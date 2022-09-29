Trae Young: Why can't the media interview officials postgame too?

Trae Young: Question I was thinking🤔 A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda “judgemental” calls, why can’t the media interview them postgame too?.? Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game. #JustAThought
Source: Twitter @TheTraeYoung
Source: Twitter @TheTraeYoung
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Question I was thinking🤔
A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda “judgemental” calls, why can’t the media interview them postgame too?.?
Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game. #JustAThought – 2:41 PM
Question I was thinking🤔
A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda “judgemental” calls, why can’t the media interview them postgame too?.?
Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game. #JustAThought – 2:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A little of Trae working off the ball, followed by Jalen Johnson leading a break. pic.twitter.com/ezIkgLtjgQ – 8:03 PM
A little of Trae working off the ball, followed by Jalen Johnson leading a break. pic.twitter.com/ezIkgLtjgQ – 8:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters for the scrimmage:
Red:
Trae Young
Aaron Holiday
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Black:
Tyson Etienne
Tyrese Martin
Justin Holiday
Jalen Johnson
Onyeka Okongwu
(Murray, Griffin, Bogdanovic, Forrest, Krejci are out.) – 7:53 PM
Starters for the scrimmage:
Red:
Trae Young
Aaron Holiday
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Black:
Tyson Etienne
Tyrese Martin
Justin Holiday
Jalen Johnson
Onyeka Okongwu
(Murray, Griffin, Bogdanovic, Forrest, Krejci are out.) – 7:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In the first live-ball 5-on-5 drill, Trae Young closed out on Tyrese Martin for a block. – 7:12 PM
In the first live-ball 5-on-5 drill, Trae Young closed out on Tyrese Martin for a block. – 7:12 PM
More on this storyline
Talkin’ NBA: “It’s gonna be pick your poison… We believe we can win a championship.” — Trae Young -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / September 23, 2022
Lauren L. Williams: Landry Fields said there is an expectation that the adjustment period for Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to be “a little clunky at first” as they break habits and get used to playing w/ each other. But he said that he has confidence in the two to figure things out. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / September 23, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: Hawks’ promo schedule includes opening-night T-shirt giveaway, a Divine 9 T-shirt giveaway, a Trae/Black Panther bobblehead mashup and kids giveaways that include a cape and a DJM jersey. pic.twitter.com/1yckHO5Hyi -via Twitter @KLChouinard / September 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.