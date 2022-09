Jae Crowder wanted contract with Suns extended

Crowder and the Suns have “mutually agreed” the veteran forward won’t attend training camp, but Williams is hopeful they can put a conclusion to this before the Oct. 19 season opener against Dallas at Footprint Center . “We’ve done a decent job of acclimating guys into the program and that’s a credit to the coaches, but also the players that help guys along once we get new people in here,” Williams continued. “I’m not so much worried about the timeline. Ideally, you’d like to get someone in here before opening night, but I like the group we have.” -via Arizona Republic / September 28, 2022