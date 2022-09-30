Damian Lillard on potentially breaking Blazers scoring record: It would mean a lot to me, it would be an honor

Clyde Drexler broke the record in his 12th season. Damian Lillard is set to break it in his 11th. “This feat would mean a lot to me,” Lillard told Yahoo Sports. “Just the respect I have for the organization and for Clyde and how great of a player he was. I think it shows just how productive I’ve been throughout my career. It would truly be an honor.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Norman Powell today about playmaking and defending
Powell is a player who has slowly increased his assists every season, from 1.0 as a rookie to 2.1 last year. And he was starting at SF in Portland next to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum
Powell mentioned PG time here. pic.twitter.com/r7nOXGaNRj – 4:51 PM
Asked Norman Powell today about playmaking and defending
Powell is a player who has slowly increased his assists every season, from 1.0 as a rookie to 2.1 last year. And he was starting at SF in Portland next to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum
Powell mentioned PG time here. pic.twitter.com/r7nOXGaNRj – 4:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Word is slowly starting to get out among the UCSB student body that Damian Lillard is on campus pic.twitter.com/fs0rU9ZWWP – 5:43 PM
Word is slowly starting to get out among the UCSB student body that Damian Lillard is on campus pic.twitter.com/fs0rU9ZWWP – 5:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard was just on 🔥 shooting 3s. I didn’t see him miss. Took about 50. pic.twitter.com/UDeUnjLb4v – 5:38 PM
Damian Lillard was just on 🔥 shooting 3s. I didn’t see him miss. Took about 50. pic.twitter.com/UDeUnjLb4v – 5:38 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard working on the little things. #Ripcity pic.twitter.com/h1mXZ5oqYI – 5:04 PM
Damian Lillard working on the little things. #Ripcity pic.twitter.com/h1mXZ5oqYI – 5:04 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Sean Sweeney is leading the Mavs’ last drill of the workout — and the reason why Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock are wearing green Notre Dame shirts.
I imagine we would’ve seen Sweeney in some Carolina blue if UNC had won last weekend. pic.twitter.com/jKebl7jLEt – 1:39 PM
Sean Sweeney is leading the Mavs’ last drill of the workout — and the reason why Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock are wearing green Notre Dame shirts.
I imagine we would’ve seen Sweeney in some Carolina blue if UNC had won last weekend. pic.twitter.com/jKebl7jLEt – 1:39 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
For @RoseGardenReprt paid subscribers, here’s the rundown from the first day of Blazers training camp down in Santa Barbara. Things were “a little sloppy,” but Damian Lillard and Chauncey Billups are both raving about Keon Johnson.
Subscribe: rosegardenreport.com/p/blazers-trai… – 10:43 PM
For @RoseGardenReprt paid subscribers, here’s the rundown from the first day of Blazers training camp down in Santa Barbara. Things were “a little sloppy,” but Damian Lillard and Chauncey Billups are both raving about Keon Johnson.
Subscribe: rosegardenreport.com/p/blazers-trai… – 10:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard signed a couple of autographs and posed for a selfie following the first training camp practice in Santa Barbara.
I was turned down. By Dame and the fans. 🤷🏽♂️ #RipCity pic.twitter.com/2HLGHFMSqb – 5:34 PM
Damian Lillard signed a couple of autographs and posed for a selfie following the first training camp practice in Santa Barbara.
I was turned down. By Dame and the fans. 🤷🏽♂️ #RipCity pic.twitter.com/2HLGHFMSqb – 5:34 PM
More on this storyline
Lillard, 32, will be entering the 2022-23 campaign next month 531 points shy of overtaking Drexler for the all-time franchise scoring mark. “You and I know records are made to be broken, but I can’t think of a better player or person to break the record than Dame,” Drexler told Yahoo Sports. “He exemplifies being a team player and going about his business in a professional way. I have nothing but admiration and respect for him. When he comes close to getting the record, and if our schedules align, I would love to be there to help out in any way I can. That’s a nice milestone to achieve. I am looking forward to him accomplishing that.” -via Yahoo! Sports / September 30, 2022
Sean Highkin: Jusuf Nurkic as he approaches the podium: “Does anyone know if Dame is staying?” -via Twitter @highkin / September 26, 2022
Sean Highkin: Josh Hart on playing with Damian Lillard: “I’ve taken enough of the 40-balls [guarding him]. Now I get to watch him do that to someone else.” -via Twitter @highkin / September 26, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.