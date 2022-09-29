Kawhi Leonard, Paul George to sit out preseason opener

Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Reggie Jackson are among the Clippers who will not play in Friday’s preseason opener in Seattle. Kawhi isn’t practicing today; Lue said he feels good but the team wants to manage his workload.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard (with BOC, one of Ty’s defensive lieutenants) is off today. pic.twitter.com/vwYrr866yk – 2:56 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard and John Wall will rest today and not practice as part of Clippers’ plan to keep them fresh. Kawhi went through first 3 practices full and Lue said Kawhi feels good. Kawhi, PG, Wall, Reggie Jackson are among vets not playing in preseason opener tomorrow – 2:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Reggie Jackson are among the Clippers who will not play in Friday’s preseason opener in Seattle. Kawhi isn’t practicing today; Lue said he feels good but the team wants to manage his workload. – 2:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Day 3 at Clippers camp in Vegas, Norm Powell says Kawhi doesn’t look like he hasn’t played an NBA game since June 2021. pic.twitter.com/TLrOe0WYhr – 2:42 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Here’s this season’s Clippers’ Statement Edition jersey paying tribute to their maritime history with sail design on the side of jerseys and shorts. Paul George also displayed these special Air Jordan 5’s made by CHPTR-3, started by Gabriel Gonzalez and Mike Gee. pic.twitter.com/R0jBxhxf5r – 12:21 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The talented @Andrew Greif has Clippers training camp coverage in @latimessports with: Paul George says Clippers should have ‘Team USA approach’ in playing time latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:41 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George has spent time before at UNLV trying to figure out how stacked rosters will play together. The Clippers can learn from that “Team USA” approach to a looming minutes crunch, he said. latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 9:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The world champion Aces are here. Kawhi and PG greeted Becky Hammon and Aces assistant and former Clippers assistant Natalie Nakase before practice pic.twitter.com/IIFqzjR1nc – 4:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Kawhi and everyone went through both practices yesterday full. Lue says Kawhi feels good and will practice again today. pic.twitter.com/teW0MCUay4 – 4:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi and Paul George stood back to back while posing for a camera Monday morning. The all-star duo’s fourth season together begins now: https://t.co/GzVDn9FWFj (📸 @rgaut999) pic.twitter.com/8XqTbCAR4i – 9:11 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Noting that “my window is shrinking to be a champion,” Paul George said he would describe himself as focused to enter this season. – 4:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George describes his mentality going into this season as “focused.” “My window is shrinking to be a champion.” – 4:04 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George says the NBA didn’t handle the Robert Sarver situation as good as they could have initially and should’ve come down harder from the start. pic.twitter.com/qKKEfXRy7d – 4:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George to @KelliJohnsonTV on focus: “My window is shrinking to be a champion. And so that’s the biggest thing.” – 4:04 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George on the NBA’s handling of Robert Sarver’s punishment: “Not as well as they could. I think it should have been from jump that it’s more than a year suspension. … I think it was just a slap on the wrist initially. The league should have come down for sure much harder.” – 4:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George believes Clippers have so many interchangeable parts that can switch on any position and defend, can run and put pressure on defenses and are athletic. On playing five interchangeable wings on the floor at same time: “We could be that team that teams try to emulate” – 4:00 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Paul George said he’s had an “internal promise” to win a title & this year’s Clippers are “talent-wise, pretty special.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George said there “should be a lot of good night being a Clippers fan” when describing the team’s deep roster. Because of that depth, he said the team could learn from having a “Team USA approach” where players go hard in their minutes. – 3:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George on the deep Clippers roster, perhaps deepest in the NBA: “In a way we should have a Team USA approach where you go hard in the minutes you get…. Should be a lot of good nights being a Clippers fan.” – 3:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George: “When you look at how close we were 2 years back, the year ‘whi got hurt, how close we were… I didn’t want to give everything or leave anything on the table that I could have done more. So I thought it was very important this summer to keep guys connected.” – 3:56 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“Talent wise, we’re pretty special.” Paul George on this season’s Clippers, who are so deep he suggests they approach games like Team USA might: Go hard for the minutes you get. – 3:56 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George mentions that he feels like John Wall will be a huge value in transition, and felt that teams crashed glass so much on last year’s team because there was no threat in transition – 3:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George says John Wall “is definitely a piece that is needed” to help shoulder the point guard load that was on Reggie Jackson. George says Wall’s ability to run and push pace will keep opposing teams from crashing the glass. – 3:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George says the Clippers “honor and we embrace” the pressure facing them. He says the team is “very excited” about the “great opportunity to win and win big and everyone senses that.” – 3:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell wants to come into camp and prove that he’s a starting two guard but is ready to help the Clippers in any way. He says he and Luke Kennard will probably be looking at the most open 3-point shots of their careers playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Co. – 3:44 PM
More on this storyline
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue on Kawhi Leonard physique: “The three years I’ve been here, you know, he’s come into camp pretty big… he’s in good shape. Not a lot of body fat.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / September 28, 2022
“Playing small — I think it’s more important to play small with Kawhi and [Paul George] on the floor,” Lue added. “I think having [Zubac] come out early and pop and go back with the second unit so we can help the rebounding, I think it will be better for us because Kawhi and PG are great rebounders.” -via Los Angeles Times / September 27, 2022
“I’ve had conversations with him before about how he admired my game, who I was as an individual. I spoke to him at the All-Star Game. We connected, took pictures. I asked him about what he is into right now or how he spends his time. But you know, as time goes on, I feel like that relationship will get stronger. And yeah, I mean, it’s an honor for him to tell me that. He’s one of the guys I looked up to or watched highlights of growing up, trying to pattern my game after him, how he uses the ball to manipulate the fingers, and just his drive to win. He won in the ABA, and he had that monkey on his back throughout the NBA, and he was able to win. I just look at people’s stories like that and try to interpret it into my own life. Hopefully the relationship can build.” -via TalkBasket / September 27, 2022
Stefan Bondy: Obi Toppin was in L.A. for a month this summer training with former NBA player Don McLean. It was set up through his agency CAA and the other players working out included Karl-Anthony Towns, Paul George and Coby White. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / September 28, 2022
