Rockets converting Bruno Fernando to two-way contract

League sources say that the Rockets, as it stands, are still operating under the belief that Boban Marjanović has a place on their Opening Night roster despite an apparent frontcourt logjam. Alperen Şengün is projected to start at center for Houston, leaving Bruno Fernando and the recently signed Willie Cauley-Stein to scrap for reserve minutes alongside Marjanović. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 22, 2022