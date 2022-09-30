Blake Griffin agrees to one-year deal with Celtics

Adam Himmelsbach: The Celtics have agreed to a one-year deal with Blake Griffin, a league source confirms. Per source, Cs attended Griffin’s recent workouts in Los Angeles and saw enough. It’s a vet min deal
Source: Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtic signing Blake Griffin to one-year minimum deal bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/30/cel… – 1:11 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Ex-Net Blake Griffin signs with Boston Celtics nj.com/nets/2022/09/e… – 1:06 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Blake Griffin agrees to join Boston Celtics on one-year deal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/30/bla… – 12:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Initial thoughts on Blake Griffin signing: A better option than Carmelo Anthony for this team. – 12:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The latest on the Blake Griffin signing and what I’m hearing on the domino effect on the #Celtics camp roster in the wake of his deal masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:59 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Love the addition of Blake Griffin for the Celtics. Veteran forward who had no choice but to completely transform his game. Just watch how he was when he got minutes in the series against Boston last year. Brings toughness, experience to locker room. – 11:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Blake Griffin last 4 seasons:
2018/19 — 25/8/5
2019/20 — 16/5/3
2020/21 — 11/5/3
2021/22 — 6/4/2
Another veteran piece for the reigning Eastern Conference champs. pic.twitter.com/fPOVu790tR – 11:37 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics, Blake Griffin agree to one-year, fully guaranteed deal, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 11:36 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
League source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski report that Celtics are bringing in Blake Griffin on a one-year deal. Hearing team will make corresponding roster move and release a player on non-guaranteed camp deal that was likely heading to Maine to keep roster at 20 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:34 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Lasting image is Jaylen Brown relentlessly hunting Blake Griffin in the playoffs. Interesting choice for depth-eroded Celtics. – 11:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Blake Griffin in 12 seasons:
— 20/8/4
— 2011 ROTY
— 6x All-Star
— 5x All-NBA
— Top 3 in 2014 MVP voting pic.twitter.com/A0ixZjW2il – 11:31 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics up to 13/15 roster spots for the regular season. Someone on the 20 man training camp unit will have to go to make room for Blake Griffin. – 11:29 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Celtics, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/YSFgL0zOnT – 11:29 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The Celtics have agreed to a one-year deal with Blake Griffin, a league source confirms. Per source, Cs attended Griffin’s recent workouts in Los Angeles and saw enough. It’s a vet min deal. – 11:24 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My guess is Boston went with Blake Griffin over Carmelo Anthony because Griffin has shown he can defend at the five.
Melo would have been more of a Gallo replacement, but Griffin fills a bigger hole on the roster as currently constructed. – 11:23 AM
My guess is Boston went with Blake Griffin over Carmelo Anthony because Griffin has shown he can defend at the five.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston will need to waive a player to add Blake Griffin, but with six guys on camp deals, that’s easy enough. – 11:21 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. – 11:20 AM
Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Carmelo Anthony could serve as mentors for Randle and Obi Toppin. However, the Knicks don’t see any of those vets a good fit at the moment. The 37-year-old Aldridge would make the most sense in the event Randle gets traded because he still could be a serviceable low-post scorer as a backup to Toppin. -via New York Post / September 14, 2022
“The NBA game along with like a red shirt year I mean Blake Griffin did it.” After highlighting several current superstars who sat out their entire rookie year due to injuries but came back stronger, he continued: “That’s what I’m saying and to go through a redshirt year in a league where you have no problem and you just keep working out and if they’re prepping for you. Man, he’s in a great situation because they’re building a future based on him.” -via SportsKeeda / September 5, 2022
