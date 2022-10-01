Grizzlies vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

October 1, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 1, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 6, Milwaukee Bucks 10 (Q1 07:37)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Grayson gets us going tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iIukcO05vk8:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The first bucket of the game comes off a #Grizzlies goaltend of a Grayson Allen layup. Allen follows it up with a three. – 8:13 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
No Giannis or Ja Morant tonight, but still glad to have NBA basketball back pic.twitter.com/goCMwjLjFH8:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Season three on the #Bucks beat for the @journalsentinel. Not yet year two 🥴. Bucks and #Grizzlies open the preseason. pic.twitter.com/puvewHRTL18:11 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/FeioYC7r8W8:09 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
List of players with 500+ wins in the last 10 seasons:
— Danny Green
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/dg9i8lpy4W8:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Holiday season approaching. 👀 pic.twitter.com/p6W9A9xVUZ7:58 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tonight’s starters vs. Memphis. 😎 pic.twitter.com/Z7eKmuLc5w7:52 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five 🆚 @Milwaukee Bucks
〽️ @Kennedy Chandler
〽️ @konchjitty55
〽️ @Ziaire Williams
〽️ @Santi Aldama
〽️ @Brandon Clarke
#BigMemphis | @Verizon – 7:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen will be joined by Jordan Nwora in the starting lineup for the #Bucks tonight. – 7:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The last time the #Bucks and #Grizzlies played a preseason game it was suspended after three quarters due to a fire alarm in Memphis.
They are NOT resuming that suspended game however. 😉
Starting from zero. – 7:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks Starters vs. Memphis tonight:
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Jordan Nwora
Bobby Portis
Brook Lopez – 7:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon getting those pregame reps. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iSn12rQaLq7:25 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
ICYMI: The Grizzlies inked Steven Adams to a two-year contract extension this afternoon.
dailymemphian.com/article/31315/…7:14 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
OUT for Memphis tonight:
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Tyus Jones, Jaren Jackson Jr, Danny Green, Killian Tillie, Xavier Tillman – 6:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Feels good to be back.🤘
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/zsJVyNnv0q6:36 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Wesley Matthews is OUT tonight, per Mike Budenholzer.
Matthews tweaked his ankle this week during practice.
Budenholzer also said other players may rest tonight, but he said they didn’t know who quite yet. – 6:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews (ankle) is out for tonight for the #Bucks but Mike Budenholzer said they’ll determine which others sit between now and gametime. – 6:27 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Charles Lee will be the head coach of the Bucks tonight.
Coach Mike Budenholzer is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery – 6:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
As he concluded his pre-game media session, Mike Budenholzer said “Charles Lee will be the head coach of the Milwaukee #Bucks tonight.” Budenholzer is still rehabbing from a right ankle replacement. – 6:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Lead assistant Charles Lee will be the head coach for the Bucks tonight, per Mike Budenholzer.
Budenholzer is still recovering from an offseason ankle surgery. – 6:24 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Charles Lee will be coaching the @bucks tonight – 6:23 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
Throwback to my first time playing golf 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0nu27fWBMB6:05 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks Luca Vildoza, Lindell Wigginton & Marques Bolden get up pregame shots before the exhibition opener vs. the #Grizzlies here at Fiserv Forum. pic.twitter.com/kuTzIj63wS5:50 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I think this halts those moving Jaren Jackson Jr. to the 5 talks and rightfully so. Steven Adams has been a vital piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ rise in the western conference.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…5:38 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Story on the Grizzlies, Steven Adams agreeing to two-year contract extension.
dailymemphian.com//section/sport…5:29 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams agreeing on a two-year, $25.2M extension through the 2024-2025 season: es.pn/3RtJ5DP5:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Steven Adams inks two-year, $25.2 million extension with Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/01/ste…5:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So Steven Adams gets $43.1 million over three years (or $25.2 million over two if we’re just counting the extension?)
Kyle Anderson got $18 million over two years from Minnesota.
I think I’d rather have SlowMo at that number than Adams at his? Interesting call by Memphis. – 5:18 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Grizzlies sign Steven Adams to multi-year extension, per team – 5:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team has signed Steven Adams to a multi-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/k4Au4pNBGC5:11 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
The similarities between Giannis and Jokić are tremendous. pic.twitter.com/MDDL6NVKJp5:09 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Steven Adams has agreed to a two-year, $25.2M contract extension with the Grizzlies, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/GFbMm8IuLS5:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Steven Adams in Memphis:
— 6.9 PPG
— 10.0 RPG
— 54.7 FG%
— Led league in offensive rebounds
— Only player with 10+ RPG in under 27 MPG
Great veteran center for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/JbQYVyalcw5:04 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has agreed on a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension, his agent Darren Matsubara of @wassbasketball tells ESPN. Adams — an immense culture piece for a young roster — is now tied to the Grizzlies for three years, $43.1 million. – 4:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career PPG on under 15 FGA per game:
22.1 — Charles Barkley
21.8 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
21.1 — David Robinson
20.6 — Moses Malone pic.twitter.com/vjn3UyR01L4:41 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham, on his trust in center Damian Jones — who has only made 13 3-pointers in his six-year career –shooting 3s for the Lakers: “No disrespect Robin, but if I have Robin Lopez making 3s [in MIL], I’m sure I can make Damian Jones to make 3s.” – 3:43 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I want to be like Tim Duncan. Where the hell is Tim Duncan?!” 🤣😆
Giannis gives his retirement plans to @Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/CMFnuc8Rm83:33 PM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis is going to cover. Never a doubt. 24-3. – 3:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis is a touchdown away from a backdoor cover. @JWright929espn says this is how you judge a good coach. – 3:01 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Your 4-1 Memphis Tigers. – 2:54 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis 10, Temple 3 with 11:27 to go. Ryan Silverfield’s decision to go for it on 4th down in the 3Q instead of kicking a short FG looms large. – 2:40 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
When the Memphis player crosses the line like that, it is called a touchdown. – 2:24 PM

