Steve Nash doesn't care if Ben Simmons ever shoots a jump shot

Nick Friedell: Nash on Ben Simmons’ versatility: “Very unique. That’s what makes Ben great. That’s why I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot. He’s welcome to, but that is not what makes him special, and not what we need. He’s a great complement to our team …”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ben Simmons has partnered with RISE, a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating racism through sport, to provide underserved youth in Brooklyn with the tools to address issues of racism, prejudice and inclusivity within their communities. The 8-week leadership program started Sept. 24. – 2:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said the team is going to re-assess TJ Warren in November. The Nets are taking the cautious approach with the veteran scorer who is coming off two consecutive seasons lost to stress fractures in his left foot. – 2:14 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Ben Simmons could see time at center for Nets, Steve Nash doesn’t care if he shoots a single jump shot nj.com/nets/2022/09/b… – 2:01 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Steve Nash says he doesn’t care iif Ben Simmons ever takes a jump shot. pic.twitter.com/qgww2ok3Ff – 1:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash on Simmons’ versatility: “Very unique. That’s what makes Ben great. That’s why I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot. He’s welcome to, but that is not what makes him special, and not what we need. He’s a great complement to our team …” – 1:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash does not expect TJ Warren ready for the start of the regular season. Seth Curry might have a chance to play in the final preseason game. – 1:18 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A couple injury updates from Nash: Seth Curry is expected to be ready for the regular season. Nash is hopeful he might play in last preseason game. T.J. Warren (foot) will not be ready to start the season. Nash says this was not unexpected and Warren continues to make progress. – 1:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash calls new assistant coach Igor Kokoškov “an offensive encyclopedia.” Said he divided the staff into three pods: player development, offense and defense. – 1:15 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash hopes Seth Curry can play a game this preseason, but TJ Warren isn’t likely until November. #nets – 1:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons 💯 % cleared for practice, getting in some free throw work with Nic Claxton. #nets pic.twitter.com/IsLlUtHbhb – 12:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons knocking down some free throws pic.twitter.com/CCrbTz3jes – 12:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Steve Nash on his relationship with Kevin Durant: ‘We’re good’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/28/ste… – 12:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash puts #Nets‘ Kevin Durant tensions behind him: ‘Families have issues’ #nba nypost.com/2022/09/27/ste… via @nypostsports – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“It looks to me like he’s pretty close to the player we envisioned. He’s going to make a big impact for us.”
Ben Simmons starting to look like his old self. @NYDNSports
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nash downplays drama around Kevin Durant’s demands of Nets (from @AP) apnews.com/article/0c84eb… – 4:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steve Nash says his relationship with KD is “good” and pushed back on the reports that KD wanted him fired at one point over the summer. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets’ Steve Nash has doubts Kevin Durant wanted him fired: ‘I never thought that was 100 percent’ nj.com/nets/2022/09/n… – 3:39 PM
Kristian Winfield: Ben Simmons says his back isn’t preventing him from doing anything he used to: “I was surprised today, I got a block. I blocked David Duke. I was shocked.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / September 28, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash says Ben Simmons can be both the lone big on the floor and the playmaker and point guard. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / September 28, 2022
Nick Friedell: Ben Simmons: “I feel great.” Simmons says he’s cleared for everything. He says “looking forward” to playing some center when the matchup calls for it. pic.twitter.com/5cygbZaqI6 -via Twitter @NickFriedell / September 28, 2022
