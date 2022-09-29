Derrick Favors and Ty Jerome traded to Houston

Derrick Favors and Ty Jerome traded to Houston

Main Rumors

Derrick Favors and Ty Jerome traded to Houston

September 29, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets acquire Derrick Favors, second-round pick in 8-player trade with Thunder houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:40 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Sources: The Houston Rockets are trading David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Marquese Chriss and Trey Burke to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Derrick Favors, Moe Harkless, Ty Jerome and a 2025 2nd rounder (from Atlanta). ESPN first to report. – 9:13 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ty Jerome can make his presence felt in Houston next season. His relieable long range shot can help the Rockets and add another threat on offense, coming off the bench. The Rockets can get a gem here. #Rockets9:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. – 8:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says the center position will be fluid this season.
With Chet out, here are the options:
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Mike Muscala
Derrick Favors
Jaylin Williams
Darius Bazley (small ball)
Poku (skinny ball) – 2:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I asked Thunder HC Mark Daigneault his thoughts on the Ty Jerome situation
Here’s his full response: pic.twitter.com/cvOrVOnwaI1:53 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and drop about $10M under luxury tax. Rockets get a second-round pick for taking on $1M in salary. Favors will have value as a backup center, or elsewhere on a trade in marketplace too. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 29, 2022
Mark Berman: Can confirm ESPN report the Rockets acquired Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon & Atlanta’s 2025 2nd-round pick from OKC for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke & Marquese Chriss. According to an NBA source the key for the Rockets is the draft pick. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / September 29, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Derrick Favors on clarifying Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams: “They gotta get nicknames or something. I’ll definitely have to figure that out.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / September 26, 2022
Royce Young: Per Thunder spokesperson, Ty Jerome will not be participating in training camp, as the team and Jerome’s reps work collaboratively to determine next steps for Ty. -via Twitter @royceyoung / September 26, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home