion’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:55 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Kyle Lowry on Pat Riley’s conditioning concerns, ‘It’s whatever . . . everyone has their opinion’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:54 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry on Pat Riley’s conditioning concerns, ‘It’s whatever . . . everyone has their opinion’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:15 PM
Heat’s Kyle Lowry on Pat Riley’s conditioning concerns, ‘It’s whatever . . . everyone has their opinion’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:14 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Reggie Bullock is a big fan of Jimmy Butler’s new hairstyle 😂
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/CMPspEXAha – 2:34 PM
Reggie Bullock is a big fan of Jimmy Butler’s new hairstyle 😂
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/CMPspEXAha – 2:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Kyle Lowry on Pat Riley’s conditioning concerns, “It’s whatever . . . everyone has their opinion.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Veteran point guard says he is in shape and good to go. – 1:22 PM
Heat’s Kyle Lowry on Pat Riley’s conditioning concerns, “It’s whatever . . . everyone has their opinion.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Veteran point guard says he is in shape and good to go. – 1:22 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Fascinating that prideful Lowry didn’t give an inch publicly after Riley said he needs to be better shape: “Honestly, he has his opinion. Right? Everyone has their opinion and it doesn’t do anything for me.” But he’s a pro & will be in shape. miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:11 PM
Fascinating that prideful Lowry didn’t give an inch publicly after Riley said he needs to be better shape: “Honestly, he has his opinion. Right? Everyone has their opinion and it doesn’t do anything for me.” But he’s a pro & will be in shape. miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lowry shrugs off Riley’s comment about needing to be in better shape: “He has his opinion”.. Interesting stuff today from Heat’s prideful point guard: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:03 PM
NEW: Lowry shrugs off Riley’s comment about needing to be in better shape: “He has his opinion”.. Interesting stuff today from Heat’s prideful point guard: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lowry shrugged off Riley’s May challenge for him to be in better shape, saying he never heard the comment initially, saying Riley is entitled to his opinion and said he doesn’t know if he’s at same weight and body fat as the end of last year. – 12:33 PM
Lowry shrugged off Riley’s May challenge for him to be in better shape, saying he never heard the comment initially, saying Riley is entitled to his opinion and said he doesn’t know if he’s at same weight and body fat as the end of last year. – 12:33 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I’m too busy staring at Jimmy Butler’s hair to hear what he has to say 😒 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bBARb16FrT – 10:19 AM
I’m too busy staring at Jimmy Butler’s hair to hear what he has to say 😒 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bBARb16FrT – 10:19 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat media day live blog, with comments from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Tyler Herro currently speaking miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:16 AM
Our Heat media day live blog, with comments from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Tyler Herro currently speaking miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:16 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down notion of casting him at power forward. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Hair today, gone tomorrow? He’s not saying yet. – 9:58 AM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down notion of casting him at power forward. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Hair today, gone tomorrow? He’s not saying yet. – 9:58 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Biggest takeaways from Jimmy Butler’s media day appearance:
– Doesn’t plan to play PF and doesn’t sound like the staff has brought it up.
– Hair for the regular season TBD – 9:47 AM
Biggest takeaways from Jimmy Butler’s media day appearance:
– Doesn’t plan to play PF and doesn’t sound like the staff has brought it up.
– Hair for the regular season TBD – 9:47 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on Bam Adebayo’s scoring aggression:
“He can do it, and he’s going to.”
“He always is and always will be the engine, the key part on both ends of the floor.”
“We’re going where Bam takes us.” – 9:42 AM
Jimmy Butler on Bam Adebayo’s scoring aggression:
“He can do it, and he’s going to.”
“He always is and always will be the engine, the key part on both ends of the floor.”
“We’re going where Bam takes us.” – 9:42 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler says he still is weighing whether to keep his extensions for the season. pic.twitter.com/ikF7m5MHvh – 9:40 AM
Jimmy Butler says he still is weighing whether to keep his extensions for the season. pic.twitter.com/ikF7m5MHvh – 9:40 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler says it’s still up for debate if he’s gonna keep the hair. – 9:39 AM
Jimmy Butler says it’s still up for debate if he’s gonna keep the hair. – 9:39 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler:
“I don’t have in extensions. I don’t know what you’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/71GgmgxSBf – 9:39 AM
Jimmy Butler:
“I don’t have in extensions. I don’t know what you’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/71GgmgxSBf – 9:39 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler says he could play power forward if the Heat “absolutely needs” him to. Doesn’t seem like he is too interested in filling that hole in the starting lineup. – 9:36 AM
Jimmy Butler says he could play power forward if the Heat “absolutely needs” him to. Doesn’t seem like he is too interested in filling that hole in the starting lineup. – 9:36 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
BREAKING: Jimmy Butler now calls soccer “futbol.”
“The correct term,” he said. – 9:36 AM
BREAKING: Jimmy Butler now calls soccer “futbol.”
“The correct term,” he said. – 9:36 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler asked if he’ll take more 3, says his focus is getting into the paint. pic.twitter.com/0yK3MDeCvh – 9:36 AM
Jimmy Butler asked if he’ll take more 3, says his focus is getting into the paint. pic.twitter.com/0yK3MDeCvh – 9:36 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on losing PJ Tucker:
“He’s a traitor. I tell him everyday.” – 9:35 AM
Jimmy Butler on losing PJ Tucker:
“He’s a traitor. I tell him everyday.” – 9:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler on possibly playing the 4:
“I could play the 4, yes if they absolutely need me to play the 4. If they absolutely want me to play the 4, yes. But I’m not playing the 4,” as he laughs – 9:35 AM
Jimmy Butler on possibly playing the 4:
“I could play the 4, yes if they absolutely need me to play the 4. If they absolutely want me to play the 4, yes. But I’m not playing the 4,” as he laughs – 9:35 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler extensions, adjusted but still here. pic.twitter.com/wDN9gFF1mu – 9:34 AM
Jimmy Butler extensions, adjusted but still here. pic.twitter.com/wDN9gFF1mu – 9:34 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat announce that Kyle Lowry will be a late arrival to media day because of having to complete his physical in advance of team leaving for Bahamas later today. – 9:32 AM
Heat announce that Kyle Lowry will be a late arrival to media day because of having to complete his physical in advance of team leaving for Bahamas later today. – 9:32 AM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
2023 Ryder Cup Session 1 projections:
🇺🇸 JT/Spieth vs. 🇪🇺 Rory/Lowry
🇺🇸 Cantlay/Xander vs. 🇪🇺 Rahm/Vik
🇺🇸 Burns/Scottie vs. 🇪🇺 Tommy/Fitz
🇺🇸 Collin/Willy Z vs. 🇪🇺 Højgaard/Højgaard – 5:46 PM
2023 Ryder Cup Session 1 projections:
🇺🇸 JT/Spieth vs. 🇪🇺 Rory/Lowry
🇺🇸 Cantlay/Xander vs. 🇪🇺 Rahm/Vik
🇺🇸 Burns/Scottie vs. 🇪🇺 Tommy/Fitz
🇺🇸 Collin/Willy Z vs. 🇪🇺 Højgaard/Højgaard – 5:46 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler says he could play power forward “if they absolutely need.” Adds, “But I’m not playing the four.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / September 26, 2022
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler, on the Heat roster: “PJ’s a traitor.” (It was said with love.) -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / September 26, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler continues to call Bam Adebayo the Heat’s “engine” and says he’s confident that Adebayo can take on a bigger scoring role this season. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / September 26, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Chris Paul said himself, CJ McCollum and Kyle Lowry talked to Adam Silver about Robert Sarver. Stephen Curry has said he did the same. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 26, 2022
At some point, probably before the February trade deadline, the Heat might need to add a helpful rotation piece instead of clinging to all its first-round draft inventory like a squirrel clenching acorns. Now is not the time to do it, not for Jae Crowder, Myles Turner or Bojan Bogdanovic. But at some point, if we get to January and the Heat looks clearly behind the Celtics and Bucks — and anybody else — it will be time to temporarily ditch the hoarding-picks-for-a-star strategy if there’s the opportunity to trade a first-rounder for a high-quality rotation piece. So yearn if you wish. But the waiting for a star seems more wishful thinking than plausible strategy at this point. If you’re going to yearn, yearn for Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo to return to their 2019 All-Star form. That seems more realistic, at this point, than hoping a star tries to force his team to trade him to Miami. -via Miami Herald / September 15, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.