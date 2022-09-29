Anthony Davis: I'm looking forward to a healthy year

To say Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is eager to embark upon the 2022-23 season would be an understatement. “I’m so excited that I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about this year,” Davis told Yahoo Sports this week. “I’m looking forward to a healthy year and doing what I know we can do.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Anthony Davis sets a 82 game goal, and reveals a wrist injury last season. Plus, a reminder that the Russ/Lakers relationship isn’t nearly the NBA’s worst situation. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ant… – 10:54 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this on Lakers training camp in @latimessports: For Lakers’ Anthony Davis the goal is simple: ‘Play all 82’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:36 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Anthony Davis shot only 18% from distance last season, which was close to his all-time low.
How did that happen? The Lakers big man put things in perspective 👀
basketnews.com/news-178597-an… – 8:20 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
“Anthony Davis’ coach wants him to defend more like Brook Lopez” is a sentence that makes total sense now and absolutely no sense if uttered five years ago. theathletic.com/3638963/2022/0… – 10:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The biggest adjustment for Anthony Davis over the first days of training camp has been learning to do less, not more, defensively in Darvin Ham’s new defensive system.
On Davis’ quest to play 82 games, adjusting to Ham’s terminology and more from Day 2: theathletic.com/3638963/2022/0… – 9:57 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
In past seasons, Anthony Davis has been more public about his goals to win DPOY or MVP. This season, he wants to do something that, given his injury history, is maybe even more ambitious: play all 82 games
ocregister.com/2022/09/28/lak… – 8:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Anthony Davis says it wasn’t just his knee and ankle that were hurt last year, his wrist was too, affecting his shooting. He says his shot is back to normal and he’s ready to let it fly. es.pn/3dQzVDv – 8:11 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
I asked Anthony Davis about his outside shooting last season — he revealed that he had a wrist injury that really affected his follow through and felt he couldn’t shoot the way he wanted last year. Now he feels healthier. pic.twitter.com/4v8KQTPh3c – 4:51 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said the Lakers will largely play a pick and roll scheme he calls “Center field,” with a dropped big trying to force opponents into tough, contested twos. But they’ll also have switch packages to take advantage of guys like Anthony Davis being able to defend guards. – 4:38 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Malik Monk says his approach to the game changed after spending time with LeBron and AD in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/wOaWepzYLR – 4:29 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
AD said he had been battling a wrist injury since January, something not many people knew. That contributed to his shot not being where he wanted it to be. – 4:26 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis says he was battling a wrist injury last season that he suffered in January. He said it’s not an excuse for his poor shooting numbers but it affected his follow-through. – 4:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD on his shooting: “A lot of people don’t know this but since January I was battling a wrist injury … it was tough for me to shoot how I wanted to shoot.” Said it feels “great” now. – 4:21 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
What’s the top personal goal for Anthony Davis?
“I wanna be on the court,” he said. “I want to play all 82.” – 4:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
AD = MVP? @Kendrick Perkins says so 👀
“Anthony Davis this season is going to remind the world of who the hell he is.” pic.twitter.com/hOKYyax4yb – 3:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A lively 3-point shooting competition between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. A film session with no film. Blue tape on the court for spacing. A defensive drill called “Cutthroat.”
That and more from Day 1 of Lakers training camp:
theathletic.com/3635787/2022/0… – 3:50 PM
“I went into this summer focusing on strengthening my body,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “I have to be on the court and at my best to put us in position to be our best. I’m ready to do that.” -via Yahoo! Sports / September 29, 2022
Those close to Davis shared with Yahoo Sports that the forward had his best summer of training. There has always been chatter about Davis leading the Lakers for a full season, but those close to him believe he has positioned himself to do so this year. “All I can do is lead by my actions,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “I’m excited for this challenge and what’s ahead. I think we have a great group of guys to get the job done. It’s now about putting in the work.” -via Yahoo! Sports / September 29, 2022
Mike Trudell: Some Ham early observations: – “LeBron is not from this planet, that’s for damn sure. – “AD’s ability to pass.” – “Russ, the open spacing … (the opponent) not being able to build a wall, him exploding into the paint.” – “LeBron’s ability to defensive rebound and bring it.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / September 28, 2022
