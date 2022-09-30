Damian Lillard on potentially breaking Blazers scoring record: It would mean a lot to me, it would be an honor

September 30, 2022

By |

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Norman Powell today about playmaking and defending
Powell is a player who has slowly increased his assists every season, from 1.0 as a rookie to 2.1 last year. And he was starting at SF in Portland next to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum
Powell mentioned PG time here. pic.twitter.com/r7nOXGaNRj4:51 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
Word is slowly starting to get out among the UCSB student body that Damian Lillard is on campus pic.twitter.com/fs0rU9ZWWP5:43 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard was just on 🔥 shooting 3s. I didn’t see him miss. Took about 50. pic.twitter.com/UDeUnjLb4v5:38 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard working on the little things. #Ripcity pic.twitter.com/h1mXZ5oqYI5:04 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Sean Sweeney is leading the Mavs’ last drill of the workout — and the reason why Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock are wearing green Notre Dame shirts.
I imagine we would’ve seen Sweeney in some Carolina blue if UNC had won last weekend. pic.twitter.com/jKebl7jLEt1:39 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
For @RoseGardenReprt paid subscribers, here’s the rundown from the first day of Blazers training camp down in Santa Barbara. Things were “a little sloppy,” but Damian Lillard and Chauncey Billups are both raving about Keon Johnson.
Subscribe: rosegardenreport.com/p/blazers-trai…10:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard signed a couple of autographs and posed for a selfie following the first training camp practice in Santa Barbara.
I was turned down. By Dame and the fans. 🤷🏽‍♂️ #RipCity pic.twitter.com/2HLGHFMSqb5:34 PM

More on this storyline

Lillard, 32, will be entering the 2022-23 campaign next month 531 points shy of overtaking Drexler for the all-time franchise scoring mark. “You and I know records are made to be broken, but I can’t think of a better player or person to break the record than Dame,” Drexler told Yahoo Sports. “He exemplifies being a team player and going about his business in a professional way. I have nothing but admiration and respect for him. When he comes close to getting the record, and if our schedules align, I would love to be there to help out in any way I can. That’s a nice milestone to achieve. I am looking forward to him accomplishing that.” -via Yahoo! Sports / September 30, 2022

