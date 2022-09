Bojan Bogdanovic seeking contract extension with Pistons

The 33-year-old forward brings eight years of NBA experience and several years of professional overseas basketball experience to the Pistons. Bogdanovic said he knew he’d be dealt by Utah, which blew up its entire roster during the offseason in order to rebuild, but he wasn’t sure where he’d land. “I kind of knew that I was going to be traded. I was just waiting to see where I’m gonna end up,” Bogdanovic said Tuesday after the Pistons’ first practice of training camp. “Super excited to be here with this young group of guys and a coach that is really experienced. Everything is great so far.” -via Detroit News / September 28, 2022