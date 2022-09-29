Anthony Edwards will be "salty" if he doesn't make an All-Defensive team

Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards said he will be guarding the best opposing offensive player the majority of the time this season — and because of that, Ant says he will be “salty” if he doesn’t make an All-Defense team this season.
Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards said he will be guarding the best opposing offensive player the majority of the time this season — and because of that, Ant says he will be “salty” if he doesn’t make an All-Defense team this season. – 4:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert is ready, Anthony Edwards is moving forward and more take-aways as the Timberwolves open maybe their most anticipated training camp ever theathletic.com/3632770/2022/0…9:31 AM

