Jae Crowder wanted contract with Suns extended

Entering the final season of his current contract at $10.2 million, Jae Crowder let the Suns know that he was seeking a contract extension. League sources say that the Suns’ messaging, in response, was to let Crowder know that, at 32, he was no longer assured of starting or finishing games ahead of Cam Johnson.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns update: Ayton blames Sarver for contract, Crowder conflict, Johnson to start nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/30/sun… – 12:53 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jae Crowder/Suns, Bojan Bogdanovic/Pistons, Celtics, Lakers and more … all via the latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/actual-nba-b… – 12:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
As expected, Cam Johnson will start for the Suns this year. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about the trade-off from Jae Crowder’s defense to Cam’s firepower, and the ripple effects of this lineup change: https://t.co/wQ3gNcy9bx pic.twitter.com/jpkD1Ldf0Q – 10:04 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Oladipo the latest Heat player who would love to start. Where he stands and the question that now must be answered. PLUS Crowder update. And what Heat has told Haywood Highsmith as he competes for rotation spot: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:43 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I believe K.J. Martin is now the second longest-tenured Rocket with the trade of David Nwaba. Only Martin, Eric Gordon, and Jae’Sean Tate remain from Stephen Silas’ first training camp as Rockets head coach – 9:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Jae Crowder on way out, Cam Johnson starter for Phoenix #Suns (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:36 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Can confirm that 790 The Ticket is becoming a Spanish radio station, as Marc Caputo reported. All sports programming will air on WQAM – Rose/Krantz; Tobin/Hoard; Hochman/Crowder. – 5:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams yesterday was asked by @Duane Rankin about his preferred timeframe on a Crowder deal. Said he’s not worried about it much but ideally you’d like to get someone in before opening night. Mentioned Johnson having a bigger role and Saric, Craig and Lee can play some 4. – 2:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat’s Oladipo hoping for more significant role; candor on what he ideally would like and where he stands and why he allowed Heat to change his contract before signing. PLUS Crowder; what Heat told Highsmith; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
If you’re looking for a Miami Heat fix, @Ira Winderman schools me on whether the Heat would put Max Strus in a Jae Crowder trade and much more our weekly RedRecover.com Inside the Paint show.
If you’re looking for a Miami Heat fix, @Ira Winderman schools me on whether the Heat would put Max Strus in a Jae Crowder trade and much more our weekly RedRecover.com Inside the Paint show.
Cleveland and Milwaukee have been mentioned as potential suitors and Ja Morant appeared to signal some Memphis interest with the enclosed tweet. Sources say Dallas is not actively pursuing Crowder despite reports that have listed the Mavericks as interested. -via marcstein.substack.com / September 30, 2022
John Gambadoro: I would take the Mavs out of the discussion in a trade for Jae Crowder. From what I am hearing they are not interested. -via Twitter / September 30, 2022
Crowder and the Suns have “mutually agreed” the veteran forward won’t attend training camp, but Williams is hopeful they can put a conclusion to this before the Oct. 19 season opener against Dallas at Footprint Center. “We’ve done a decent job of acclimating guys into the program and that’s a credit to the coaches, but also the players that help guys along once we get new people in here,” Williams continued. “I’m not so much worried about the timeline. Ideally, you’d like to get someone in here before opening night, but I like the group we have.” -via Arizona Republic / September 28, 2022
