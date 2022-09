Jordan Clarkson: Extension more likely than trade

Asked about the continued presence of vets Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson, and what their expectations are, Zanik said, “There’s been nothing but total buy-in from those guys.” – 10:43 AM

Jordan Clarkson, on getting ready for the coming season: “Mentally, I’m cool with the uncertainty. … All I can do is put the jersey on and compete.” – 3:05 PM

Jordan Clarkson appears to have a fancy new tooth that occasionally catches the light and sparkles here in the media room. – 3:06 PM

Jordan Clarkson, on last year’s results, and the aftermath: “It was just a sense of failure. We tried for three years. … Coming back last year and losing in the first round, it’s not good for anybody’s mental health.” – 3:08 PM

