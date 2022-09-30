Ime Udoka found to have used 'crude language' with female subordinate

Ime Udoka

September 30, 2022- by

By |

The independent law firm probe into Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka found that he used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman, an element that significantly factored into his one-year suspension, sources told ESPN.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

At a news conference last week, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said the suspension — which extends through June 30, 2023 — was a product of multiple violations of team policies, and sources told ESPN the Celtics won’t stand in Udoka’s way should he have the chance to become a coaching candidate elsewhere. There are teams that have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Udoka’s suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / September 30, 2022

