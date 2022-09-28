TJ Warren not expected to return until November

Nick Friedell: A couple injury updates from Nash: Seth Curry is expected to be ready for the regular season. Nash is hopeful he might play in last preseason game. TJ Warren (foot) will not be ready to start the season. Nash says this was not unexpected and Warren continues to make progress.
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash does not expect TJ Warren ready for the start of the regular season. Seth Curry might have a chance to play in the final preseason game. – 1:18 PM
Steve Nash does not expect TJ Warren ready for the start of the regular season. Seth Curry might have a chance to play in the final preseason game. – 1:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash hopes Seth Curry can play a game this preseason, but TJ Warren isn’t likely until November. #nets – 1:14 PM
Steve Nash hopes Seth Curry can play a game this preseason, but TJ Warren isn’t likely until November. #nets – 1:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
New Nets assistant Igor Kokoškov working with TJ Warren after practice. pic.twitter.com/45xdK0Za03 – 1:29 PM
New Nets assistant Igor Kokoškov working with TJ Warren after practice. pic.twitter.com/45xdK0Za03 – 1:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
New Nets forward TJ Warren getting up some shots. Warren says his foot is healed but he’s not yet cleared to play. He’s looking forward to finally getting on the court after two seasons off of it. #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/70cxFjTiA9 – 1:28 PM
New Nets forward TJ Warren getting up some shots. Warren says his foot is healed but he’s not yet cleared to play. He’s looking forward to finally getting on the court after two seasons off of it. #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/70cxFjTiA9 – 1:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
TJ Warren was Markieff Morris’ rookie in Phoenix. Now they’re at the podium together years later. Aww. – 12:43 PM
TJ Warren was Markieff Morris’ rookie in Phoenix. Now they’re at the podium together years later. Aww. – 12:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
TJ Warren was Markieff Morris’ rookie on the Phoenix Suns. – 12:42 PM
TJ Warren was Markieff Morris’ rookie on the Phoenix Suns. – 12:42 PM
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: TJ Warren says he’s “fully confident” he can get back to how he was playing in the Orlando bubble. Warren averaged almost 27 points on 50-40-90 Club shooting efficiency in the 10 bubble games. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / September 26, 2022
Mike Vorkunov: TJ Warren said he’s healed but not yet cleared to play for the Nets. He hasn’t played since Dec. 29, 2020. -via Twitter @MikeVorkunov / September 26, 2022
Nets Daily: Who’s been seen working out at HSS recently? Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Patty Mills, Nic Claxton, TJ Warren, Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, Kessler Edwards, David Duke Jr., Alondes Williams. Teams usually start informal work after September 1. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / August 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.