Lakers starting lineup featuring Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Damian Jones

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Quick takeaways from today’s practice…
1) Kendrick Nunn + Damian Jones have been filling out the starting five with AD, LeBron + Russ.
2) LeBron will play more pre-season games than he did last year (two).
3) If LeBron says he’s good at pickleball, he’s good at pickleball. – 4:27 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said an early starting group has been:
Westbrook, Nunn, LeBron, Davis and Jones
Ham today noted how well Nunn has been playing thus far.
Austin Reaves has gotten looks at SG as well, and clearly, Patrick Beverley can fit well with any group. – 4:08 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Nunn and Damian Jones have run with Bron, AD and Russ on first team, per Darvin Ham – 4:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said the most used starting lineup in practices has been Damian Jones, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook. But he clarifies he hasn’t decided on a five-man group yet. – 4:06 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says he was been going with LeBron, AD, Russ, Nunn and Damian Jones in the first unit thus far in camp – 4:06 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Damian Jones and Kendrick Nunn have gotten time with the starting unit – 4:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Reaves on Kendrick Nunn: “Kendrick today was killing, I don’t think he missed a shot all day.“ – 4:02 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers Coach Darvin Ham says he hasn’t played Westbrook and Pat Beverley together in the same backcourt…yet – 4:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A lively 3-point shooting competition between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. A film session with no film. Blue tape on the court for spacing. A defensive drill called “Cutthroat.”
That and more from Day 1 of Lakers training camp:
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! First Lakers practice details, including Darvin Ham’s approach, Westbrook starting(?), and the Russ/Pat Beverley relationship. (Besties??? Besties!!!) #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Russell Westbrook is still a Laker, so what does this Lakers season look like? @Jovan Buha joins Dunc’d On Prime to discuss.
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Kendrick Nunn took a moment to acknowledge his first full practice in about a year after missing last season: “Getting the rhythm back and feeling good on the floor with no injuries, feeling pain-free and able to play is everything for me. So today was a good day for me.” – 6:32 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kendrick Nunn says “it’s definitely a different vibe” at the start of this year’s training camp compared to last season. “It’s a different vibe, a new coaching staff, Coach Ham coming in and implanting things that he wants done,” he added. “Guys are buying in.” – 6:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Kendrick Nunn reiterated his comments on media day that he’s feeling fully healthy. “It’s been a long time coming, and I feel real good now. I feel a lot stronger. I got my quickness back.” – 6:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kendrick Nunn on his recovery and finally getting back on the court pic.twitter.com/5PZVG8nDpi – 6:16 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Darvin Ham was coy when asked who’d round out the Lakers’ other two starting spots, assuming LeBron, Anthony Davis and Westbrook were in the first five.
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Does Lakers Coach Darvin Ham think of Russell Westbrook as a starter?
More on this storyline
Not only did the Lakers pivot off of DeRozan by making an ill-fated trade for Russell Westbrook, according to DeRozan, there was also a team that offered him a veteran’s minimum contract. And if there is one thing Bulls fans know about DeRozan, it’s that he uses disrespect as motivation. “It pissed me off,” DeRozan said of the minimum offer. “And I try to make it evident, especially when I play certain teams. It’s easy to tell. Because I made it a personal vendetta against a handful of teams, for sure.” -via NBC Sports / September 29, 2022
Mike Trudell: Some Ham early observations: – “LeBron is not from this planet, that’s for damn sure. – “AD’s ability to pass.” – “Russ, the open spacing … (the opponent) not being able to build a wall, him exploding into the paint.” – “LeBron’s ability to defensive rebound and bring it.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / September 28, 2022
“No process, man,” Westbrook said. “I’m an easy-going guy. I don’t hold grudges against anybody. Life is too short. We’ve been blessed with too many opportunity platforms to walk around and hold grudges and things of that nature. I just continue to move forward.” -via Clutch Points / September 27, 2022
Zach Lowe, host of “The Lowe Post” podcast, spoke with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne about a number of Lakers-related topics, and noted (at the 12:08 mark) that his opinion is simply something that he envisions. “So, based on what I’ve heard, my prediction for what will be the starting five, not what should, but what will, is Russ (Russell Westbrook), [Kendrick] Nunn, and the Nunn buzz…there’s a lot of Kendrick Nunn talk, among 25 people who care about it,” Lowe said. “Russ, Nunn, LeBron [James], A.D. (Anthony Davis) and I think Damien Jones is right now the frontrunner to start at center, and I am as big a Damian Jones fan as exists in the NBA media.” -via Lakers Daily / September 10, 2022
The Lakers are believed to covet Myles Turner from the Pacers, giving the team additional versatility up front with Anthony Davis, Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones. L.A. executive Rob Pelinka used to represent Buddy Hield and was close to acquiring the high-volume shooter last summer. Per multiple external sources, Indiana isn’t eager to part with its veteran players without significant compensation. The Lakers might be willing to give up a first first-rounder in a Westbrook swap, but two may be too much for a deal. -via Bleacher Report / August 26, 2022
If James were to agree to an extension, the Lakers could be more aggressive in trade discussions for players with multiple years remaining on their contracts. If James passes on a long-term deal, the team, at a minimum, has a relatively clean cap sheet next summer with only Anthony Davis and rookie Max Christie under contract. Talen Horton-Tucker and Damian Jones have player options next summer, as well. Any clues about James’ preferences, at this point, are merely guesses. -via Los Angeles Times / August 4, 2022
Nunn, who missed all of last season because of a knee injury, said he feels even stronger than he did before the injury, with Tuesday’s practice being a bit of a milestone in his recovery. “But I’ve also been stuck in the grind right now. It’s been weeks and months of just stacking those days on top of one another,” Nunn said. “But it definitely felt good though.” -via Los Angeles Times / September 28, 2022
Mike Trudell: Injury update: Troy Brown Jr. is still dealing with his back issue and is day-to-day, while Lonnie Walker IV is progressing and close to returning to practice (he was on the floor shooting 3’s after practice). Kendrick Nunn was a full participant. pic.twitter.com/D14EXsgKT6 -via Twitter @LakersReporter / September 27, 2022
