Grizzlies vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 1, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 6, Milwaukee Bucks 10 (Q1 07:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The first bucket of the game comes off a #Grizzlies goaltend of a Grayson Allen layup. Allen follows it up with a three. – 8:13 PM
The first bucket of the game comes off a #Grizzlies goaltend of a Grayson Allen layup. Allen follows it up with a three. – 8:13 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
No Giannis or Ja Morant tonight, but still glad to have NBA basketball back pic.twitter.com/goCMwjLjFH – 8:12 PM
No Giannis or Ja Morant tonight, but still glad to have NBA basketball back pic.twitter.com/goCMwjLjFH – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Season three on the #Bucks beat for the @journalsentinel. Not yet year two 🥴. Bucks and #Grizzlies open the preseason. pic.twitter.com/puvewHRTL1 – 8:11 PM
Season three on the #Bucks beat for the @journalsentinel. Not yet year two 🥴. Bucks and #Grizzlies open the preseason. pic.twitter.com/puvewHRTL1 – 8:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
List of players with 500+ wins in the last 10 seasons:
— Danny Green
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/dg9i8lpy4W – 8:02 PM
List of players with 500+ wins in the last 10 seasons:
— Danny Green
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/dg9i8lpy4W – 8:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five 🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
〽️ @Kennedy Chandler
〽️ @konchjitty55
〽️ @Ziaire Williams
〽️ @Santi Aldama
〽️ @Brandon Clarke
#BigMemphis | @Verizon – 7:51 PM
first five 🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
〽️ @Kennedy Chandler
〽️ @konchjitty55
〽️ @Ziaire Williams
〽️ @Santi Aldama
〽️ @Brandon Clarke
#BigMemphis | @Verizon – 7:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen will be joined by Jordan Nwora in the starting lineup for the #Bucks tonight. – 7:46 PM
Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen will be joined by Jordan Nwora in the starting lineup for the #Bucks tonight. – 7:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The last time the #Bucks and #Grizzlies played a preseason game it was suspended after three quarters due to a fire alarm in Memphis.
They are NOT resuming that suspended game however. 😉
Starting from zero. – 7:45 PM
The last time the #Bucks and #Grizzlies played a preseason game it was suspended after three quarters due to a fire alarm in Memphis.
They are NOT resuming that suspended game however. 😉
Starting from zero. – 7:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI: The Grizzlies inked Steven Adams to a two-year contract extension this afternoon.
dailymemphian.com/article/31315/… – 7:14 PM
ICYMI: The Grizzlies inked Steven Adams to a two-year contract extension this afternoon.
dailymemphian.com/article/31315/… – 7:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews (ankle) is out for tonight for the #Bucks but Mike Budenholzer said they’ll determine which others sit between now and gametime. – 6:27 PM
Wesley Matthews (ankle) is out for tonight for the #Bucks but Mike Budenholzer said they’ll determine which others sit between now and gametime. – 6:27 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Charles Lee will be the head coach of the Bucks tonight.
Coach Mike Budenholzer is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery – 6:27 PM
Charles Lee will be the head coach of the Bucks tonight.
Coach Mike Budenholzer is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery – 6:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As he concluded his pre-game media session, Mike Budenholzer said “Charles Lee will be the head coach of the Milwaukee #Bucks tonight.” Budenholzer is still rehabbing from a right ankle replacement. – 6:24 PM
As he concluded his pre-game media session, Mike Budenholzer said “Charles Lee will be the head coach of the Milwaukee #Bucks tonight.” Budenholzer is still rehabbing from a right ankle replacement. – 6:24 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Throwback to my first time playing golf 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0nu27fWBMB – 6:05 PM
Throwback to my first time playing golf 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0nu27fWBMB – 6:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks Luca Vildoza, Lindell Wigginton & Marques Bolden get up pregame shots before the exhibition opener vs. the #Grizzlies here at Fiserv Forum. pic.twitter.com/kuTzIj63wS – 5:50 PM
#Bucks Luca Vildoza, Lindell Wigginton & Marques Bolden get up pregame shots before the exhibition opener vs. the #Grizzlies here at Fiserv Forum. pic.twitter.com/kuTzIj63wS – 5:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I think this halts those moving Jaren Jackson Jr. to the 5 talks and rightfully so. Steven Adams has been a vital piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ rise in the western conference.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:38 PM
I think this halts those moving Jaren Jackson Jr. to the 5 talks and rightfully so. Steven Adams has been a vital piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ rise in the western conference.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 5:38 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Story on the Grizzlies, Steven Adams agreeing to two-year contract extension.
dailymemphian.com//section/sport… – 5:29 PM
Story on the Grizzlies, Steven Adams agreeing to two-year contract extension.
dailymemphian.com//section/sport… – 5:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams agreeing on a two-year, $25.2M extension through the 2024-2025 season: es.pn/3RtJ5DP – 5:29 PM
ESPN story on Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams agreeing on a two-year, $25.2M extension through the 2024-2025 season: es.pn/3RtJ5DP – 5:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Steven Adams inks two-year, $25.2 million extension with Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/01/ste… – 5:21 PM
Steven Adams inks two-year, $25.2 million extension with Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/01/ste… – 5:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So Steven Adams gets $43.1 million over three years (or $25.2 million over two if we’re just counting the extension?)
Kyle Anderson got $18 million over two years from Minnesota.
I think I’d rather have SlowMo at that number than Adams at his? Interesting call by Memphis. – 5:18 PM
So Steven Adams gets $43.1 million over three years (or $25.2 million over two if we’re just counting the extension?)
Kyle Anderson got $18 million over two years from Minnesota.
I think I’d rather have SlowMo at that number than Adams at his? Interesting call by Memphis. – 5:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/k4Au4pNBGC – 5:11 PM
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/k4Au4pNBGC – 5:11 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The similarities between Giannis and Jokić are tremendous. pic.twitter.com/MDDL6NVKJp – 5:09 PM
The similarities between Giannis and Jokić are tremendous. pic.twitter.com/MDDL6NVKJp – 5:09 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year, $25.2M contract extension with the Grizzlies, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/GFbMm8IuLS – 5:06 PM
Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year, $25.2M contract extension with the Grizzlies, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/GFbMm8IuLS – 5:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steven Adams in Memphis:
— 6.9 PPG
— 10.0 RPG
— 54.7 FG%
— Led league in offensive rebounds
— Only player with 10+ RPG in under 27 MPG
Great veteran center for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/JbQYVyalcw – 5:04 PM
Steven Adams in Memphis:
— 6.9 PPG
— 10.0 RPG
— 54.7 FG%
— Led league in offensive rebounds
— Only player with 10+ RPG in under 27 MPG
Great veteran center for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/JbQYVyalcw – 5:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has agreed on a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension, his agent Darren Matsubara of @wassbasketball tells ESPN. Adams — an immense culture piece for a young roster — is now tied to the Grizzlies for three years, $43.1 million. – 4:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has agreed on a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension, his agent Darren Matsubara of @wassbasketball tells ESPN. Adams — an immense culture piece for a young roster — is now tied to the Grizzlies for three years, $43.1 million. – 4:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career PPG on under 15 FGA per game:
22.1 — Charles Barkley
21.8 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
21.1 — David Robinson
20.6 — Moses Malone pic.twitter.com/vjn3UyR01L – 4:41 PM
Most career PPG on under 15 FGA per game:
22.1 — Charles Barkley
21.8 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
21.1 — David Robinson
20.6 — Moses Malone pic.twitter.com/vjn3UyR01L – 4:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham, on his trust in center Damian Jones — who has only made 13 3-pointers in his six-year career –shooting 3s for the Lakers: “No disrespect Robin, but if I have Robin Lopez making 3s [in MIL], I’m sure I can make Damian Jones to make 3s.” – 3:43 PM
Darvin Ham, on his trust in center Damian Jones — who has only made 13 3-pointers in his six-year career –shooting 3s for the Lakers: “No disrespect Robin, but if I have Robin Lopez making 3s [in MIL], I’m sure I can make Damian Jones to make 3s.” – 3:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I want to be like Tim Duncan. Where the hell is Tim Duncan?!” 🤣😆
Giannis gives his retirement plans to @Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/CMFnuc8Rm8 – 3:33 PM
“I want to be like Tim Duncan. Where the hell is Tim Duncan?!” 🤣😆
Giannis gives his retirement plans to @Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/CMFnuc8Rm8 – 3:33 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis is a touchdown away from a backdoor cover. @JWright929espn says this is how you judge a good coach. – 3:01 PM
Memphis is a touchdown away from a backdoor cover. @JWright929espn says this is how you judge a good coach. – 3:01 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis 10, Temple 3 with 11:27 to go. Ryan Silverfield’s decision to go for it on 4th down in the 3Q instead of kicking a short FG looms large. – 2:40 PM
Memphis 10, Temple 3 with 11:27 to go. Ryan Silverfield’s decision to go for it on 4th down in the 3Q instead of kicking a short FG looms large. – 2:40 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
When the Memphis player crosses the line like that, it is called a touchdown. – 2:24 PM
When the Memphis player crosses the line like that, it is called a touchdown. – 2:24 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.