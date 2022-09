LeBron James doesn't include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his all-time Lakers starting five

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James attempted the extremely tough task of creating the greatest starting five of Lakers players ever. James, who ended up excluding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his list, did create a pretty amazing lineup . “All-time starting five for the Lakers?” James said. “I’m going Magic [Johnson] at 1, Jerry West at the 2, Kobe [Bryant] at the 3, myself at the 4 and Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal) at the 5.”Source: Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily