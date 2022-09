Mavericks not interested in Jae Crowder

If, however, you prefer to make the case that the Cavs are one player away from serious championship contention, the evidence is at the small forward spot. It’s why Cleveland is said to have interest in trading for Jae Crowder from the Suns, who is available and is a proven 3-and-D big body who could bang against the Kevin Durants and Jimmy Butlers and Jayson Tatums of the East . Whether the Cavs make an offer, or if the Suns accept what Cleveland would send back, is another matter. In the meantime, Bickerstaff and his staff will use training camp and the preseason to decide who among the six he mentioned is the best fit to start next to the stars. -via The Athletic / September 28, 2022