Marcus Smart on Blake Griffin signing: He's not above the rim anymore but still does great things

Adam Himmelsbach: Marcus Smart on Blake Griffin: “Love it…He’s not above the rim anymore, but he still does great things…Last year he led the league in charges taken. For a guy that doesn’t play as much, that speaks volumes…It’s a great vet for some of these young guys to listen to.”
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Marcus Smart relishes leadership role heading into his ninth NBA season
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/01/mar… – 2:29 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart on Blake Griffin:
“Love it…He’s not above the rim anymore, but he still does great things…Last year he led the league in charges taken. For a guy that doesn’t play as much, that speaks volumes…It’s a great vet for some of these young guys to listen to.” – 1:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mixing up defensive coverages, giving everyone a chance to mesh with the starters, signing Blake Griffin.
How the #Celtics have tried to address their injury-riddled front court.
“We have a lot to prove.”
clnsmedia.com/celtics-sign-b… – 11:18 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Greece is dope. The kid might never come back. Also I guess the Celtics have Blake Griffin now? pic.twitter.com/Dz9Uru82pN – 11:07 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
What Blake Griffin Signing Means for Celtics w/ @SouichiTerada | @WinningPlaysPod powered by @betonline_ag & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:00 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD 🎙️☘️
What does Blake Griffin have left in the tank? ESPN’s @Nick Friedell jumps on an emergency edition to offer insight from Brooklyn.
📺 https://t.co/WEn5T0fwsB pic.twitter.com/atrAOs0Hii – 7:33 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Blake Griffin to Boston, the Rockets/Thunder trade, Bojan Bogdanovic wanting an extension and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 25K subscribers up next!
youtu.be/ZWGKBc_5THc – 6:35 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Disappointed the Celtics aren’t playing in Mexico so Blake Griffin could redo this moment: pic.twitter.com/OGGwbxFzmy – 5:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
New for @CLNSMedia: #Celtics sign Blake Griffin for one year, luxury tax implications of the deal lessened by a cap wrinkle & sources tell me Boston will waive Denzel Valentine to clear a spot on the 20 man camp roster for Griffin, who’s fully guaranteed: https://t.co/tVSsQDENTR pic.twitter.com/YKFkd4VzGU – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
Keith Smith: The Boston Celtics have officially waived Denzel Valentine. That opens the roster spot for Boston to sign Blake Griffin. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / September 30, 2022
Adam Himmelsbach: The Celtics have agreed to a one-year deal with Blake Griffin, a league source confirms. Per source, Cs attended Griffin’s recent workouts in Los Angeles and saw enough. It’s a vet min deal -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / September 30, 2022
Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Carmelo Anthony could serve as mentors for Randle and Obi Toppin. However, the Knicks don’t see any of those vets a good fit at the moment. The 37-year-old Aldridge would make the most sense in the event Randle gets traded because he still could be a serviceable low-post scorer as a backup to Toppin. -via New York Post / September 14, 2022
Jaylen Brown can’t help. “I wish we had more details,” Brown said. Jayson Tatum had nothing, either. “I just don’t know,” Tatum said. Marcus Smart had a blunt assessment of what the last few days have been like. “It’s been hell for us,” Smart said. Days removed from the announcement of head coach Ime Udoka’s season-long suspension, the Celtics appeared at the team’s annual media day searching for answers. They know Udoka has been exiled for team violations, which sources told Sports Illustrated was connected to an intimate relationship with a female staff member. -via Sports Illustrated / September 27, 2022
“(It) would’ve been different if we had somebody new that we didn’t know and were trying to build that connection with,” Smart said. “Joe has been here. He knows the scheme, he knows the players, so it makes it a little bit easier to adjust to a guy that’s been here and knows you.” -via The Athletic / September 26, 2022
Bobby Manning: Marcus Smart: “Yes (we’re entitled to know more), but we don’t know what the organization knows … we’re still waiting like everyone else … but at the same time that’s none of our business.” -via Twitter @RealBobManning / September 26, 2022
