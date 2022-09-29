Joel Embiid sworn in as American citizen

Joel Embiid is an American citizen. Born in Cameroon, Embiid said he was sworn in as a citizen two weeks ago in Philadelphia. The NBA scoring champion and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center said his family — Embiid and his Brazilian girlfriend Anne de Paula have a young son — played a pivotal role in his decision. “I’ve been here for a long time,” Embiid told The Associated Press on Thursday at training camp at The Citadel. “My son is American. I felt like, I’m living here and it’s a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?”
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Proud to be an American: 76ers’ Embiid officially becomes U.S. citizen nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/29/pro… – 5:13 PM
Proud to be an American: 76ers’ Embiid officially becomes U.S. citizen nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/29/pro… – 5:13 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Sometimes you catch yourself watching”
@Philadelphia 76ers Point Guard @Tyrese Maxey explains to @Brian Geltzeiler & @Sam Mitchell why he’s just like everyone else watching Joel Embiid play pic.twitter.com/HLXuLlhrnq – 5:00 PM
“Sometimes you catch yourself watching”
@Philadelphia 76ers Point Guard @Tyrese Maxey explains to @Brian Geltzeiler & @Sam Mitchell why he’s just like everyone else watching Joel Embiid play pic.twitter.com/HLXuLlhrnq – 5:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on @Matisse Thybulle‘s growth in the offseason:
“I’m so proud of [Matisse]. So far, you can tell he put in the work all summer. He’s been amazing. He’s made a lot of improvement, and that’s what we want.” – 3:59 PM
Joel Embiid on @Matisse Thybulle‘s growth in the offseason:
“I’m so proud of [Matisse]. So far, you can tell he put in the work all summer. He’s been amazing. He’s made a lot of improvement, and that’s what we want.” – 3:59 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
3 days into camp here in Charleston, Matisse Thybulle has caught the eyes of Joel Embiid and the rest of the team #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 3:45 PM
3 days into camp here in Charleston, Matisse Thybulle has caught the eyes of Joel Embiid and the rest of the team #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 3:45 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Previewing the NBA season with the most important stat to know for each team, starting with the East: the Nets with Durant, Harden and Embiid, the Knicks’ opportunity to do something awesome, and much more
theringer.com/nba/2022/9/29/… – 3:00 PM
Previewing the NBA season with the most important stat to know for each team, starting with the East: the Nets with Durant, Harden and Embiid, the Knicks’ opportunity to do something awesome, and much more
theringer.com/nba/2022/9/29/… – 3:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s the most skilled big man I’ve ever been around.”
Daryl Morey continues to be impressed by Joel Embiid
@Brian Geltzeiler | @Sam Mitchell | @Philadelphia 76ers | @Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/ZsbOVWkGij – 3:00 PM
“He’s the most skilled big man I’ve ever been around.”
Daryl Morey continues to be impressed by Joel Embiid
@Brian Geltzeiler | @Sam Mitchell | @Philadelphia 76ers | @Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/ZsbOVWkGij – 3:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Joel is a loner”
@Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach @Doc Rivers tells @Brian Geltzeiler & @Sam Mitchell how he’s seen Joel Embiid grow as a leader over the years pic.twitter.com/n2BYibrI94 – 1:46 PM
“Joel is a loner”
@Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach @Doc Rivers tells @Brian Geltzeiler & @Sam Mitchell how he’s seen Joel Embiid grow as a leader over the years pic.twitter.com/n2BYibrI94 – 1:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Joel is a loaner”
@Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach @Doc Rivers tells @Brian Geltzeiler & @Sam Mitchell how he’s seen Joel Embiid grow as a leader over the years pic.twitter.com/15cWFdF7v6 – 1:37 PM
“Joel is a loaner”
@Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach @Doc Rivers tells @Brian Geltzeiler & @Sam Mitchell how he’s seen Joel Embiid grow as a leader over the years pic.twitter.com/15cWFdF7v6 – 1:37 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ James Harden, Joel Embiid must make pick-and-roll even better, Doc Rivers says inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-t… via @phillyinquirer – 1:25 PM
#Sixers’ James Harden, Joel Embiid must make pick-and-roll even better, Doc Rivers says inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-t… via @phillyinquirer – 1:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid working on his jumper after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/771C9wHN1o – 1:05 PM
Joel Embiid working on his jumper after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/771C9wHN1o – 1:05 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As Joel Embiid and James Harden begin their 1st full season together, Doc Rivers has high expectations for the star duo #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/28/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:11 PM
As Joel Embiid and James Harden begin their 1st full season together, Doc Rivers has high expectations for the star duo #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/28/doc… via @SixersWire – 7:11 PM
More on this storyline
Embiid, who played college basketball for one season at Kansas, also has citizenship in France. He said it is way too early to think about which country he could potentially represent in international basketball. -via ESPN / September 29, 2022
Lauren Rosen: Tobias Harris on @Joel Embiid’s season ahead: “Last year was an MVP year in my opinion. Joel is Joel. He comes to play every single night, always has great energy, and always wants to be as dominant as he can be.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / September 29, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Chet Holmgren said he’s talked to Joel Embiid about his injury -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / September 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.