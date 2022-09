Derrick Favors and Ty Jerome traded to Houston

Royce Young: Per Thunder spokesperson, Ty Jerome will not be participating in training camp, as the team and Jerome’s reps work collaboratively to determine next steps for Ty. -via Twitter @royceyoung / September 26, 2022

Mark Berman: Can confirm ESPN report the Rockets acquired Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon & Atlanta’s 2025 2nd-round pick from OKC for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke & Marquese Chriss. According to an NBA source the key for the Rockets is the draft pick . -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / September 29, 2022

Mark Daigneault says the center position will be fluid this season.With Chet out, here are the options:Jeremiah Robinson-EarlMike MuscalaDerrick FavorsJaylin WilliamsDarius Bazley (small ball)Poku (skinny ball) – 2:32 PM

Ty Jerome can make his presence felt in Houston next season. His relieable long range shot can help the Rockets and add another threat on offense, coming off the bench. The Rockets can get a gem here. #Rockets

