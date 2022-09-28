Raptors closely monitoring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's situation in Oklahoma City

One of the situations they’re closely monitoring, according to a league source, is in Oklahoma City, where Toronto-born star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may eventually tire of leading a rebuild. The Thunder have gone 46-108 over the past two years and don’t seem close to turning the corner, especially after losing second-overall pick Chet Holmgren to an off-season foot injury. The 24-year-old point guard spent the summer playing for Nurse with the Canadian senior men’s national team, so there is familiarity on both sides. Gilgeous-Alexander is under contract with OKC through 2026-27 and has given no indication that he would prefer to play elsewhere, but again, things can change quickly in this crazy league. If that or any other enticing opportunity presents itself, Ujiri and Webster – flexible as ever – will be ready.
Source: TSN
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander talked trade speculation on Monday:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/09/27/sha… – 2:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Biggest weight (lbs) difference on the Thunder roster from last year’s training camp to this year’s training camp:
Poku: 190 to 210 (+30)
SGA: 181 to 195 (+14)
Theo: 180 to 190 (+10)
JRE: 230 to 240 (+10)
Baze: 208 to 216 (+8)
Giddey: 210 to 216 (+6)
Dort: 215 to 220 (+5) – 7:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jaylin Williams said he’s got the best hair on the team with SGA having the 2nd-best hair – 3:04 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jalen Williams said he’s trying to learn from SGA and looks forwards to seeing how he operates – 2:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Josh Giddey “it’s easy to play with guys like that, he can slot in so many positions and do so many different things.” – 12:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on his fit with Josh Giddey: “I love my fit with Josh… It’s easy to play with guys like that.” – 12:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On addressing the Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams “one is J Dub, one is J Will…Jalen Williams from Santa Clara I usually just call him dub.” – 12:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on Chet Holmgren: “The time we played together, it seemed like a good fit. Honestly I believe he would fit anywhere, he’s so talented.” – 12:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on the Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams issue and how he differentiate: “One’s JDub and one’s JWill.” – 12:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on Chet Holmgren: “I’ve seen him a couple times throughout the summer. Played with him a little bit… From the time we got to play together, it seems like a good fit.” – 12:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on leadership “authentic to who I am. Not the loudest guy in the room, not the most vocal, but it differentiates depending who I am dealing with…myself being the leader, I like to get to know these guys.” – 12:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on his first normal offseason since 2019: “The offseason’s been super long. Feels like it’s been half the year.”
Said he’s excited about the upcoming season – 12:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on his name being mentioned in trades: “Honestly I don’t pay attention to the NBA media stuff.”
Smart, Shai.
Hurtful, but smart. – 12:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the offseason “it’s been super long. Feels like it’s been half the year. I was itching to get back. Can’t wait for the season to start.” – 12:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on trade rumors: “Honestly I don’t pay attention to the NBA media and what gets tweeted and what circulates around the web.” – 12:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on Lu Dort’s extension: “Super excited for him. We all know where he came from. Different path but didn’t discourage him. I think he earned every penny in that contract.” – 12:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Lu Dort’s deal “super excited for him…different path, but that didn’t discourage him. I think he earned every penny…I only think he will get better.” – 12:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on Jalen Williams: “I love his game. He’s got what it takes. I’m excited to play with him this season.” – 12:30 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA said he told Chet Holmgren that to only worry about things he can control regarding his injury. Also said he’s excited about his future – 12:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Jalen Williams “I love his game…he has got what it takes for sure.” – 12:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on what he told Chet Holmgren “control what you can control, it’s part of the game…his mindset im pretty sure he is going to come back better.” – 12:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on his fashion: “All the stuff I do with fashion is kind of my game outside the game. It gives me another lane to express myself.” – 12:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander calls his fashion his “game outside of the game.” – 12:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on his Team Canada stint: “I felt good about the games I played. They were fun… It kept me in a little more basketball shape throughout the season.”
Said he was glad he had the chance to represent Canada and is looking forward to doing it again in the future – 12:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on playing for team Canada “I felt good about the game I played. Got to play with some guys I grew up with. It kept me in basketball shape. Representing my country is something I always wanted to do.” Said he looks forward to playing for team Canada again. – 12:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on playing with Team Canada: “It was fun. I got to play with some guys I grew up with. Just representing my country, something I’ve always wanted to do.” – 12:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on his injury: “I feel a lot better. Headed in the right direction. As far as the time table, we’ll see in the next couple weeks.” – 12:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on his MCL sprain: “I feel a lot better. Heading into the right direction for sure.” – 12:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on his knee: “I feel a lot better. Heading in the right direction for sure.” – 12:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The franchise. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. pic.twitter.com/2lv7CivzVR – 12:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is here pic.twitter.com/DAtEHvBkLL – 12:26 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on SGA: “Shai has a pretty transcendent impact on the environment. That comes with a lot of responsibility.”
Daigneault almost went full Uncle Ben Parker. – 12:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “he has a pretty transcendent impact on the environment…that comes with a lot of responsibility and that he embraces.” Said his drive, commitment, ethos, and positive energy all stand out. – 12:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said he’s really excited about SGA and that he can be a pace setter for the rest of the young roster – 12:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “there is certainly another level because of how he works.” – 12:10 PM
Andrew Schlecht: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the speculation that he would want out of Oklahoma City “I know what I signed up for when I signed a 5 year extension… and I don’t think we’re gonna be losing for much longer.” “I believe in this team” -via Twitter / September 27, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on trade talks “I don’t pay attention to the NBA media stuff and what gets tweeted, I try to stay focused on what I got going on. Trying to be a better team the next season, better player the next season.” -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / September 26, 2022
Rylan Stiles: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on being an All-Star being put on team success “I think it is, I think it should be that way.” Mentioned the point is to win. -via Twitter @Rylan_Stiles / September 26, 2022
