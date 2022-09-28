Lakers expected to pursue Kyrie Irving, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner, Andrew Wiggins next summer

“No matter what [the Lakers] do with trades or however they reconstruct this year, they are going to keep an eye on next summer. That is where they have a lot invested, being able to get another star-type player next summer,” the executive said to Heavy Sports. “They’re going to look at Kyrie Irving, of course, but he is probably not their top choice. They will look at Jerami Grant, who they liked for a long time, same with Myles Turner. I think Andrew Wiggins would be a big prize there because he can play two-ways.”
Source: Frederick Ennette @ Heavy.com
Source: Frederick Ennette @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
PMers: How can the Nets align after Kevin Durant demanded a trade, then asked that his coach & GM be fired? Or after Kyrie Irving’s failed contract talks? They were all in Brooklyn on Monday. From a surreal, even for the NBA, media day, In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BRGwFA – 7:03 PM
PMers: How can the Nets align after Kevin Durant demanded a trade, then asked that his coach & GM be fired? Or after Kyrie Irving’s failed contract talks? They were all in Brooklyn on Monday. From a surreal, even for the NBA, media day, In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BRGwFA – 7:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
From yesterday in BK: Kevin Durant was clear … kinda.
Kyrie Irving was charismatic … kinda.
Ben Simmons was encouraging … kinda
Do we think the Nets are good? Kinda?? sports.yahoo.com/nets-need-more… – 2:18 PM
From yesterday in BK: Kevin Durant was clear … kinda.
Kyrie Irving was charismatic … kinda.
Ben Simmons was encouraging … kinda
Do we think the Nets are good? Kinda?? sports.yahoo.com/nets-need-more… – 2:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/27/rep… – 12:42 PM
Report: Lakers would have traded both first-round picks for Irving, Mitchell nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/27/rep… – 12:42 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Watching the Pacers pursue Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner is more motivated than ever.
“I don’t think I’ve scratched the surface of my potential.”
However long Turner remains in Indiana, his mission is to capitalize on a contract year (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/myles-… – 12:01 PM
Watching the Pacers pursue Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner is more motivated than ever.
“I don’t think I’ve scratched the surface of my potential.”
However long Turner remains in Indiana, his mission is to capitalize on a contract year (via @basketbllnews): basketballnews.com/stories/myles-… – 12:01 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Durant, Irving and Simmons are all still in Brooklyn, which means the Nets will again be spectacularly compelling — one way or another.
My column from media day:
si.com/nba/2022/09/26… – 10:07 AM
Durant, Irving and Simmons are all still in Brooklyn, which means the Nets will again be spectacularly compelling — one way or another.
My column from media day:
si.com/nba/2022/09/26… – 10:07 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers breaking down media day with @Evan Sidery!
-Rick Carlisle talks eras, direction, and expectations
-Tyrese Haliburton – the leader
-Myles Turner speaks
-Notes on McConnell, Duarte, Jackson
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjC8Qm3 pic.twitter.com/lvvwP80AQA – 9:42 AM
New Locked On Pacers breaking down media day with @Evan Sidery!
-Rick Carlisle talks eras, direction, and expectations
-Tyrese Haliburton – the leader
-Myles Turner speaks
-Notes on McConnell, Duarte, Jackson
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjC8Qm3 pic.twitter.com/lvvwP80AQA – 9:42 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
How can the Nets align after Kevin Durant demanded a trade, then asked that his coach & GM be fired? Or after Kyrie Irving’s failed contract talks? But, they were all in Brooklyn on Monday. From a surreal, even for the NBA, media day, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BRGwFA – 9:10 AM
How can the Nets align after Kevin Durant demanded a trade, then asked that his coach & GM be fired? Or after Kyrie Irving’s failed contract talks? But, they were all in Brooklyn on Monday. From a surreal, even for the NBA, media day, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3BRGwFA – 9:10 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant, Irving try to move on after Nets’ turbulent summer | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 10:47 PM
Durant, Irving try to move on after Nets’ turbulent summer | AP News apnews.com/article/brookl… – 10:47 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Wrote about the Nets and Kyrie theathletic.com/3631290/2022/0… – 8:11 PM
Wrote about the Nets and Kyrie theathletic.com/3631290/2022/0… – 8:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving bemoans ‘stigma’ that left him few options to leave #Nets nypost.com/2022/09/26/kyr… via @nypostsports – 7:35 PM
Kyrie Irving bemoans ‘stigma’ that left him few options to leave #Nets nypost.com/2022/09/26/kyr… via @nypostsports – 7:35 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie was in great spirits during Nets media day — but he did acknowledge that his decision not to get vaccinated before last season cost him a 4 year extension worth over $100 million. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:29 PM
Kyrie was in great spirits during Nets media day — but he did acknowledge that his decision not to get vaccinated before last season cost him a 4 year extension worth over $100 million. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. After a summer of drama and speculation, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash and Sean Marks all broke their silence. What led Durant to his trade request and how the Nets move forward: theathletic.com/3631458/2022/0… – 6:29 PM
Today’s story is up. After a summer of drama and speculation, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash and Sean Marks all broke their silence. What led Durant to his trade request and how the Nets move forward: theathletic.com/3631458/2022/0… – 6:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. After a summer of drama and speculation, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash and Sean Marks all broke their silence. What led Durant to his trade request and how the Nets move forward: theathletic.com/3631458/2022/0… – 6:17 PM
Today’s story is up. After a summer of drama and speculation, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash and Sean Marks all broke their silence. What led Durant to his trade request and how the Nets move forward: theathletic.com/3631458/2022/0… – 6:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Durant, Irving talk about Nets moving on from “very awkward” summer, but drama continues nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/dur… – 6:05 PM
Durant, Irving talk about Nets moving on from “very awkward” summer, but drama continues nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/26/dur… – 6:05 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 KD and Kyrie quotes from media day
💯 How the coaching controversy could affect the Celtics players
💯 The general disarray of the Suns franchise
#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/55X1Vd… – 4:03 PM
💯 KD and Kyrie quotes from media day
💯 How the coaching controversy could affect the Celtics players
💯 The general disarray of the Suns franchise
#RealOnes: open.spotify.com/episode/55X1Vd… – 4:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Eugene Omoruyi on two-way player advice from Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins: “I spoke to them. They just keep telling me to do me and continue growing as a player.” – 3:07 PM
Eugene Omoruyi on two-way player advice from Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins: “I spoke to them. They just keep telling me to do me and continue growing as a player.” – 3:07 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Perk had some questions for Kyrie Irving after @Brooklyn Nets media day:
“How in the hell can you trust him when he has a problem with holding himself accountable?” – @Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/2sgK1mtK8Q – 2:26 PM
Perk had some questions for Kyrie Irving after @Brooklyn Nets media day:
“How in the hell can you trust him when he has a problem with holding himself accountable?” – @Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/2sgK1mtK8Q – 2:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins spoiled some content you’ll see soon: He confirmed OKC had all three Williams take a picture together! – 2:16 PM
Aaron Wiggins spoiled some content you’ll see soon: He confirmed OKC had all three Williams take a picture together! – 2:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins on Jalen Williams/Jaylin Williams: “I thought it was funny, man.”
Said when he first met them, he had Jalen Williams as “Santa Clara” under his phone contacts – 2:16 PM
Aaron Wiggins on Jalen Williams/Jaylin Williams: “I thought it was funny, man.”
Said when he first met them, he had Jalen Williams as “Santa Clara” under his phone contacts – 2:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins on Chet Holmgren: “His presence both offensively and defensively is intimidating.
With his length, his size, his athleticism, you can’t make a mistake around him.
He’ll be huge for the Thunder when he’s healthy.” – 2:14 PM
Aaron Wiggins on Chet Holmgren: “His presence both offensively and defensively is intimidating.
With his length, his size, his athleticism, you can’t make a mistake around him.
He’ll be huge for the Thunder when he’s healthy.” – 2:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins on Chet: “He’ll be huge for the Thunder when he’s healthy. His natural ability and feel for the game is one of a kind.” – 2:14 PM
Aaron Wiggins on Chet: “He’ll be huge for the Thunder when he’s healthy. His natural ability and feel for the game is one of a kind.” – 2:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins said Kam Woods was extremely important to the team last season: “He’ll do a great job at having that (OKC Blue HC) role… I’m happy for him. I enjoyed playing for him in Summer League.” – 2:12 PM
Aaron Wiggins said Kam Woods was extremely important to the team last season: “He’ll do a great job at having that (OKC Blue HC) role… I’m happy for him. I enjoyed playing for him in Summer League.” – 2:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins “I was just joking with some of the guys about how I’m a vet with how young we are as a team.” pic.twitter.com/oJwlVOAQn3 – 2:12 PM
Aaron Wiggins “I was just joking with some of the guys about how I’m a vet with how young we are as a team.” pic.twitter.com/oJwlVOAQn3 – 2:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins: “I was focusing on a lot of different things with my workouts.” – 2:11 PM
Aaron Wiggins: “I was focusing on a lot of different things with my workouts.” – 2:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Wiggins: “I was just joking with some of the guys about how I’m a vet.” – 2:09 PM
Aaron Wiggins: “I was just joking with some of the guys about how I’m a vet.” – 2:09 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nets GM Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving opting in and not signing him to a long-term deal: “We obviously could not find a middle ground, but at the end of the day, we’re happy Kyrie is here.” pic.twitter.com/da00oNU2I3 – 1:55 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving opting in and not signing him to a long-term deal: “We obviously could not find a middle ground, but at the end of the day, we’re happy Kyrie is here.” pic.twitter.com/da00oNU2I3 – 1:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sean Marks on Kyrie: “He’s committed. He understands. In order to get what he wants [in free agency] he’s going to have to show commitment out here … we’re going to see a very determined Kyrie.” – 1:53 PM
Sean Marks on Kyrie: “He’s committed. He understands. In order to get what he wants [in free agency] he’s going to have to show commitment out here … we’re going to see a very determined Kyrie.” – 1:53 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving says he gave up ‘four years, $100-something mil’ by going unvaccinated as teams backed off him before ‘clusterf***’ offseason: ‘There were options but not many because the stigma of whether I wanted to play’ mol.im/a/11251505 via @MailSport – 1:53 PM
#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving says he gave up ‘four years, $100-something mil’ by going unvaccinated as teams backed off him before ‘clusterf***’ offseason: ‘There were options but not many because the stigma of whether I wanted to play’ mol.im/a/11251505 via @MailSport – 1:53 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jerami Grant on how being a #1 option in Detroit will help him in a supporting role in Portland: “I think it’s gonna help me a lot. I’ve been through different stages where I had to show different things. Me being in Detroit helped me grow as a leader.” – 1:40 PM
Jerami Grant on how being a #1 option in Detroit will help him in a supporting role in Portland: “I think it’s gonna help me a lot. I’ve been through different stages where I had to show different things. Me being in Detroit helped me grow as a leader.” – 1:40 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
“Definitely excited to be here… obviously to be able to play with Dame, Nurk, a lot of other great players here.” Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/i7tY1xn45H – 1:38 PM
“Definitely excited to be here… obviously to be able to play with Dame, Nurk, a lot of other great players here.” Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/i7tY1xn45H – 1:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Peyton Watson said he played against KD, Kyrie, PG, and his “big bro” Westbrook this summer. – 1:33 PM
Peyton Watson said he played against KD, Kyrie, PG, and his “big bro” Westbrook this summer. – 1:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving’s photo shoot about to begin. pic.twitter.com/1A9W68mFI0 – 1:17 PM
Kyrie Irving’s photo shoot about to begin. pic.twitter.com/1A9W68mFI0 – 1:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anfernee Simons on Jerami Grant addition: “A lot of people don’t realize how long he’s been in the league. His versatility is something we’ve never had before. His ability to guard 1-5, offensively stretch the floor. It’s going to pay dividends to how me and Dame play.” – 1:14 PM
Anfernee Simons on Jerami Grant addition: “A lot of people don’t realize how long he’s been in the league. His versatility is something we’ve never had before. His ability to guard 1-5, offensively stretch the floor. It’s going to pay dividends to how me and Dame play.” – 1:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Indiana Pacers 2022-23 NBA preview: Let Tyrese Haliburton cook; big decisions on Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
cbssports.com/nba/news/india… – 12:56 PM
Indiana Pacers 2022-23 NBA preview: Let Tyrese Haliburton cook; big decisions on Myles Turner, Buddy Hield
cbssports.com/nba/news/india… – 12:56 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving addresses contract situation with Nets: ‘I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated’ nj.com/nets/2022/09/k… – 12:21 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving addresses contract situation with Nets: ‘I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated’ nj.com/nets/2022/09/k… – 12:21 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie Irving:
“I gave up 4 yrs, $100-something mil deciding to be unvaccinated. That was the decision. It was contract/get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there’s a level of uncertainty of your future… I had to deal w/ that real life circumstance of losing my job for this.” – 11:58 AM
Kyrie Irving:
“I gave up 4 yrs, $100-something mil deciding to be unvaccinated. That was the decision. It was contract/get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there’s a level of uncertainty of your future… I had to deal w/ that real life circumstance of losing my job for this.” – 11:58 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD and Kyrie were all smiles at media day 😄
(via @Anthony Puccio, @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/bjbEGo5cZv – 11:50 AM
KD and Kyrie were all smiles at media day 😄
(via @Anthony Puccio, @boardroom) pic.twitter.com/bjbEGo5cZv – 11:50 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving on if he was close to leaving the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason: “Yeah. There were options but not many because the stigma of whether or not I wanted to play or whether or not I’m committed to the team, which I thought was really unfair at times.” pic.twitter.com/3YA16wZucg – 11:48 AM
Kyrie Irving on if he was close to leaving the Brooklyn Nets in the offseason: “Yeah. There were options but not many because the stigma of whether or not I wanted to play or whether or not I’m committed to the team, which I thought was really unfair at times.” pic.twitter.com/3YA16wZucg – 11:48 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Simmons said he’s been playing pickup with Durant and Irving all week. Said they look “incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Simmons said he’s been playing pickup with Durant and Irving all week. Said they look “incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “We’ve been playing all week.”
How’s it look?
“Incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Ben Simmons on playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “We’ve been playing all week.”
How’s it look?
“Incredible.” – 11:39 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie Irving revealed his vaccination status was the reason he didn’t receive a four-year max extension BEFORE last season began – 11:37 AM
Kyrie Irving revealed his vaccination status was the reason he didn’t receive a four-year max extension BEFORE last season began – 11:37 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie said it was made clear by the organization before last season that if he he got the vaccination — the max extension would be there for him. When he chose not to do so, it put his long-term future on hold with the organization. – 11:35 AM
Kyrie said it was made clear by the organization before last season that if he he got the vaccination — the max extension would be there for him. When he chose not to do so, it put his long-term future on hold with the organization. – 11:35 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie on contract: “I felt like I was forced with an ultimatum Whether or not I had a contract or whether or not I could be on a team or be around the team (depended) on whether or not I was vaccinated. So tough conversations and we both left out of there with respect” #Nets – 11:35 AM
Kyrie on contract: “I felt like I was forced with an ultimatum Whether or not I had a contract or whether or not I could be on a team or be around the team (depended) on whether or not I was vaccinated. So tough conversations and we both left out of there with respect” #Nets – 11:35 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Kyrie Irving says he felt like he was given an ultimatum about being vaccinated during contract negotiations with the Nets before last season. – 11:34 AM
Kyrie Irving says he felt like he was given an ultimatum about being vaccinated during contract negotiations with the Nets before last season. – 11:34 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie said him and @Nick Friedell are gonna be best friends by the end of the season. – 11:34 AM
Kyrie said him and @Nick Friedell are gonna be best friends by the end of the season. – 11:34 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie Irving said he was close to leaving the Nets this summer. He said he had options to go.
Irving: “But not many, I’ll tell you that. Again, this stigma. Whether or not I want to play. Whether I’m committed to this team. Which I thought was really unfair at times.” – 11:33 AM
Kyrie Irving said he was close to leaving the Nets this summer. He said he had options to go.
Irving: “But not many, I’ll tell you that. Again, this stigma. Whether or not I want to play. Whether I’m committed to this team. Which I thought was really unfair at times.” – 11:33 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving said he felt like he had there was an ultimatum forced on him to either get vaccinated or be part of the team. – 11:33 AM
Kyrie Irving said he felt like he had there was an ultimatum forced on him to either get vaccinated or be part of the team. – 11:33 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving expects him and @Nick Friedell “to be best friends by the end of the year.” He’s predicting a hug, too. – 11:33 AM
Kyrie Irving expects him and @Nick Friedell “to be best friends by the end of the year.” He’s predicting a hug, too. – 11:33 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie to @Nick Friedell : “We’re going to be best friends by the end of the year.” – 11:33 AM
Kyrie to @Nick Friedell : “We’re going to be best friends by the end of the year.” – 11:33 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie says he was embarrassed not just by the sweep against the #Celtics, but by how the #Nets collapsed at the end of the season. #NBA – 11:32 AM
Kyrie says he was embarrassed not just by the sweep against the #Celtics, but by how the #Nets collapsed at the end of the season. #NBA – 11:32 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie said there were options for him to leave, but not many, in part because of the stigma about how much he wants to play. – 11:31 AM
Kyrie said there were options for him to leave, but not many, in part because of the stigma about how much he wants to play. – 11:31 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
“Yeah. There were options. But not many, I’ll tell you that, again because of the stigma. Whether or not i want to play. Whether or not i’m committed to the team,” Kyrie Irving on if he was ever on the verge of being somewhere else. – 11:31 AM
“Yeah. There were options. But not many, I’ll tell you that, again because of the stigma. Whether or not i want to play. Whether or not i’m committed to the team,” Kyrie Irving on if he was ever on the verge of being somewhere else. – 11:31 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
“Yeah. Yeah, there were options. Not many…”
– Irving on whether he had other teams interested this off-season – 11:30 AM
“Yeah. Yeah, there were options. Not many…”
– Irving on whether he had other teams interested this off-season – 11:30 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Was Kyrie Irving ever close to leaving? Shakes his head and said “Yeah. There were options.” But adds “not many” because of the stigma of being unvaccinated. #Nets #NBA – 11:30 AM
Was Kyrie Irving ever close to leaving? Shakes his head and said “Yeah. There were options.” But adds “not many” because of the stigma of being unvaccinated. #Nets #NBA – 11:30 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Irving asked if he ever felt closing to leaving and signing for the minimum or mid-level exception: (Pauses for a minute) “Yeah….there were options. Not many.” – 11:30 AM
Irving asked if he ever felt closing to leaving and signing for the minimum or mid-level exception: (Pauses for a minute) “Yeah….there were options. Not many.” – 11:30 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving said the stigma about his available significantly limited his options when he was almost traded this offseason. – 11:30 AM
Kyrie Irving said the stigma about his available significantly limited his options when he was almost traded this offseason. – 11:30 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie, if he was close to being gone this offseason: “Yes. Yeah, there were options.” – 11:30 AM
Kyrie, if he was close to being gone this offseason: “Yes. Yeah, there were options.” – 11:30 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Was Kyrie ever close to being gone this summer?
“Yeah … there were options.” – 11:30 AM
Was Kyrie ever close to being gone this summer?
“Yeah … there were options.” – 11:30 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie Irving said he and the Nets were supposed to figure out how him being unvaccinated impacted his contract extension talks before last season. They didn’t. He didn’t get an extension this summer.
“I just had to live with it,” he said. “It was a tough pill to swallow.” – 11:29 AM
Kyrie Irving said he and the Nets were supposed to figure out how him being unvaccinated impacted his contract extension talks before last season. They didn’t. He didn’t get an extension this summer.
“I just had to live with it,” he said. “It was a tough pill to swallow.” – 11:29 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie on his contract:
“We were supposed to have all that figured out before training camp last year and it just didn’t happen because of the status of me being unvaccinated.
“I just had to live with it and it was tough pill to swallow, honestly.” – 11:29 AM
Kyrie on his contract:
“We were supposed to have all that figured out before training camp last year and it just didn’t happen because of the status of me being unvaccinated.
“I just had to live with it and it was tough pill to swallow, honestly.” – 11:29 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie tells @Howard Beck it’s going to be hard to play the hypothetical game against us. He must know that Howard has a crystal ball. – 11:29 AM
Kyrie tells @Howard Beck it’s going to be hard to play the hypothetical game against us. He must know that Howard has a crystal ball. – 11:29 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie: “There was a level of uncertainty of what this was going to look like of me coming back and I had questions. They were answered truthfully and that’s all I needed….I gave up four years $160 million deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision.” – 11:28 AM
Kyrie: “There was a level of uncertainty of what this was going to look like of me coming back and I had questions. They were answered truthfully and that’s all I needed….I gave up four years $160 million deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision.” – 11:28 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving raves about Ben Simmons being a big guard, among other things pic.twitter.com/8hhsLFUD7f – 11:27 AM
Kyrie Irving raves about Ben Simmons being a big guard, among other things pic.twitter.com/8hhsLFUD7f – 11:27 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie says he and Ben Simmons have a connection because both were coached by @coachkevinboyle and got mother effed during practice – 11:26 AM
Kyrie says he and Ben Simmons have a connection because both were coached by @coachkevinboyle and got mother effed during practice – 11:26 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving talking about Ben Simmons and mentions both playing for Kevin Boyle in high school: “We’re used to getting yelled at.” Day’Ron Sharpe played for Boyle, too. – 11:26 AM
Kyrie Irving talking about Ben Simmons and mentions both playing for Kevin Boyle in high school: “We’re used to getting yelled at.” Day’Ron Sharpe played for Boyle, too. – 11:26 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie: “I didn’t appreciate how me being vaccinated came to be a stigma within my career that I don’t want to play or I’m willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless….That wasn’t the only intent that I had.” #Nets – 11:26 AM
Kyrie: “I didn’t appreciate how me being vaccinated came to be a stigma within my career that I don’t want to play or I’m willing to give up everything to be a voice for the voiceless….That wasn’t the only intent that I had.” #Nets – 11:26 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie Irving, while answering a question about his contract extension talks with the Nets:
“I didn’t appreciate how me being unvaccinated came to be a stigma in my career… It wasn’t the only intent to be a voice for the voiceless. It was to be something bigger than myself.” – 11:25 AM
Kyrie Irving, while answering a question about his contract extension talks with the Nets:
“I didn’t appreciate how me being unvaccinated came to be a stigma in my career… It wasn’t the only intent to be a voice for the voiceless. It was to be something bigger than myself.” – 11:25 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie on #Nets talks: “We had some internal conversations at the end of the season…that I felt were going in the right direction, but it just didn’t end up well going into free agency. I understood all the #Nets‘ points and I respected and honored it.” – 11:24 AM
Kyrie on #Nets talks: “We had some internal conversations at the end of the season…that I felt were going in the right direction, but it just didn’t end up well going into free agency. I understood all the #Nets‘ points and I respected and honored it.” – 11:24 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie Irving synthesizing what this summer was like for him, and the Nets, between his contract talks and the Kevin Durant trade request.
“Being in the middle of — it’s kind of a clusterfuck… all the stories that have come up with all the narratives around (us).” – 11:23 AM
Kyrie Irving synthesizing what this summer was like for him, and the Nets, between his contract talks and the Kevin Durant trade request.
“Being in the middle of — it’s kind of a clusterfuck… all the stories that have come up with all the narratives around (us).” – 11:23 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving discusses the summer, specifically with friend/teammate Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/NSl5bsfv5C – 11:23 AM
Kyrie Irving discusses the summer, specifically with friend/teammate Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/NSl5bsfv5C – 11:23 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Irving acknowledged that it was awkward when KD made his trade request just after he opted into the rest of his contract, but he accepted it. “There was a level of uncertainty in this building.” – 11:23 AM
Irving acknowledged that it was awkward when KD made his trade request just after he opted into the rest of his contract, but he accepted it. “There was a level of uncertainty in this building.” – 11:23 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving on the Nets summer: “It was a clusterfuck.”
I agree. – 11:22 AM
Kyrie Irving on the Nets summer: “It was a clusterfuck.”
I agree. – 11:22 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie: “It was just a lot: I opt in. Then hearing Kevin want to be traded. It’s awkward. Im sitting at home, I dont know what to think of it. But… I just ultimately want to see him do well & be happy. If that wasn’t w/ in our organization I was gonna have to accept that.” #Nets – 11:22 AM
Kyrie: “It was just a lot: I opt in. Then hearing Kevin want to be traded. It’s awkward. Im sitting at home, I dont know what to think of it. But… I just ultimately want to see him do well & be happy. If that wasn’t w/ in our organization I was gonna have to accept that.” #Nets – 11:22 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
“It was kind of like a clusterf***.” Kyrie Irving on the Nets’ summer. – 11:22 AM
“It was kind of like a clusterf***.” Kyrie Irving on the Nets’ summer. – 11:22 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving said he honored and understood Kevin Durant’s trade request. – 11:21 AM
Kyrie Irving said he honored and understood Kevin Durant’s trade request. – 11:21 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie admits that it was “awkward” to have opted into his player option — while seeing KD asked for a trade. Kyrie said he had some “honest” conversations with Nets management.
“Making the decision to come back to Brooklyn was the best one for me.” – 11:20 AM
Kyrie admits that it was “awkward” to have opted into his player option — while seeing KD asked for a trade. Kyrie said he had some “honest” conversations with Nets management.
“Making the decision to come back to Brooklyn was the best one for me.” – 11:20 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Early understatement award, from Kyrie, on what to think watching the Nets’ summer:
“It’s awkward. Very awkward.” – 11:19 AM
Early understatement award, from Kyrie, on what to think watching the Nets’ summer:
“It’s awkward. Very awkward.” – 11:19 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie Irving says him opting into his contract then watching Durant’s trade request was: “awkward” – 11:19 AM
Kyrie Irving says him opting into his contract then watching Durant’s trade request was: “awkward” – 11:19 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Irving said he was embarrassed after getting swept by the Celtics in April. – 11:18 AM
Irving said he was embarrassed after getting swept by the Celtics in April. – 11:18 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie on getting swept by the Celtics:
“I felt embarrassed leaving the court.” – 11:18 AM
Kyrie on getting swept by the Celtics:
“I felt embarrassed leaving the court.” – 11:18 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving said he felt embarrassed after getting swept by the Celtics. – 11:18 AM
Kyrie Irving said he felt embarrassed after getting swept by the Celtics. – 11:18 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
KD, Kyrie, and Rich Kleiman. All smiles. pic.twitter.com/D5bHEH9ZZh – 11:18 AM
KD, Kyrie, and Rich Kleiman. All smiles. pic.twitter.com/D5bHEH9ZZh – 11:18 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant insists Kyrie Irving’s contract talks didn’t have anything to do with his situation: “I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization….I didn’t want to get in between that.” #Nets – 11:10 AM
Kevin Durant insists Kyrie Irving’s contract talks didn’t have anything to do with his situation: “I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization….I didn’t want to get in between that.” #Nets – 11:10 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“A lot of people get that in their minds that I control everything with the Nets,” Kevin Durant said. “My job is to be a player.
Said he wasn’t an intermediary for Nets and Kyrie Irving. “I’m not the liaison… Whatever they negotiated I had no talks in, I let them handle that.” – 11:08 AM
“A lot of people get that in their minds that I control everything with the Nets,” Kevin Durant said. “My job is to be a player.
Said he wasn’t an intermediary for Nets and Kyrie Irving. “I’m not the liaison… Whatever they negotiated I had no talks in, I let them handle that.” – 11:08 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD: “I only control my job and my job is to be a player … I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
KD: “I only control my job and my job is to be a player … I’m not the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant said he’s never walked into a GM’s office and demanded anything. Said Irving’s contract situation wasn’t part of his complaints. Said he’s not “the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
Kevin Durant said he’s never walked into a GM’s office and demanded anything. Said Irving’s contract situation wasn’t part of his complaints. Said he’s not “the liaison between Kyrie and the organization.” – 11:07 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on why he made the trade request: “It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for 4 years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group (KD Kyrie & James Harden).” – 11:02 AM
Kevin Durant on why he made the trade request: “It was a lot of uncertainty around our team last year. I committed to this organization for 4 years last summer with the idea that we were gonna be playing with that group (KD Kyrie & James Harden).” – 11:02 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Myles Turner addresses the trade rumors and the organization pursuing Deandre Ayton this offseason @basketbllnews: pic.twitter.com/74MDlL16Nk – 10:51 AM
Myles Turner addresses the trade rumors and the organization pursuing Deandre Ayton this offseason @basketbllnews: pic.twitter.com/74MDlL16Nk – 10:51 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are on different timelines when it comes to contract negotiations, and both say their main focus remains playing ball nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:12 PM
Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are on different timelines when it comes to contract negotiations, and both say their main focus remains playing ball nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:12 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Andrew Wiggins isn’t concerned about his contract.
“It doesn’t really weigh in a lot. I play basketball, and I just let my agents worry about all that.” – 6:31 PM
Andrew Wiggins isn’t concerned about his contract.
“It doesn’t really weigh in a lot. I play basketball, and I just let my agents worry about all that.” – 6:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins isn’t concerning himself much with his possible contract extension. He says he if focused on playing, and like Poole, isn’t letting it be a distraction. – 6:11 PM
Andrew Wiggins isn’t concerning himself much with his possible contract extension. He says he if focused on playing, and like Poole, isn’t letting it be a distraction. – 6:11 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Regarding Warriors teammates facing contract decisions (primarily Draymond, Poole, Wiggins), Curry says he ‘absolutely’ would like to see things buttoned up. – 6:09 PM
Regarding Warriors teammates facing contract decisions (primarily Draymond, Poole, Wiggins), Curry says he ‘absolutely’ would like to see things buttoned up. – 6:09 PM
More on this storyline
“We’re good,” Nash said, per ESPN. “It’s been like nothing’s changed. I have a long history with Kevin [Durant]. I love the guy. Families have issues. We had a moment and it’s behind us. That’s what happens. It’s a common situation in the league.” Nash’s comments about “family issues” align with Durant’s recent comment on why he initially asked for a trade request from the Nets. As Brooklyn held its media day Monday ahead of the upcoming NBA season, Durant revealed he requested the trade because of the “uncertainty around last year’s team” that included himself, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. -via Sports Illustrated / September 28, 2022
Dave McMenamin: I’ve been told that had the Lakers been able to acquire, Kyrie Irving, or the Lakers been able to acquire Donovan Mitchell, either of those players, the Lakers were willing and able to move both those [first-round] picks to do it. -via Apple Podcasts / September 27, 2022
These guys will be led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The latter — who shares the same high school coach as Simmons — said the Nets will protect the newcomer but added he won’t need it. “He’s a big boy, he can handle it. He doesn’t shy away from the moment, and I like that,” Irving said. “I’ve seen it since he was in high school. We’ve had a connection playing for the same high school coach with Kevin Boyle. So we know what it’s like to be yelled [at], get mother-effed all the time, the championships, being held accountable to the higher level. And that’s the best environment to be in.” -via New York Post / September 27, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry on the contract extension eligibility of Draymond, Poole, Wiggins, Klay: “We want the best chance to win every single year. We’ve proven with this squad what the results have been. We want to keep it together as long as we can.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / September 25, 2022
Madeline Kenney: Andrew Wiggins on how much contract negotiations are on his mind: “It doesn’t really weigh in a lot.” He said he’s just focusing on the season ahead right now. -via Twitter @madkenney / September 25, 2022
All three can hit free agency after this coming season; if there’s no extension, Wiggins would become an unrestricted free agent in July, Poole would be a restricted free agent and Draymond has a player option for 2023-24 that he could decline, which would allow him to hit unrestricted free agency himself next July. Poole is the only one with a pressing deadline; due to rookie-extension rules, if there’s no extension signed by Oct. 17, he will get to restricted free agency in July. -via The Athletic / September 17, 2022
Zach Lowe on Bucks interest in Jae Crowder: The Bucks will look though I bet. The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys. -via ESPN / September 27, 2022
I know that’s a big windup, but I wanted to lay the groundwork for the discussion we’re gonna have. With all that said, let me start by asking: Does the NBA have a wins-per-dollar formula, and if so, what does that look like? Seth Partnow: The short answer is “yes.” The longer answer is that it’s not that simple. First of all, projecting “player wins” is much more straightforward in baseball than in basketball because it’s far easier to measure individual contributions toward winning. A more subtle distinction is that individual production is far more role dependent in the NBA than in MLB. It’s not just the difficulty projecting playing time — though, at this point, more accurate minute projections are as large a differentiator in preseason team-win models as are better player-ability estimates — but also the degree to which a substantial shift in role or context can almost turn an individual into a completely different player. For example, Portland’s 2022-23 Jerami Grant could easily look more like Denver’s 2019-20 Jerami Grant than like Detroit’s 2020-21 or 2021-22 Jerami Grant as he moves into more of a supporting role beside Damian Lillard. With me so far? -via The Athletic / August 25, 2022
Sean Highkin: Jerami Grant: “Me and Dame got close at USA. I definitely thought it was a possibility. Happy to be here and be a part of this.” -via Twitter @highkin / July 7, 2022
Still, the uncertainty isn’t going anywhere, no matter how hard Turner tries to concentrate on what he can do on the court. “This is the only time I will be addressing it this year; I want to make sure everyone knows that,” said Turner, who declined to discuss any contract negotiations. “Yeah, elephant in the room. For me, this is my eighth season. I’ve been in trade rumors the past four or five years. It’s something that I know that I’m numb to. It’s something that it’s just whatever comes with this business. There are no hard feelings in this business. You have to take the emotions out of everything, and I’ve learned that at a young age, and I still hold true to that. My job is to come in here and help these young guys now, man.” -via Indianapolis Star / September 28, 2022
Brian Windhorst: Any any explanation to the intrigue on why Rob Pelinka And Darvin Ham delayed their press conference by five days? … Why would they do that? Why would they do that? Dave McMenamin: I just know around the same time that occurred we were hearing from the Pacers GM that Myles Turner will for sure be with the team to start training camp so I don’t know. -via Apple Podcasts / September 27, 2022
Scott Agness: Myles Turner addressed being in trade rumors and says today is the only time he’s talking about it. He understands the business side and is in a good place. He’s 100% healthy, looks forward to being The Center and teach the young guys. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / September 26, 2022
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Trade, Andrew Wiggins, Jerami Grant, Kyrie Irving, Myles Turner, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.