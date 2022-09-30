Rockets to waive Ty Jerome

Rockets to waive Ty Jerome

Main Rumors

Rockets to waive Ty Jerome

September 30, 2022- by

By |

Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome, sources tell @TheAthletic .
Source: Twitter @KellyIko

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kelly Iko @KellyIko
The Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome, sources tell @TheAthletic. – 10:13 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Sources: The Houston Rockets are trading David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Marquese Chriss and Trey Burke to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Derrick Favors, Moe Harkless, Ty Jerome and a 2025 2nd rounder (from Atlanta). ESPN first to report. – 9:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I asked Thunder HC Mark Daigneault his thoughts on the Ty Jerome situation
Here’s his full response: pic.twitter.com/cvOrVOnwaI1:53 PM

More on this storyline

Mark Berman: Can confirm ESPN report the Rockets acquired Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon & Atlanta’s 2025 2nd-round pick from OKC for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke & Marquese Chriss. According to an NBA source the key for the Rockets is the draft pick. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / September 29, 2022

Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home