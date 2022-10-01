Klay Thompson addresses 'mental block' during summer

Anthony Slater: Klay Thompson didn’t play pickup this summer. Called it a “mental block” he will eventually get over because of torn Achilles in summer ball. But that’s slowed his preseason ramp up. Called next week a “big week” as he revs back up for regular season. Here he is explaining it pic.twitter.com/0ZCCmWYFO1
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson says he ‘feels great’ as Warriors play it safe with star wing mercurynews.com/2022/10/01/kla… – 7:17 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thomspon said he didn’t scrimmage much over the summer, in part because the last time he did he tore his Achilles. He knows it’s a mental hurdle he has to get over, but hasn’t yet.
Because of that, the training staff told him last week it was unlikely he’d play in Tokyo. – 6:07 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson win the NBA Saturday Night 3-point contest as a team pic.twitter.com/j1UXJZtFIR – 6:07 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson after winning the Tokyo 3-point contest with Steph Curry
“It was nice to humble Jordan Poole” pic.twitter.com/nWkxBggnrw – 5:50 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson didn’t play pickup this summer. Called it a “mental block” he will eventually get over because of torn Achilles in summer ball. But that’s slowed his preseason ramp up. Called next week a “big week” as he revs back up for regular season.
Here he is explaining it pic.twitter.com/0ZCCmWYFO1 – 5:45 AM
Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan
After the Klay and Steph won the 3-point competition for the Saturday Night fan fest, Klay told the entire stadium in Japan that @Ronnie 2K needs to get his @NBA2K rating up 😭 – 5:22 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combine to win the duo 3-point contest in Tokyo. Easily beat the Jordan Poole, Moses Moody pairing. pic.twitter.com/FMjgQekqhS – 5:11 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Five observations from Tokyo
-James Wiseman pops for 20 and 8
-A look at Patrick Baldwin Jr.’s debut
-Arena vibe
-Klay update
-Leftover Warriors notes
theathletic.com/3643852/2022/0… – 12:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson won’t make his preseason debut against the Wizards on Friday in Japan. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/09/30/kla… – 8:01 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
ICYMI: Warriors to hold Klay Thompson out of NBA Japan Games
https://t.co/xSipcRj10C pic.twitter.com/OvIX7MgqCh – 7:04 AM
Klay Thompson will not play in either of the Golden State Warriors’ preseason games in Japan, coach Steve Kerr announced. Kerr said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as the Warriors go through a condensed training camp. “Just feel more comfortable giving him a little more of a ramp up,” Kerr said ahead of the Warriors’ 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday. “He’s just not quite ready to play at this point just based on where, you know, we’re so early in camp. We just want to be safe and make sure he gets a good ramp up before he plays in games.” -via ESPN / October 1, 2022
“Just coming off the two years with the injuries, this is really unique to play a game after 3½ practices so we’re just being cautious and trying to do the smart thing,” Kerr said. Thompson was under a strict game restriction last season — starting under a minute restriction and never playing in back-to-back games — after missing two consecutive seasons with leg injuries. -via ESPN / October 1, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Q. Dance parties on the boat looked pretty fun on Instagram. Klay: If you’re in the Italian Riviera, who is not dancing? It’s magical. Magical waters. Live. Like. Klay. -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / September 25, 2022
