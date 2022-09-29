Real Madrid coach on Facundo Campazzo: 'I wish there was a place for him'

The Argentinian point guard is currently a free agent, and although he’s still exploring the NBA market, a potential return to Real Madrid might be on the cards. Asked about the possibility of ‘Los Blancos’ reclaiming him, Mateo didn’t dodge the question. “I wish there was a place for him,” he said. “If there is, he’s welcome. We are very fond of him and we know what he can give. But now he’s not a player of the team. If he comes, it will be fantastic. But the ones that matter now are those we have in the locker room,” the Spanish coach continued.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
As Facundo Campazzo remains a free agent & Real Madrid seem to be interested in reclaiming him, Chus Mateo didn’t dodge the question.
In fact, he spoke very enthusiastically about the Argentinian guard ⤵️
basketnews.com/news-178587-ch… – 5:59 AM
As Facundo Campazzo remains a free agent & Real Madrid seem to be interested in reclaiming him, Chus Mateo didn’t dodge the question.
In fact, he spoke very enthusiastically about the Argentinian guard ⤵️
basketnews.com/news-178587-ch… – 5:59 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Facundo Campazzo, who spent two years in Denver, still has no contract for the upcoming season
Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth revealed the reason for cutting the Argentine point guard 👇
basketnews.com/news-178497-nu… – 4:31 AM
Facundo Campazzo, who spent two years in Denver, still has no contract for the upcoming season
Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth revealed the reason for cutting the Argentine point guard 👇
basketnews.com/news-178497-nu… – 4:31 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth revealed the reason for cutting Facundo Campazzo 👇
The Argentine point guard, who spent two years in Denver, still has no contract for the upcoming season
basketnews.com/news-178497-nu… – 2:42 AM
Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth revealed the reason for cutting Facundo Campazzo 👇
The Argentine point guard, who spent two years in Denver, still has no contract for the upcoming season
basketnews.com/news-178497-nu… – 2:42 AM
More on this storyline
“Facundo Campazzo gave his heart and soul when he was here. He was loved in the locker room,” said Calvin Booth on Monday at a press conference for NBA media day in Denver. “We wanted to try to be a little bigger team and we didn’t think it was absolutely necessary to have a real point guard like Facu so we made the decision to move in a different direction,” he added. “I know he probably wanted to have played more. But these are things that happen throughout a season,” Booth said. -via BasketNews / September 27, 2022
Once more the name of Facundo Campazzo made headlines in Europe with him winning the AmeriCup with Argentina. However, as Campazzo said recently his focus remains on the NBA and according to his agents, that remains the case. Eurohoops reached out to David Carro and Claudio Villanueva who represent the player and their denial about an impending deal with Real Madrid is absolute: “Facu wants to stay in the NBA and we are working on that. All the rest is pure smoke and lies. The market timings are different. That’s all”. -via EuroHoops.net / September 12, 2022
Facundo Campazzo on his NBA future: I want to stay, I think I showed that I can compete when I’m at my best, when they give me confidence and I feel part of the rotation. In fact, I was the starter during my first Playoffs in every game except the last one, and in I played a lot in regular season. I’m not saying no to Real Madrid. What I am saying is that my attention and my energy is focused on the NBA. It’s my first option. -via La Nacion / August 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.