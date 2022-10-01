Luka Doncic: Mavericks goal is to win a championship

Reiterating the goal for the 2022-23 NBA season, Luka Doncic made it extremely clear on the Dallas Mavericks aiming to become NBA champions. “Our goal every year is to win a championship,” he mentioned in a post-training interview shared by NBA TV, “That was our goal last season and that’s our goal this season. But I think we got a little more respect around the league. I think we have a great team. We just got to believe.”
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
McGee and Wood are dominating inside, Hardaway busy draining a bunch of threes, and Luka is doing Luka things. – 1:46 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
luka doncic is wearing sweatpants at the mavericks’ open scrimmage and has already protested (politely!) one missed call to the team staffers serving as refs. back like he never left! pic.twitter.com/DzjXvNphf8 – 1:27 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic was having a hard time pronouncing the name of his new teammate JaVale McGee 😂
🎥 @HocsBasketball pic.twitter.com/Nhlr5Rp0rN – 1:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, DFS and JaVale McGee starting for Head Coach Shammgod.
Spencer Dinwiddie, Frank Ntilikina, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood starting for Head Coach Dudley.
Actual head coach Jason Kidd wanted to mix starters/second unit. – 1:12 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka and the Mavericks getting ready to play a Blue and White scrimmage at American Airlines Center
It’s a wild and rowdy and loud crowd up in here.@Dallas Mavericks @NBA #Mavs pic.twitter.com/sMC1Ax8nsR – 1:11 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“Our goal every year is to win a championship” – Luka Doncic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 10:05 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Some Luka Doncic observations from practice so far:
— Picked Maxi Kleber without hesitation hesitation when guards got to pick bigs to face 1-on-1
— Argues with refs about moving screens even during 5-on-4 scrimmages in preseason practice
— Kept calling JaVale McGee “Joel” – 1:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Name a class of active players that could beat this 2018 Draft class lineup.
G — Trae
G — Luka
F — SGA
F — JJJ
C — Ayton pic.twitter.com/3Do6sJON2m – 12:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison on Luka Doncic’s conditioning compared to last year: “It’s everything. … It means that we’re going to start off better than we did last year.” – 12:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
If y’all aren’t watching, Mavs’ training camp practice today is airing live on the NBA app.
So far, Luka Doncic is talking trash, Nico Harrison is doing an interview and Dirk Nowitzki has pulled up a chair to watch from the sideline. app.link.nba.com/mavsrtc – 12:17 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Starting at 10:30, the new NBA App will live-stream Mavs training camp practice. Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic will be mic’d. – 10:41 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd will be mic’d up during the Mavericks’ practice today, which will be streamed on the NBA app starting at 10:30 a.m. CT. – 10:20 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Special bond between Musa and Doncic was found my years ago ☺️ pic.twitter.com/esLm7hJNBP – 5:18 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
New @FromTheWingPod with @Matt Moore
– New Orleans’ high floor
– Zion’s MVP odds
– Is it Luka’s year?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fro… – 12:19 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Can the upcoming NBA season be GOLDEN for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks? ⚱️👀
📸 seanberryphoto/Instagram pic.twitter.com/UX5YIF5GRd – 6:44 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s ramp up today: “He did everything today. He looked great, just understanding where he’s been and playing. It’s hard to get him out of the scrimmage. He loves to compete, but I think he played in the whole scrimmage, and he did a great job.” – 3:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd’s most important update from Mavs’ practice today: Dwight Powell has joined Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. on the “leadership council.”
A second straight year in which the trade deadline might be a tumultuous time for big men in that trio ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ – 2:33 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines when he said that European basketball is “way harder” than the NBA.
Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic have also weighed in on this and echoed a similar sentiment. They explained the differences between Europe and the NBA: basketballnews.com/stories/jokic-… – 2:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is back scrimmaging on Day 2 of Mavs training camp.
Also in this clip: Josh Green playing as the second ball handler on Luka’s side, and Dwight Powell boxing out against a smaller defensive side. pic.twitter.com/R85q74CDJW – 1:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A little Luka scrimmage action to brighten tour day. pic.twitter.com/fbckd2ezsO – 1:29 PM
Of course, the Slovenian superstar setting his sights on the title is not a secret. He seemed confident in being able to top the league, even without another big name on the squad. “We have great players on our team. There are plenty of very underrated guys that I think should be talked about more. So I don’t think so. I think we have a great team,” he recently told ESPN. -via EuroHoops.net / October 1, 2022
Appearing on The Ringer’s Bill Simmons’ Podcast, ESPN analyst and known Lebron-whisperer Brian Windhorst mentioned the Dallas Mavericks as a sneaky candidate for the final phase of Lebron James’ career, due to his affinity for Luka Doncic. This isn’t the first time he’s mentioned such a concept; five months ago on ESPN’s NBA Today, Windhorst hinted at it, saying that Lebron would love playing with Luka. -via mavsmoneyball.com / September 29, 2022
Lebron’s love of Luka hasn’t only been told to us secondhand. He answered the question of who his favorite young player is on a Twitter Q&A; by saying Luka is his “fav player”, implying his favorite in general. He picks him in each all-star draft (despite Luka resembling a tee-ball outfielder playing with ants in the game itself). -via mavsmoneyball.com / September 29, 2022
