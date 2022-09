Real Madrid coach on Facundo Campazzo: 'I wish there was a place for him'

The Argentinian point guard is currently a free agent, and although he’s still exploring the NBA market, a potential return to Real Madrid might be on the cards. Asked about the possibility of ‘Los Blancos’ reclaiming him, Mateo didn’t dodge the question. “I wish there was a place for him,” he said . “If there is, he’s welcome. We are very fond of him and we know what he can give. But now he’s not a player of the team. If he comes, it will be fantastic. But the ones that matter now are those we have in the locker room,” the Spanish coach continued.Source: BasketNews