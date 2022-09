Kawhi Leonard, Paul George to sit out preseason opener

“I’ve had conversations with him before about how he admired my game, who I was as an individual. I spoke to him at the All-Star Game. We connected, took pictures. I asked him about what he is into right now or how he spends his time. But you know, as time goes on, I feel like that relationship will get stronger. And yeah, I mean, it’s an honor for him to tell me that. He’s one of the guys I looked up to or watched highlights of growing up, trying to pattern my game after him, how he uses the ball to manipulate the fingers, and just his drive to win. He won in the ABA, and he had that monkey on his back throughout the NBA, and he was able to win. I just look at people’s stories like that and try to interpret it into my own life. Hopefully the relationship can build.” -via TalkBasket / September 27, 2022