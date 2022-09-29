Anthony Edwards will be "salty" if he doesn't make an All-Defensive team

Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards said he will be guarding the best opposing offensive player the majority of the time this season — and because of that, Ant says he will be “salty” if he doesn’t make an All-Defense team this season.
Anthony Edwards said he will be guarding the best opposing offensive player the majority of the time this season — and because of that, Ant says he will be “salty” if he doesn’t make an All-Defense team this season. – 4:55 PM
Rudy Gobert is ready, Anthony Edwards is moving forward and more take-aways as the Timberwolves open maybe their most anticipated training camp ever theathletic.com/3632770/2022/0… – 9:31 AM
Christopher Hine: Anthony Edwards on the homophobic comments he posted in a video 2 weeks ago: “Man, I respect everybody. I know what I posted was immature, and I’m sorry for that if I hurt anyone. I’m working with the team. I’m sorry to all the Minnesota fans, and I’m working to be better.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / September 26, 2022
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards said he was asleep when the Rudy Gobert trade went down, and had ten missed calls from KAT by the time he woke up. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / September 26, 2022
