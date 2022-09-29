Lonzo Ball returning this season?

Shams Charania: Sources: There is confidence in Bulls guard Lonzo Ball’s ability to return this season following left knee surgery on Wednesday that doctors believe addressed the issue. Ball is expected to miss at least a few months.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There is confidence in Bulls guard Lonzo Ball’s ability to return this season following left knee surgery on Wednesday that doctors believe addressed the issue. Ball is expected to miss at least a few months. – 11:21 AM
Sources: There is confidence in Bulls guard Lonzo Ball’s ability to return this season following left knee surgery on Wednesday that doctors believe addressed the issue. Ball is expected to miss at least a few months. – 11:21 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
On Tuesday, Lonzo explained that his knee injury has affected his day-to-day life. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/27/lon… – 4:00 AM
On Tuesday, Lonzo explained that his knee injury has affected his day-to-day life. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/27/lon… – 4:00 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Reactions to first days with Nets, Celtics, Lakers. Plus tension in Phoenix and how worried should Chicago be about Lonzo Ball? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:53 AM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Reactions to first days with Nets, Celtics, Lakers. Plus tension in Phoenix and how worried should Chicago be about Lonzo Ball? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:53 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
On Tuesday, Lonzo explained that his knee injury has affected his day-to-day life. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/27/lon… – 1:01 AM
On Tuesday, Lonzo explained that his knee injury has affected his day-to-day life. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/27/lon… – 1:01 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“I can’t run or jump. … Until I can do those things, I can’t play.”
Lonzo Ball gave an update on his knee ahead of his surgery.
(via @Chicago Bulls) pic.twitter.com/RRrorUAcp5 – 9:56 PM
“I can’t run or jump. … Until I can do those things, I can’t play.”
Lonzo Ball gave an update on his knee ahead of his surgery.
(via @Chicago Bulls) pic.twitter.com/RRrorUAcp5 – 9:56 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Greenberg: As Lonzo Ball gets another knee surgery, it feels like 2012 all over again
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3635098/2022/0… – 8:30 PM
Greenberg: As Lonzo Ball gets another knee surgery, it feels like 2012 all over again
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3635098/2022/0… – 8:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Chicago Bulls Lookahead w/ @Bulls_Jay (Pre-Lonzo news)
Offseason (2:35)
Pat Will (21:16)
Frontcourt (29:30)
Rotation (1:05:18)
🎧 https://t.co/aIrRCh6Q7w
🍎 https://t.co/iKztoFS6iv
✳️ https://t.co/oZLEKNX5XE
📺 https://t.co/fQEQQMgyjA
TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LIj140i43E – 8:16 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Chicago Bulls Lookahead w/ @Bulls_Jay (Pre-Lonzo news)
Offseason (2:35)
Pat Will (21:16)
Frontcourt (29:30)
Rotation (1:05:18)
🎧 https://t.co/aIrRCh6Q7w
🍎 https://t.co/iKztoFS6iv
✳️ https://t.co/oZLEKNX5XE
📺 https://t.co/fQEQQMgyjA
TIMESTAMPS⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LIj140i43E – 8:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lonzo Ball says he can’t run, jump without pain; Billy Donovan not ready to name replacement for Bulls
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 6:26 PM
Lonzo Ball says he can’t run, jump without pain; Billy Donovan not ready to name replacement for Bulls
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 6:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lonzo Ball says ‘I can’t run’ or jump, Bulls’ Donovan has to plan for extended absence nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/27/lon… – 6:23 PM
Lonzo Ball says ‘I can’t run’ or jump, Bulls’ Donovan has to plan for extended absence nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/27/lon… – 6:23 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
So now with Lonzo Ball, the Bulls point god, having surgery, it’s really time to get to the point and with hopefully someone who also can guard. It’s the elephant in the training camp room the Bulls hope won’t squash the season. Who’s got the point?
on.nba.com/3xWi5ps – 5:59 PM
So now with Lonzo Ball, the Bulls point god, having surgery, it’s really time to get to the point and with hopefully someone who also can guard. It’s the elephant in the training camp room the Bulls hope won’t squash the season. Who’s got the point?
on.nba.com/3xWi5ps – 5:59 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
On Tuesday, Lonzo explained that his knee injury has affected his day-to-day life. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/27/lon… – 4:38 PM
On Tuesday, Lonzo explained that his knee injury has affected his day-to-day life. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/27/lon… – 4:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball’s prognosis grew grim after a candid Zoom call with reporters Tuesday, one day before the Bulls star point guard undergoes a third surgery in four years on his left knee.
“I still can’t play basketball,” Ball said.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3634770/2022/0… – 3:25 PM
Lonzo Ball’s prognosis grew grim after a candid Zoom call with reporters Tuesday, one day before the Bulls star point guard undergoes a third surgery in four years on his left knee.
“I still can’t play basketball,” Ball said.
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3634770/2022/0… – 3:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball doesn’t paint a pretty picture of a return anytime soon. Surgery tomorrow in LA.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/9/2… – 3:16 PM
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball doesn’t paint a pretty picture of a return anytime soon. Surgery tomorrow in LA.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/9/2… – 3:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
“Even the doctors are a little surprised.”
Lonzo Ball’s knee pain remains a mystery as he enters another procedure tomorrow.
More on what that means for the Bulls with their star point guard indefinitely: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:08 PM
“Even the doctors are a little surprised.”
Lonzo Ball’s knee pain remains a mystery as he enters another procedure tomorrow.
More on what that means for the Bulls with their star point guard indefinitely: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 3:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Lonzo Ball can’t run or jump on his injured knee, and has pain going upstairs: “Even the doctors are a bit surprised.”
Ball will undergo another surgery on his knee this Wednesday.
➡️ https://t.co/5Na6YA5frM pic.twitter.com/bt0sUSLWuy – 3:04 PM
Lonzo Ball can’t run or jump on his injured knee, and has pain going upstairs: “Even the doctors are a bit surprised.”
Ball will undergo another surgery on his knee this Wednesday.
➡️ https://t.co/5Na6YA5frM pic.twitter.com/bt0sUSLWuy – 3:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: “I feel terrible for him because he loves to play, he’s a great guy and he worked really hard to get back.” – 2:38 PM
Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: “I feel terrible for him because he loves to play, he’s a great guy and he worked really hard to get back.” – 2:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball asked about possibility of missing entire season: “That’s not in my mind right now. That would be the worst case scenario.”
Said earlier that, given it’s his third surgery on same knee, he’s not going to rush anything rehab-wise – 1:08 PM
Lonzo Ball asked about possibility of missing entire season: “That’s not in my mind right now. That would be the worst case scenario.”
Said earlier that, given it’s his third surgery on same knee, he’s not going to rush anything rehab-wise – 1:08 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Lonzo Ball says he’s going to take it slow with recovery, but thinks he’ll be back to normal at some point. #Bulls – 1:08 PM
Lonzo Ball says he’s going to take it slow with recovery, but thinks he’ll be back to normal at some point. #Bulls – 1:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Basically, if you were hoping for good news on the Lonzo Ball front … it wasn’t provided today. – 1:08 PM
Basically, if you were hoping for good news on the Lonzo Ball front … it wasn’t provided today. – 1:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball speaking with media today ahead of his debridement procedure tomorrow.
Ball says he’s still having everyday pain (i.e. going up stairs) with his knee injury and hasn’t been able to play basketball at since Jan. He will rehab here in Chicago after the surgery in LA. pic.twitter.com/6tUdEsaL3r – 1:07 PM
Lonzo Ball speaking with media today ahead of his debridement procedure tomorrow.
Ball says he’s still having everyday pain (i.e. going up stairs) with his knee injury and hasn’t been able to play basketball at since Jan. He will rehab here in Chicago after the surgery in LA. pic.twitter.com/6tUdEsaL3r – 1:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball tells reporters he spent summer rehabbing, seeing specialists, doing everything he could do to avoid another surgery
Says pain in his knee has gone down but still can’t run, jump or (obviously) play basketball – 1:03 PM
Lonzo Ball tells reporters he spent summer rehabbing, seeing specialists, doing everything he could do to avoid another surgery
Says pain in his knee has gone down but still can’t run, jump or (obviously) play basketball – 1:03 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball is meeting with the media over zoom from Los Angeles before surgery tomorrow.
He says he can’t run or jump yet – 1:02 PM
Lonzo Ball is meeting with the media over zoom from Los Angeles before surgery tomorrow.
He says he can’t run or jump yet – 1:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Speaking from Los Angeles the day before his second surgical procedure in 8 months on his troublesome left knee, Lonzo Ball said he can’t run or jump yet. – 1:02 PM
Speaking from Los Angeles the day before his second surgical procedure in 8 months on his troublesome left knee, Lonzo Ball said he can’t run or jump yet. – 1:02 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball “I really can’t run or jump … I can’t play basketball.” – 1:01 PM
Lonzo Ball “I really can’t run or jump … I can’t play basketball.” – 1:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball says on Zoom call with reporters, “I still can’t play basketball. I can’t run or jump.” – 1:01 PM
Lonzo Ball says on Zoom call with reporters, “I still can’t play basketball. I can’t run or jump.” – 1:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Lonzo knows LiAngelo is ready to prove he belongs 😤
(h/t @Lonzo Ball) pic.twitter.com/46MA21V7dG – 10:43 AM
Lonzo knows LiAngelo is ready to prove he belongs 😤
(h/t @Lonzo Ball) pic.twitter.com/46MA21V7dG – 10:43 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls prepare for life with Lonzo, with Ball scheduled for Wednesday surgery … plus, a DRose flashback for Goran Dragic …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/9/2… – 7:47 PM
Bulls prepare for life with Lonzo, with Ball scheduled for Wednesday surgery … plus, a DRose flashback for Goran Dragic …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/9/2… – 7:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan declining to go anywhere specific on Bulls’ starting PG while Lonzo is out. Wants to see how different personnel groups look together
Called Dragic most experienced option, but hinted at managing his minutes. Also mentioned Ayo, Caruso and Coby, of course – 2:38 PM
Billy Donovan declining to go anywhere specific on Bulls’ starting PG while Lonzo is out. Wants to see how different personnel groups look together
Called Dragic most experienced option, but hinted at managing his minutes. Also mentioned Ayo, Caruso and Coby, of course – 2:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK wouldn’t say if he sees Lonzo back after the 4-6 week window. Only said, “I’m a positive person.” – 2:37 PM
AK wouldn’t say if he sees Lonzo back after the 4-6 week window. Only said, “I’m a positive person.” – 2:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
AK on Lonzo – wanted to give him every opportunity to heal up on his own. – 2:22 PM
AK on Lonzo – wanted to give him every opportunity to heal up on his own. – 2:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls exec VP Artūras Karnišovas said the franchise gave Lonzo Ball “every opportunity to get back on the court without doing the surgery” when asked why now. – 2:21 PM
Bulls exec VP Artūras Karnišovas said the franchise gave Lonzo Ball “every opportunity to get back on the court without doing the surgery” when asked why now. – 2:21 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas says the Bulls reached a crossroads with Lonzo Ball’s recovery:
“We gave every him opportunity to rehab and get back on the court without doing the surgery” – 2:20 PM
Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas says the Bulls reached a crossroads with Lonzo Ball’s recovery:
“We gave every him opportunity to rehab and get back on the court without doing the surgery” – 2:20 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Both sides are expected to monitor the response over the next two weeks, and a return to play based upon Ball’s rehab process. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 29, 2022
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan said he hasn’t heard yet from Lonzo Ball, who underwent an arthroscopic debridement in the “late morning” in LA. Lonzo will need to go through further assessment following the procedure before the Bulls determine a date to begin his rehab in Chicago. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / September 28, 2022
This is a minimally invasive procedure that removes broken down cartilage, tissue or bone. During a debridement the areas of the joint that are roughed up get smoothed out, removing the damaged piece so there is regrowth of healthy tissue. One example is a meniscectomy, which is the procedure that Lonzo Ball has now had twice. In his case, the piece of the meniscus that was torn is trimmed instead of repaired. This comes with a fairly quick recovery, but the joint is then left with less cushion as the meniscus serves as a shock absorber. Another common debridement procedure is the removal of a loose body. -via The Athletic / September 28, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.