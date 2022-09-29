Tyler Herro: 'There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than'

“There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than. So it’s got to be the right number,” he said, with the Heat continuing camp on makeshift courts at the resort’s convention center.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro hoping for Heat extension, but willing to remain patient: “I see the market, I see what guys got paid and I know my worth” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… And more on Herro’s “plan on starting Game 1” – 11:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As Heat’s Tyler Herro awaits extension, he notes, “got to be the right number.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Yes, he’s involved. Yes, he’s aware. “There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than.” – 9:06 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Tyler Herro hoping for Heat extension, but willing to remain patient: “I see the market, I see what guys got paid and I know my worth” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Herro on his offseason gains and push to start – 9:00 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat’s Offensive Checkpoint: Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo PnR
Full film outlook into every defensive coverage these two will see in their two-man game
Along with the correct counters to make from there:
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/the-heats… – 8:49 PM
The Heat’s Offensive Checkpoint: Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo PnR
Full film outlook into every defensive coverage these two will see in their two-man game
Along with the correct counters to make from there:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Butler, at 33, says he is in his prime; Herro, teammates anxious about weather back home. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Tyler Herro addresses what team left behind; Kasib Powell back for more. – 5:03 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Erik Spoelstra today on the Heat’s versatility and options:
“We like to strike first.”
The rest of the 1-on-1s with Spoelstra and Herro on tonight’s @5OTF_ on @5ReasonsSports – 2:56 PM
Erik Spoelstra today on the Heat’s versatility and options:
“We like to strike first.”
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
If you’re just getting home, here was our live blog from Heat media day, with lots of notable stuff from Butler, Bam, Herro, Lowry, Strus, Martin: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Tyler Herro earlier about his PnR with Bam Adebayo, and what’s next for that 2 man game: pic.twitter.com/19WBGxc2bY – 7:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Familiar Heat roster, but changes expected entering training camp: ‘We’re ready for it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Who will start at power forward? Will Tyler Herro start? Will Bam Adebayo take on more of a scoring role? Plenty of possible changes ahead – 3:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler shoots down playing power forward (and shows off new hairstyle); Herro downplays starting role, extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Lots of interesting stuff today from Butler, Bam, Herro, Strus, Martin as our Heat media live blog continues: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Familiar Heat roster, but changes expected entering training camp: ‘We’re ready for it’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Who will start at power forward? Will Tyler Herro start? Will Bam Adebayo take on more of a scoring role? Plenty of possible changes ahead – 12:55 PM
But during a moment of candor at the Heat’s ongoing training camp at the Baha Mar resort, away from the glare of cameras, there was greater candor. He is involved — or at least has been involved. And, yes, the money matters. “I was active early in the summer,” he told the South Florida Sun Sentinel of the extension window that opened in July. “Then I realized it wasn’t going to get done, if it does get done, until later. So I just told my agent to call me when it’s ready. “So we haven’t really spoken much about the contract. Obviously, I tell him to call me when it’s ready. If it’s not ready, I continue to play my game and figure it out next summer.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / September 29, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Kevin Love on possibly winning 6MOY: “Tyler Herro, he was an All-Star off the bench, so I wasn’t mad at being a runner up to him. Definitely would mean a lot, especially being w/ this group. Understanding that I was able to take on a different role & still be effective” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / September 28, 2022
Tyler Herro on poor 2022-23 playoffs: “I had my groin injury. That was one thing, but that happened later in the playoffs. I still wasn’t playing well at the beginning of the playoffs. I think part of it had to do with finding out I’m having another kid. That was a lot mentally. It was just the timing of it, but it is what it is, and I’m back ready to hoop, and obviously the playoffs didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but it’s another year and another crack at it.” -via YouTube / September 28, 2022
