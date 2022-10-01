Bam Adebayo lists himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green as three players who can guard 1-5

NBA Central: “Me…Draymond and probably Giannis, three guys who can literally guard 1-through-5 and be effective.” – Bam Adebayo (Via https://t.co/wWGNmWoaNH) pic.twitter.com/vPpIgwX494
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks rookie AJ Green met the media after shoot around this morning – as one of just 4 camp players who wasn’t on the roster last year he said the learning curve hasn’t been too sharp.
He added if Giannis and Jrue are passing him the ball – it means he’s open & to let it fly. – 12:25 PM
#Bucks rookie AJ Green met the media after shoot around this morning – as one of just 4 camp players who wasn’t on the roster last year he said the learning curve hasn’t been too sharp.
He added if Giannis and Jrue are passing him the ball – it means he’s open & to let it fly. – 12:25 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
We got new flavors for the fall 🤣🍂🍁🎃 pic.twitter.com/tGfTx5rKBM – 8:56 PM
We got new flavors for the fall 🤣🍂🍁🎃 pic.twitter.com/tGfTx5rKBM – 8:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My latest:
An inside look into the Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo PnR film
A staple of this year’s offense:
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/the-heats… – 10:52 AM
My latest:
An inside look into the Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo PnR film
A staple of this year’s offense:
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/the-heats… – 10:52 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Interesting lineup from Steve Kerr to open second quarter: Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green, James Wiseman. Early season will be a ton of lineup experimentation. Draymond and Steph just connected with Wiseman for a layup/alley oop on back-to-back plays. – 6:43 AM
Interesting lineup from Steve Kerr to open second quarter: Steph Curry, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green, James Wiseman. Early season will be a ton of lineup experimentation. Draymond and Steph just connected with Wiseman for a layup/alley oop on back-to-back plays. – 6:43 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Was looking at Bucks lineups on @Ben Falk which reaffirmed my belief that Giannis plus a hobo off the street could manage a positive net rating pic.twitter.com/QrRKz3ND79 – 11:12 PM
Was looking at Bucks lineups on @Ben Falk which reaffirmed my belief that Giannis plus a hobo off the street could manage a positive net rating pic.twitter.com/QrRKz3ND79 – 11:12 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Aaron Judge hitting free agency with no salary cap is bonkers. Imagine what an NBA owner would pay Giannis Antetokounmpo? – 3:54 PM
Aaron Judge hitting free agency with no salary cap is bonkers. Imagine what an NBA owner would pay Giannis Antetokounmpo? – 3:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden over the past 5 seasons:
More points than
— Giannis
— Curry
— LeBron
More rebounds than
— Turner
— Love
— Ibaka
More assists than
— Jokic
— CP3
— LeBron pic.twitter.com/6EV5dcVPVV – 2:20 PM
James Harden over the past 5 seasons:
More points than
— Giannis
— Curry
— LeBron
More rebounds than
— Turner
— Love
— Ibaka
More assists than
— Jokic
— CP3
— LeBron pic.twitter.com/6EV5dcVPVV – 2:20 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Some NBA player bets I made recently:
Kristaps Porzingis blocks leader +15000
Cameron Johnson MIP +13000
Devin Vassell MIP +6500
Nic Claxton blocks leader +4000
Herb Jones steals leader +1300
Giannis points leader +500 – 9:56 AM
Some NBA player bets I made recently:
Kristaps Porzingis blocks leader +15000
Cameron Johnson MIP +13000
Devin Vassell MIP +6500
Nic Claxton blocks leader +4000
Herb Jones steals leader +1300
Giannis points leader +500 – 9:56 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: What’s the key to the Heat’s internal improvement plan? Bam Adebayo: ‘It starts with me and Tyler’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:53 AM
From yesterday: What’s the key to the Heat’s internal improvement plan? Bam Adebayo: ‘It starts with me and Tyler’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:53 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green ‘excited’ to help grow pickleball alongside other NBA stars mercurynews.com/2022/09/29/dra… – 7:33 AM
Draymond Green ‘excited’ to help grow pickleball alongside other NBA stars mercurynews.com/2022/09/29/dra… – 7:33 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green said the Warriors’ title win last season put everyone on notice. “People tend to forget, then you do it again, and people forget again.” pic.twitter.com/LjNpwqssTk – 1:34 AM
Draymond Green said the Warriors’ title win last season put everyone on notice. “People tend to forget, then you do it again, and people forget again.” pic.twitter.com/LjNpwqssTk – 1:34 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
🚨New Piece🚨
The Heat’s Offensive Checkpoint: Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo PnR
Full film outlook into every defensive coverage these two will see in their two-man game
Along with the correct counters to make from there:
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/the-heats… – 8:49 PM
🚨New Piece🚨
The Heat’s Offensive Checkpoint: Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo PnR
Full film outlook into every defensive coverage these two will see in their two-man game
Along with the correct counters to make from there:
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/the-heats… – 8:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What’s the key to the Heat’s internal improvement plan? Bam Adebayo: ‘It starts with me and Tyler’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:33 PM
What’s the key to the Heat’s internal improvement plan? Bam Adebayo: ‘It starts with me and Tyler’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:33 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Miroslav Raduljica & Giannis Antetokounmpo is the link-up you didn’t know you needed 😅⚡️
📽 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/qXBb3X2kIR – 4:42 PM
Miroslav Raduljica & Giannis Antetokounmpo is the link-up you didn’t know you needed 😅⚡️
📽 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/qXBb3X2kIR – 4:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: What’s the key to the Heat’s internal improvement plan? Bam Adebayo: ‘It starts with me and Tyler’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:52 PM
NEW: What’s the key to the Heat’s internal improvement plan? Bam Adebayo: ‘It starts with me and Tyler’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:52 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines when he said that European basketball is “way harder” than the NBA.
Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic have also weighed in on this and echoed a similar sentiment. They explained the differences between Europe and the NBA: basketballnews.com/stories/jokic-… – 2:23 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines when he said that European basketball is “way harder” than the NBA.
Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic have also weighed in on this and echoed a similar sentiment. They explained the differences between Europe and the NBA: basketballnews.com/stories/jokic-… – 2:23 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Can Dak go back to being a game manager? Is Giannis right when he says EuroLeague is tougher than the NBA? NFL Power Rankings & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:04 PM
Can Dak go back to being a game manager? Is Giannis right when he says EuroLeague is tougher than the NBA? NFL Power Rankings & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:04 PM
More on this storyline
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among a few NBA stars who bought into one of America’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. Major League Pickleball announced Wednesday that an investment group led by James and Maverick Carter, his business partner, has the rights to a professional pickleball team. Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors forward, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love are also involved in the investment group. -via FOXnews.com / September 29, 2022
Madeline Kenney: Draymond Green is dipping his toes into ownership being a part owner of a new pickleball team with LeBron James and Kevin Love. He said “we’ll see” about him one day being an owner of an NBA team. -via Twitter @madkenney / September 29, 2022
When discussing the reasoning behind Draymond Green’s desire to play for various teams, the executive noted that the Warriors star would love to play with Luka Doncic. “He has always thought about playing for Detroit, helping his hometown of Flint at the same time. He would love to play with a superstar like Luka where he has to just play off him,” the executive said. “And he is Klutch. you know he loves being on the barbershop show with LeBron James. He wants to have an entertainment career when he is done playing. You don’t need to be in L.A. for that, but it helps.” -via Heavy.com / September 27, 2022
Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks on playing in the EuroBasket with Greece this summer: “It was the first time that I saw people were engaged. Basketball came back to Greece.” -via Twitter @AravantinosDA / September 25, 2022
Marc J. Spears: When told that @Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was the best in the NBA, @Stephen Curry: “I don’t know if it was gamemanship. I would’ve said the same thing about the champions… I said the same thing about him last year. I appreciate the compliment. It’s not going to soften me at all.” -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 25, 2022
Justin Garcia: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “There’s something to desperation (before your first championship) but I haven’t lost it. I’m blessed to be in this spot and I’m not going to take it for granted. I want to win a championship. I kind of got jealous of seeing Golden State’s parade. You know that feeling” -via Twitter @tmjgarcia / September 25, 2022
Brady Hawk: I asked Tyler Herro earlier about his PnR with Bam Adebayo, and what’s next for that 2 man game: pic.twitter.com/19WBGxc2bY -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / September 26, 2022
Brady Hawk: I asked Bam Adebayo about going for the DPOY award yet again.” “At this point it’s politics,” as he laughs Says he will put himself in a position yet again to win it, “but it’s up to the voters,” as he rolls his eyes -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / September 26, 2022
Brady Hawk: Bam Adebayo asked about trying to get up to 15 shot attempts this season: “More close to 18 shots. I’m gonna try to get it up this year.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / September 26, 2022
Main Rumors, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.