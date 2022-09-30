Mavericks not interested in Jae Crowder

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I believe K.J. Martin is now the second longest-tenured Rocket with the trade of David Nwaba. Only Martin, Eric Gordon, and Jae’Sean Tate remain from Stephen Silas’ first training camp as Rockets head coach – 9:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Jae Crowder on way out, Cam Johnson starter for Phoenix #Suns (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:36 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Can confirm that 790 The Ticket is becoming a Spanish radio station, as Marc Caputo reported. All sports programming will air on WQAM – Rose/Krantz; Tobin/Hoard; Hochman/Crowder. – 5:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams yesterday was asked by @Duane Rankin about his preferred timeframe on a Crowder deal. Said he’s not worried about it much but ideally you’d like to get someone in before opening night. Mentioned Johnson having a bigger role and Saric, Craig and Lee can play some 4. – 2:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat’s Oladipo hoping for more significant role; candor on what he ideally would like and where he stands and why he allowed Heat to change his contract before signing. PLUS Crowder; what Heat told Highsmith; more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
If you’re looking for a Miami Heat fix, @Ira Winderman schools me on whether the Heat would put Max Strus in a Jae Crowder trade and much more our weekly RedRecover.com Inside the Paint show.
youtu.be/HPgm7d1dJPQ – 12:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams prefers Jae Crowder’s situation resolved before Phoenix #Suns season opener
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features Jae Crowder trade talk, Luke Kornet as a potential starter and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson in the starting lineup is exactly what the Suns need and he’s ready for it but they are also going to miss Jae Crowder a whole lot.
My extended thoughts on the futures involved: arizonasports.com/story/3314454/… – 11:18 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Cavaliers have at least fleeting interest in Jae Crowder, as they are a small forward away from being really special. Unless, of course, one of these six players makes a name for himself, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3635454/2022/0… – 8:09 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Nets media team/Brooklyn season preview; @Bobby Marks and I do fake Jae Crowder trades; then @Andrew Lopez previews the Pelicans:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3M1VwFX
Apple: apple.co/3CgzY57 – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder’s Instagram video quoting Ray Lewis reveals mindset in parting with Phoenix #Suns (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:26 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
backsportspage.com/the-impact-of-…
Losing Jae Crowder will be an adjustment for the @Phoenix Suns, but they do have the perfect player ready to step into the role. #BackSportsPage @DylanAck10 #NBA – 7:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is there a path for Jae Crowder to return to the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
PJ Tucker had knee surgery this summer and Jae Crowder isn’t a Sixer yet? – 3:09 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Nets media day and season outlook — and his new best friend; @Bobby Marks on Jae Crowder trades and how this is a test for the Suns; then @_Andrew_Lopez previews the Pelicans:
Apple: apple.co/3CgzY57
Spotify: spoti.fi/3M1VwFX – 1:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jae Crowder last season:
9.4 PPG | 5.3 RPG | 1.4 SPG
Who should trade for the NBA veteran? pic.twitter.com/KBmNS7pNBo – 11:22 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is there a path for Jae Crowder to return to the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:17 AM
Crowder and the Suns have “mutually agreed” the veteran forward won’t attend training camp, but Williams is hopeful they can put a conclusion to this before the Oct. 19 season opener against Dallas at Footprint Center. “We’ve done a decent job of acclimating guys into the program and that’s a credit to the coaches, but also the players that help guys along once we get new people in here,” Williams continued. “I’m not so much worried about the timeline. Ideally, you’d like to get someone in here before opening night, but I like the group we have.” -via Arizona Republic / September 28, 2022
If, however, you prefer to make the case that the Cavs are one player away from serious championship contention, the evidence is at the small forward spot. It’s why Cleveland is said to have interest in trading for Jae Crowder from the Suns, who is available and is a proven 3-and-D big body who could bang against the Kevin Durants and Jimmy Butlers and Jayson Tatums of the East. Whether the Cavs make an offer, or if the Suns accept what Cleveland would send back, is another matter. In the meantime, Bickerstaff and his staff will use training camp and the preseason to decide who among the six he mentioned is the best fit to start next to the stars. -via The Athletic / September 28, 2022
