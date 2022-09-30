Bojan Bogdanovic seeking contract extension with Pistons

Crowder does not appear to be alone in wanting an extension. New Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanović, 33, is said to be seeking a new multiyear contract, which league sources say dissuaded some interested teams from pushing harder to try to acquire him from the Jazz as Bogdanović plays out this season on an expiring $19.3 million deal.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cory Joseph talks about the improvement he’s seen in Saddiq Bey’s game and what Bojan Bogdanovic brings pic.twitter.com/vzL7ZIisLD – 1:03 PM
Cory Joseph talks about the improvement he’s seen in Saddiq Bey’s game and what Bojan Bogdanovic brings pic.twitter.com/vzL7ZIisLD – 1:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jae Crowder/Suns, Bojan Bogdanovic/Pistons, Celtics, Lakers and more … all via the latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/actual-nba-b… – 12:00 PM
Jae Crowder/Suns, Bojan Bogdanovic/Pistons, Celtics, Lakers and more … all via the latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/actual-nba-b… – 12:00 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Bojan Bogdanovic ‘super excited’ to play with #Pistons‘ young core: bit.ly/3LPlY5i – 8:18 AM
Bojan Bogdanovic ‘super excited’ to play with #Pistons‘ young core: bit.ly/3LPlY5i – 8:18 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic will wear No. 44, the number he’s had throughout his entire 8-year NBA career. – 4:07 PM
#Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic will wear No. 44, the number he’s had throughout his entire 8-year NBA career. – 4:07 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Bojan Bogdanovic is going to wear No. 44. Who was the last Piston to wear that number?
(See if you can do it without any internet help). – 4:01 PM
#Pistons Bojan Bogdanovic is going to wear No. 44. Who was the last Piston to wear that number?
(See if you can do it without any internet help). – 4:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bojan Bogdanovic said he’s here to try and help the #Pistons any way he can, and he doesn’t mind playing the three or four. pic.twitter.com/9zJdejfUdf – 2:40 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic said he’s here to try and help the #Pistons any way he can, and he doesn’t mind playing the three or four. pic.twitter.com/9zJdejfUdf – 2:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Your first look at the newest #Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. pic.twitter.com/CIE1ITdS8j – 1:47 PM
Your first look at the newest #Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. pic.twitter.com/CIE1ITdS8j – 1:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Here’s Bojan Bogdanovic. He said he hadn’t talked to the coaching staff about his role yet but knows he’s here to provide shooting pic.twitter.com/3Kpv3pWJOf – 1:35 PM
Here’s Bojan Bogdanovic. He said he hadn’t talked to the coaching staff about his role yet but knows he’s here to provide shooting pic.twitter.com/3Kpv3pWJOf – 1:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bojan Bogdanovic has touched down pic.twitter.com/Xn4L2bKVgU – 1:34 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic has touched down pic.twitter.com/Xn4L2bKVgU – 1:34 PM
More on this storyline
The 33-year-old forward brings eight years of NBA experience and several years of professional overseas basketball experience to the Pistons. Bogdanovic said he knew he’d be dealt by Utah, which blew up its entire roster during the offseason in order to rebuild, but he wasn’t sure where he’d land. “I kind of knew that I was going to be traded. I was just waiting to see where I’m gonna end up,” Bogdanovic said Tuesday after the Pistons’ first practice of training camp. “Super excited to be here with this young group of guys and a coach that is really experienced. Everything is great so far.” -via Detroit News / September 28, 2022
“I gotta do what I do,” Bogdanovic said. “I’m going to be in every single game. I imagine I’m the oldest guy in here, I think, in the room. I have to be more present vocally. I gotta talk to young guys and try to direct them in the right direction, but my mindset is going to be the same. I want to be in every single game that I play.” As the oldest player on the Pistons’ roster — and with valuable playoff experience — Bogdanovic will provide an added boost in 3-point shooting and create space for Cunningham and Ivey to operate inside the arc. His willingness to make it back to the United States in time for the first day of training camp is also notable. “That says a lot about how he feels about Detroit,” Casey said. -via Detroit News / September 28, 2022
John Gambadoro: Talks with the Suns and Jazz broke down over Bojan Bogdanovic when Phoenix wanted Utah to add young power forward Jarred Vanderbilt to the package. -via Twitter / September 23, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.