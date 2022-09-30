Tyler Herro: I wasn't a bad defender at all last season

NBA Central: Tyler Herro: “No matter if I play good D people are gonna say I’m not a good defender…If you look through the season, I wasn’t a bad defender at all last year,” (Via @5ReasonsSports ) pic.twitter.com/H1bHWBJ93s
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My latest:
An inside look into the Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo PnR film
A staple of this year’s offense:
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/the-heats… – 10:52 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Tyler Herro hoping for Heat extension, but willing to remain patient: “I see the market, I see what guys got paid and I know my worth” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:07 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro hoping for Heat extension, but willing to remain patient: “I see the market, I see what guys got paid and I know my worth” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Herro on his offseason gains and push to start – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — As Heat’s Tyler Herro awaits extension, he notes, ‘got to be the right number’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tyler Herro says he’s better than players ‘that have gotten paid’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/29/tyl… – 2:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As Heat’s Tyler Herro awaits extension, he notes, ‘got to be the right number’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro hoping for Heat extension, but willing to remain patient: “I see the market, I see what guys got paid and I know my worth” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… And more on Herro’s “plan on starting Game 1” – 11:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As Heat’s Tyler Herro awaits extension, he notes, “got to be the right number.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Yes, he’s involved. Yes, he’s aware. “There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than.” – 9:06 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Tyler Herro hoping for Heat extension, but willing to remain patient: “I see the market, I see what guys got paid and I know my worth” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Herro on his offseason gains and push to start – 9:00 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨New Piece🚨
The Heat’s Offensive Checkpoint: Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo PnR
Full film outlook into every defensive coverage these two will see in their two-man game
Along with the correct counters to make from there:
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/the-heats… – 8:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Butler, at 33, says he is in his prime; Herro, teammates anxious about weather back home. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Tyler Herro addresses what team left behind; Kasib Powell back for more. – 5:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love on possibly winning 6MOY: “Tyler Herro, he was an All-Star off the bench, so I wasn’t mad at being a runner up to him. Definitely would mean a lot, especially being w/ this group. Understanding that I was able to take on a different role & still be effective” – 4:57 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Erik Spoelstra today on the Heat’s versatility and options:
“We like to strike first.”
The rest of the 1-on-1s with Spoelstra and Herro on tonight’s @5OTF_ on @5ReasonsSports – 2:56 PM
Erik Spoelstra today on the Heat’s versatility and options:
“We like to strike first.”
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says he doesn’t mind players like Herro and Strus making it known they want starting roles. Adds that he wants players to be ambitious. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / September 29, 2022
“There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than. So it’s got to be the right number,” he said, with the Heat continuing camp on makeshift courts at the resort’s convention center. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / September 29, 2022
But during a moment of candor at the Heat’s ongoing training camp at the Baha Mar resort, away from the glare of cameras, there was greater candor. He is involved — or at least has been involved. And, yes, the money matters. “I was active early in the summer,” he told the South Florida Sun Sentinel of the extension window that opened in July. “Then I realized it wasn’t going to get done, if it does get done, until later. So I just told my agent to call me when it’s ready. “So we haven’t really spoken much about the contract. Obviously, I tell him to call me when it’s ready. If it’s not ready, I continue to play my game and figure it out next summer.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / September 29, 2022
