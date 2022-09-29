Trae Young: Why can't the media interview officials postgame too?

Trae Young: Why can't the media interview officials postgame too?

Trae Young: Why can't the media interview officials postgame too?

Trae Young: Question I was thinking🤔 A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda “judgemental” calls, why can’t the media interview them postgame too?.? Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game. #JustAThought
Source: Twitter @TheTraeYoung

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Question I was thinking🤔
A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda “judgemental” calls, why can’t the media interview them postgame too?.?
Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game. #JustAThought2:41 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
The REAL ones know I show Love❤️ pic.twitter.com/53bJi4D2Pk2:21 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A little of Trae working off the ball, followed by Jalen Johnson leading a break. pic.twitter.com/ezIkgLtjgQ8:03 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters for the scrimmage:
Red:
Trae Young
Aaron Holiday
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
Black:
Tyson Etienne
Tyrese Martin
Justin Holiday
Jalen Johnson
Onyeka Okongwu
(Murray, Griffin, Bogdanovic, Forrest, Krejci are out.) – 7:53 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In the first live-ball 5-on-5 drill, Trae Young closed out on Tyrese Martin for a block. – 7:12 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
If you a big stepper, don’t trip over small sh+t💯 – 1:27 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 11:35 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Sometimes, just sit back & listen.
You find out a lot. – 5:54 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 12:48 PM

Lauren L. Williams: Landry Fields said there is an expectation that the adjustment period for Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to be “a little clunky at first” as they break habits and get used to playing w/ each other. But he said that he has confidence in the two to figure things out. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / September 23, 2022

