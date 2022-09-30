Rockets to waive Ty Jerome

Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome, sources tell @TheAthletic .
Source: Twitter @KellyIko
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
The Houston Rockets plan to waive Ty Jerome, sources tell @TheAthletic. – 10:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I asked Thunder HC Mark Daigneault his thoughts on the Ty Jerome situation
I asked Thunder HC Mark Daigneault his thoughts on the Ty Jerome situation
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 29, 2022
Mark Berman: Can confirm ESPN report the Rockets acquired Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon & Atlanta’s 2025 2nd-round pick from OKC for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke & Marquese Chriss. According to an NBA source the key for the Rockets is the draft pick. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / September 29, 2022
Clemente Almanza: Mark Daigneault on Ty Jerome sitting out training camp: “That was a decision that came to where it is now between Sam and Ty’s representation and this is the resolution that they landed on. Very grateful for Ty and his time here.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / September 27, 2022
