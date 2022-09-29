Jordan Clarkson: Extension more likely than trade

Tony Jones on Jordan Clarkson: I would say that the Jazz are more likely to extend him than trade him.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson, on last year’s results, and the aftermath: “It was just a sense of failure. We tried for three years. … Coming back last year and losing in the first round, it’s not good for anybody’s mental health.” – 3:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jordan Clarkson appears to have a fancy new tooth that occasionally catches the light and sparkles here in the media room. – 3:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson, on getting ready for the coming season: “Mentally, I’m cool with the uncertainty. … All I can do is put the jersey on and compete.” – 3:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Asked about the continued presence of vets Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson, and what their expectations are, Zanik said, “There’s been nothing but total buy-in from those guys.” – 10:43 AM
Tony Jones on Jordan Clarkson: Milwaukee showed a lot of interest in him. But the Jazz would have had to take back George Hill in a potential trade, and they weren’t going to do that. That was kind of a non-starter for them. But other than Milwaukee, I don’t think there’s really been a serious suitor for Jordan. -via Spotify / September 29, 2022
Ben Anderson: Justin Zanik on Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson returning to the @Utah Jazz. “They’re Utah Jazz men and they’re excited t be here … There’s been nothing but total buy in from those guys.” #TakeNote | @kslsports -via Twitter @BensHoops / September 26, 2022
With Jordan Clarkson still standing as a prized asset for the Utah Jazz, his involvement on trade rumors with the Los Angeles Lakers is just expected as it is But on Friday, Bear Clarkson, Jordan’s brother, took a swipe on his Instagram story, further creating speculations of a probable L.A. reunion wherein Clarkson’s No. 00 yellow jersey is hanging alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ purple and gold gears. -via TalkBasket / September 24, 2022
