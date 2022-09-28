LeBron James doesn't include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his all-time Lakers starting five

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James attempted the extremely tough task of creating the greatest starting five of Lakers players ever. James, who ended up excluding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his list, did create a pretty amazing lineup. “All-time starting five for the Lakers?” James said. “I’m going Magic [Johnson] at 1, Jerry West at the 2, Kobe [Bryant] at the 3, myself at the 4 and Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal) at the 5.”
StatMuse @statmuse
In their first 9 seasons:
LeBron —
8x All-Star
8x All-NBA
4x All-Defense
3x MVP
0x DPOY
1x Champ
1x FMVP
Giannis —
6x All-Star
6x All-NBA
5x All-Defense
2x MVP
1x DPOY
1x Champ
1x FMVP pic.twitter.com/4Uuc8PfGHU – 11:50 AM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
StatMuse @statmuse
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
It’s hard to argue with that group, but keeping the league’s all-time leading scorer in Abdul-Jabbar off of the list is certainly a tough pill to swallow for some Lakers fans. James justified his selections afterwards, and he even said he’d take himself out for teammate Anthony Davis. “I mean Shaq is so dominant, man,” James said. “I mean, I love Kareem too. I can’t even front on that, but Shaq’s so dominant, we need a big cuz I’m playing the 4, so we need a big. A.D. already put himself in the Top 5? Well put A.D. in, take me out.” -via Lakers Daily / September 28, 2022
Jovan Buha: Post-practice shooting competition with LeBron, AD and Russ pic.twitter.com/GRtcraw8QX -via Twitter @jovanbuha / September 27, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Post practice shooting with Russ, AD and LeBron after the first day of training camp pic.twitter.com/kScs6Bosk8 -via Twitter @mcten / September 27, 2022
