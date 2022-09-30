Kevin Durant on trade request: I was upset and the Nets understood and agreed

Brian Lewis: Kevin Durant: “I was upset and as a family, they understood that I was upset. And some of the stuff they agree with. And so we talked about and it was over a couple of months, couple of weeks…we worked it out from there, and I’m here now.” #nets #nba pic.twitter.com/9BOdRRGg5E
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant explained why he returned to Brooklyn instead of forcing his way off the #Nets like superstars wield the power to do.
“I’m glad I’m here now,” he said.
For @NYDNSports:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:58 PM
Kevin Durant explained why he returned to Brooklyn instead of forcing his way off the #Nets like superstars wield the power to do.
“I’m glad I’m here now,” he said.
For @NYDNSports:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD: “When you look at the grand scheme of things, we haven’t been healthy at all for two years. Each playoffs we didn’t have major guys … So when you got $50 million dollars on your bench this last playoffs with Joe and Ben … I want to see what our team looks like in full.” – 2:57 PM
KD: “When you look at the grand scheme of things, we haven’t been healthy at all for two years. Each playoffs we didn’t have major guys … So when you got $50 million dollars on your bench this last playoffs with Joe and Ben … I want to see what our team looks like in full.” – 2:57 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD on what happened this summer: “there’s a lot of shit that was inaccurate, but it’s like I do t want to go through it right now. We don’t got that much time right now” pic.twitter.com/wHRZnJO9WF – 2:02 PM
KD on what happened this summer: “there’s a lot of shit that was inaccurate, but it’s like I do t want to go through it right now. We don’t got that much time right now” pic.twitter.com/wHRZnJO9WF – 2:02 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD on why he decided to come back: “I felt like we had a good team. I felt like this is the place I said zi wanted to be…..So to be honest I still thought like this was a great option.” pic.twitter.com/iCH3qx4VFd – 2:00 PM
KD on why he decided to come back: “I felt like we had a good team. I felt like this is the place I said zi wanted to be…..So to be honest I still thought like this was a great option.” pic.twitter.com/iCH3qx4VFd – 2:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant: “I was upset and as a family, they understood that I was upset. And some of the stuff they agree with. And so we talked about and it was over a couple of months, couple of weeks…we worked it out from there, and I’m here now.” #nets #nba pic.twitter.com/9BOdRRGg5E – 1:38 PM
Kevin Durant: “I was upset and as a family, they understood that I was upset. And some of the stuff they agree with. And so we talked about and it was over a couple of months, couple of weeks…we worked it out from there, and I’m here now.” #nets #nba pic.twitter.com/9BOdRRGg5E – 1:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This is probably what it’ll look like when Ben Simmons finds Kevin Durant for a transition 3 pic.twitter.com/eiI6eKI79z – 1:11 PM
This is probably what it’ll look like when Ben Simmons finds Kevin Durant for a transition 3 pic.twitter.com/eiI6eKI79z – 1:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD practicing in the post and contested 3s pic.twitter.com/bebD6ccVLk – 1:08 PM
KD practicing in the post and contested 3s pic.twitter.com/bebD6ccVLk – 1:08 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Previewing the NBA season with the most important stat to know for each team, starting with the East: the Nets with Durant, Harden and Embiid, the Knicks’ opportunity to do something awesome, and much more
theringer.com/nba/2022/9/29/… – 3:00 PM
Previewing the NBA season with the most important stat to know for each team, starting with the East: the Nets with Durant, Harden and Embiid, the Knicks’ opportunity to do something awesome, and much more
theringer.com/nba/2022/9/29/… – 3:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Nets had rookie Alondes Williams lead the singing of Happy Birthday for KD 😂
(via @Brooklyn Nets) pic.twitter.com/z7HIOkv4Hc – 2:55 PM
The Nets had rookie Alondes Williams lead the singing of Happy Birthday for KD 😂
(via @Brooklyn Nets) pic.twitter.com/z7HIOkv4Hc – 2:55 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: KD on any inaccuracies about what happened in the summer: “Can we move on past that at some point? I know it’s an interesting story. I know that it took up most of the offseason and drama sells, I get that, but I didn’t miss any games, I didn’t miss any practices, I’m still here” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / September 30, 2022
Nick Friedell: KD on why he decided to come back after asking for a trade: “I felt like we had a good team. I felt like this is the place I said I wanted to be. We started to set something up in the future to be a solid team. So to be honest I thought this was still a great option, too.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / September 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.