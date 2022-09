Tyler Herro on playoff struggles: Part of it had to do with finding out I'm having another kid

Tyler Herro on poor 2022-23 playoffs: “I had my groin injury. That was one thing, but that happened later in the playoffs. I still wasn’t playing well at the beginning of the playoffs. I think part of it had to do with finding out I’m having another kid. That was a lot mentally. It was just the timing of it, but it is what it is, and I’m back ready to hoop, and obviously the playoffs didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but it’s another year and another crack at it.”Source: YouTube