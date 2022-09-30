Ime Udoka found to have used 'crude language' with female subordinate

The independent law firm probe into Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka found that he used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman, an element that significantly factored into his one-year suspension, sources told ESPN.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The law firm probe into Celtics coach Ime Udoka found crude language in his dialogue w/ a female subordinate prior to start of an improper workplace relationship, an element that significantly factored into severity of a one-year suspension: tinyurl.com/vne7ad4y – 5:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Kevin Garnett opened up about the Ime Udoka suspension and what to watch for from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in the aftermath of it: masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 4:29 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Matt Barnes on Ime Udoka: When Everything Comes Out He’ll Be Lucky to Ever Coach in NBA sportando.basketball/en/matt-barnes… – 2:19 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Shaquille O’Neal isn’t willing to join Ime Udoka’s critics after the former Celtics coach was implicated in a scandal that cost him his position. The retired legend explained why.
“I did it. I was the best at it. I’m not proud of it.” 😬
basketnews.com/news-178584-sh… – 3:07 AM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
What Does Ime Udoka’s Suspension Mean for the Celtics? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:00 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 75 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the Ime Udoka scandal at the @Boston Celtics
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Scandal #Celtics pic.twitter.com/5rbNuCwm7C – 6:55 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We are live with @YahooSports‘ own @Vincent Goodwill on @getcallin.
Some thoughts on how to I want to cover the league, PHX and Robert Sarver, BOS and Ime Udoka, and more: callin.com/room/state-of-… – 6:33 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Celtics Suspend Ime Udoka for Entire 2022-2023 NBA Season | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast Powered by @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Did the Celtics Get the Ime Udoka Suspension Right? audioboom.com/posts/8165081-… via @Audioboom – 11:12 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
What Does Ime Udoka’s Suspension Mean for the Celtics? a-list.libsyn.com/what-does-ime-… – 7:09 PM
At a news conference last week, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said the suspension — which extends through June 30, 2023 — was a product of multiple violations of team policies, and sources told ESPN the Celtics won’t stand in Udoka’s way should he have the chance to become a coaching candidate elsewhere. There are teams that have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Udoka’s suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / September 30, 2022
