Ben Simmons expected to start the season without any minutes restriction

Nick Friedell: Nash says Simmons continues to respond great in practice. Both Nash and Simmons don’t think there will be any minutes restriction to start the season. Nash says he still hasn’t determined who will play in Monday’s preseason opener.
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I asked Patty Mills if there’s anyone he can think of that can play center on defense and point guard on offense like the Nets project to use Ben Simmons at times this season.
“Other than myself, I don’t know.” – 12:13 PM
I asked Patty Mills if there’s anyone he can think of that can play center on defense and point guard on offense like the Nets project to use Ben Simmons at times this season.
“Other than myself, I don’t know.” – 12:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
90% career free throw shooter Steve Nash giving Ben Simmons some pointers at the line. pic.twitter.com/ncUyQD8ACk – 11:59 AM
90% career free throw shooter Steve Nash giving Ben Simmons some pointers at the line. pic.twitter.com/ncUyQD8ACk – 11:59 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up. Last year the Nets had five centers on their roster, which made for a crowded frontcourt. Now they have just two in Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe, who have the potential to be modern bigs. Oh, and don’t forget about Ben Simmons: theathletic.com/3639868/2022/0… – 9:23 AM
Today’s story is up. Last year the Nets had five centers on their roster, which made for a crowded frontcourt. Now they have just two in Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe, who have the potential to be modern bigs. Oh, and don’t forget about Ben Simmons: theathletic.com/3639868/2022/0… – 9:23 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: ‘I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/29/ste… – 7:58 AM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: ‘I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/29/ste… – 7:58 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ‘ever shoots a jump shot’ for #Nets nypost.com/2022/09/28/ste… via @nypostsports – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ‘ever shoots a jump shot’ for #Nets nypost.com/2022/09/28/ste… via @nypostsports – 5:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets’ Ben Simmons does not expect a minute restriction nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:10 PM
Nets’ Ben Simmons does not expect a minute restriction nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:10 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Ben Simmons could see time at center for Nets, Steve Nash doesn’t care if he shoots a single jump shot nj.com/nets/2022/09/b… – 2:01 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Ben Simmons could see time at center for Nets, Steve Nash doesn’t care if he shoots a single jump shot nj.com/nets/2022/09/b… – 2:01 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Steve Nash says he doesn’t care iif Ben Simmons ever takes a jump shot. pic.twitter.com/qgww2ok3Ff – 1:25 PM
Steve Nash says he doesn’t care iif Ben Simmons ever takes a jump shot. pic.twitter.com/qgww2ok3Ff – 1:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons can be both the lone big on the floor and the playmaker and point guard. – 1:11 PM
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons can be both the lone big on the floor and the playmaker and point guard. – 1:11 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons: “I feel great.”
Simmons says he’s cleared for everything. He says “looking forward” to playing some center when the matchup calls for it. pic.twitter.com/5cygbZaqI6 – 1:05 PM
Ben Simmons: “I feel great.”
Simmons says he’s cleared for everything. He says “looking forward” to playing some center when the matchup calls for it. pic.twitter.com/5cygbZaqI6 – 1:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons 💯 % cleared for practice, getting in some free throw work with Nic Claxton. #nets pic.twitter.com/IsLlUtHbhb – 12:58 PM
Ben Simmons 💯 % cleared for practice, getting in some free throw work with Nic Claxton. #nets pic.twitter.com/IsLlUtHbhb – 12:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons knocking down some free throws pic.twitter.com/CCrbTz3jes – 12:56 PM
Ben Simmons knocking down some free throws pic.twitter.com/CCrbTz3jes – 12:56 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Ben Simmons has partnered with RISE, a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating racism through sport, to provide underserved youth in Brooklyn with the tools to address issues of racism, prejudice and inclusivity within their communities. The 8-week leadership program started Sept. 24. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 28, 2022
Nick Friedell: Nash on Ben Simmons’ versatility: “Very unique. That’s what makes Ben great. That’s why I don’t care if he ever shoots a jump shot. He’s welcome to, but that is not what makes him special, and not what we need. He’s a great complement to our team …” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / September 28, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Ben Simmons says his back isn’t preventing him from doing anything he used to: “I was surprised today, I got a block. I blocked David Duke. I was shocked.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / September 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.