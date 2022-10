Pacers would trade Buddy Hield, Myles Turner for both of Lakers' unprotected first-round picks

Still, the uncertainty isn’t going anywhere, no matter how hard Turner tries to concentrate on what he can do on the court. “This is the only time I will be addressing it this year; I want to make sure everyone knows that,” said Turner, who declined to discuss any contract negotiations. “Yeah, elephant in the room. For me, this is my eighth season. I’ve been in trade rumors the past four or five years. It’s something that I know that I’m numb to. It’s something that it’s just whatever comes with this business. There are no hard feelings in this business. You have to take the emotions out of everything, and I’ve learned that at a young age, and I still hold true to that. My job is to come in here and help these young guys now, man.” -via Indianapolis Star / September 28, 2022