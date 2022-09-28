Nikola Vucevic on trade rumors: I didn't pay much attention to it

Asked this week if he was ever concerned with being moved to the Jazz, Nikola Vucevic confessed that it was never really a worry. “I was on Zillow every day … Salt Lake … nah, I’m kidding,” Vucevic said. “Honestly, I didn’t pay attention to it much. By speaking to AK [executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas] here and [Coach] Billy Donovan, I knew their plan and what they were thinking. “People asked me about it all the time and it was on my Twitter all the time. So when Gobert got traded to Minnesota I thought it would be a good time to have a little joke.”
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
The Vooch is handling trade rumors with a joke and a smile … let’s get back to him in February …
Nothing too interesting at #Bulls camp. Here’s Vuc & Marko practicing their stretch-five skills. pic.twitter.com/k1FFghj4Dq – 2:17 PM
Veteran big man Andre Drummond might be just what the somewhat soft Bulls need. Now, can he co-exist with Nikola Vucevic on the floor at the same time? That remains to be seen.
Expiring contract or not, Vooch is looking forward to a bounce back season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/26/nik… – 10:10 AM
Expiring contract or not, Vooch is looking forward to a bounce back season. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/26/nik… – 7:01 PM
Vucevic: “I think my mindset this year is focusing on what I do best.”
Says he thinks might have focused too much on 3-point shooting last season. #Bulls – 3:17 PM
Vooch felt he was too passive last season. Mix of new role, new teammates… and took time to adjust. Said he’s not looking at it as a big deal. Last year was last year. – 3:13 PM
Vooch comes in cracking jokes about his offseason: “I was on Zillow every day.” – 3:07 PM
That doesn’t mean Vucevic trade rumors have ended there. The veteran is in the final year of his current contract and will become an unrestricted free agent. If things go south for the Bulls by the trade deadline, an expiring contract could be a huge trade asset for a Bulls organization that doesn’t have a ton of assets to move. “Rumors are a part of what we do,” Vucevic said. “Whether they’re true or not, it’s out of my control. I focus on what I can control, and in the end I had some fun with [the Jazz rumors]. “At no point did I feel it was going to happen.” -via Chicago Sun-Times / September 28, 2022
Vucevic admitted he was bringing his offensive miscues to the defensive side of the ball during the first half of last season, and that is never a good look. That’s why trading Vucevic became a common hot take on social media at the start of the offseason. News flash: Nikola Vucevic is still with the Bulls. And not only is he still with the Bulls, but a source said both sides want him to stay with the team beyond the last year of his contract this coming season and will have initial discussions on what that might look like when training camp begins in the fall. Why? Because if the price is right, Vucevic remains the type of player who fits in with how the Bulls were built on both ends of the floor. -via Chicago Sun-Times / August 6, 2022
KC Johnson: Can confirm Goran Dragic has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, per source, which @Shams Charania had 1st. Nikola Vucevic, I’m told, played significant role in this situation. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / July 3, 2022
