Derrick Favors and Ty Jerome traded to Houston

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets acquire Derrick Favors, second-round pick in 8-player trade with Thunder houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ty Jerome can make his presence felt in Houston next season. His relieable long range shot can help the Rockets and add another threat on offense, coming off the bench. The Rockets can get a gem here. #Rockets – 9:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. – 8:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says the center position will be fluid this season.
With Chet out, here are the options:
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Mike Muscala
Derrick Favors
Jaylin Williams
Darius Bazley (small ball)
Poku (skinny ball) – 2:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I asked Thunder HC Mark Daigneault his thoughts on the Ty Jerome situation
Here’s his full response: pic.twitter.com/cvOrVOnwaI – 1:53 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Cap-centric deal for both teams: Thunder gain two trade exceptions and drop about $10M under luxury tax. Rockets get a second-round pick for taking on $1M in salary. Favors will have value as a backup center, or elsewhere on a trade in marketplace too. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 29, 2022
Mark Berman: Can confirm ESPN report the Rockets acquired Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon & Atlanta’s 2025 2nd-round pick from OKC for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke & Marquese Chriss. According to an NBA source the key for the Rockets is the draft pick. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / September 29, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Derrick Favors on clarifying Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams: “They gotta get nicknames or something. I’ll definitely have to figure that out.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / September 26, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Mark Daigneault on Ty Jerome sitting out training camp: “That was a decision that came to where it is now between Sam and Ty’s representation and this is the resolution that they landed on. Very grateful for Ty and his time here.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / September 27, 2022
Royce Young: Per Thunder spokesperson, Ty Jerome will not be participating in training camp, as the team and Jerome’s reps work collaboratively to determine next steps for Ty. -via Twitter @royceyoung / September 26, 2022
