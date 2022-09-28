Tyler Herro on playoff struggles: Part of it had to do with finding out I'm having another kid

September 28, 2022

By |

Tyler Herro on poor 2022-23 playoffs: “I had my groin injury. That was one thing, but that happened later in the playoffs. I still wasn’t playing well at the beginning of the playoffs. I think part of it had to do with finding out I’m having another kid. That was a lot mentally. It was just the timing of it, but it is what it is, and I’m back ready to hoop, and obviously the playoffs didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but it’s another year and another crack at it.”
Source: YouTube

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love on possibly winning 6MOY: “Tyler Herro, he was an All-Star off the bench, so I wasn’t mad at being a runner up to him. Definitely would mean a lot, especially being w/ this group. Understanding that I was able to take on a different role & still be effective” – 4:57 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Erik Spoelstra today on the Heat’s versatility and options:
“We like to strike first.”
The rest of the 1-on-1s with Spoelstra and Herro on tonight’s @5OTF_ on @5ReasonsSports2:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If you’re just getting home, here was our live blog from Heat media day, with lots of notable stuff from Butler, Bam, Herro, Lowry, Strus, Martin: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Familiar Heat roster, but changes expected entering training camp: ‘We’re ready for it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Who will start at power forward? Will Tyler Herro start? Will Bam Adebayo take on more of a scoring role? Plenty of possible changes ahead – 3:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…3:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lots of interesting stuff today from Butler, Bam, Herro, Strus, Martin as our Heat media live blog continues: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…2:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Familiar Heat roster, but changes expected entering training camp: ‘We’re ready for it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Who will start at power forward? Will Tyler Herro start? Will Bam Adebayo take on more of a scoring role? Plenty of possible changes ahead – 12:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
“I think I can definitely be an All-Star.” – Tyler Herro – 10:18 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro on wanting to be an All Star:
“For sure. I thought I should’ve been one last year.” – 10:17 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Herro on if is a goal for him to be an All-Star this season: “Yeah, for sure” #heatculture10:17 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat media day live blog, with comments from Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Tyler Herro currently speaking miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…10:16 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Tyler Herro about the PnR with Bam continuing to develop especially with more floor time coming for them together:
Goes on a long description of how 5’s can’t stay in front of Bam on the roll
So it’s all about feeding him and reacting
(Really think this’ll be a staple) – 10:16 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro, on starting, the contract, what he did this summer. The latest from our continuously-updated live blog from Heat media day: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…10:15 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Herro on how his game would change if he starts: “Becoming more of a catch-and-shoot guy and attacking off the catch.”
Adds he’s been working on those things over the summer. – 10:15 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro on the topic of starting says he’ll do whatever the team wants him to do. pic.twitter.com/iagYHeNObs10:12 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
When asked about the extension deadline ahead, Tyler Herro said he’s letting his agent take care of that.
Herro: “I’m focused on this season, basketball.” – 10:12 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro expresses no preference about contract extension by mid-October deadline. Will not push the issue on being a starter: “I’m a team player, whatever Spo and organization wants me to do” is OK. – 10:12 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro on the things he has worked on:
“Being more efficient, getting stronger, being better on the defensive end.”
Adds
“My offensive skill set is one of the best in the league.” – 10:12 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Tyler Herro said he wants to play his best basketball and he will let his agent to take care of his contract talks #heatculture10:11 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro on going for that starting spot:
“Whatever role they think fits me best, that’s what I’ll do.”
Say he’s about the team over personal goals – 10:11 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro says he will accept “whatever role fits me best,” when it comes to a starting role. – 10:10 AM

More on this storyline

Brady Hawk: I asked Tyler Herro earlier about his PnR with Bam Adebayo, and what’s next for that 2 man game: pic.twitter.com/19WBGxc2bY -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / September 26, 2022
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro downplays extension deadline being three weeks away. Says he will let his agent handle such matters. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / September 26, 2022
Herro was kind enough to spend some time with kids at a youth basketball camp recently, but he showed absolutely no mercy to one particular youngster. In a video that went viral, the Miami Heat star can be seen hitting a kid that could not have been over 8 years old with a ferocious cross-over. The poor little guy got put in a blender. -via Larry Brown Sports / August 23, 2022

