Pelicans, Larry Nance Jr. agree to extension

Marc Stein: The Pelicans and versatile forward Larry Nance are nearing agreement a multiyear contract extension, league sources say. A deal is expected today. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Larry Nance Jr reportedly signing 2-year, 21.6 million extension with Pelicans sportando.basketball/en/larry-nance… – 1:37 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Larry Nance Jr. played all but 17 seconds in the fourth quarter of the play-in tournament win against the Clippers. Pels don’t win that game without him. Fills an important role as a small-ball 5. youtube.com/watch?v=ebZkgZ… – 1:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Larry Nance Jr., agreeing on a two-year, $21.6M extension with the Pelicans: es.pn/3y76bcx – 12:54 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum and Larry Nance will be lauded for not only of wanting to come to New Orleans, but for also making the best decision to extend with the Pelicans one day.
They maybe could have fetched more $ elsewhere, but few teams are better positioned to win a 🏆in a year or two. – 12:50 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Players who are under contract with New Orleans for the next 3 seasons:
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Devonte’ Graham
Larry Nance Jr.
Dyson Daniels
Trey Murphy
Jose Alvarado – 12:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Can confirm the Pels are signing Larry Nance Jr. to a two-year, $21.6 million extension. No player or team options in the deal, per a source.
CJ McCollum got his wish. – 12:34 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Larry Nance Jr. has agreed to a two-year, $21.6M contract extension with the Pelicans, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/ktb1yYD8Ru – 12:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans and versatile forward Larry Nance are nearing agreement a multiyear contract extension, league sources say. A deal is expected today.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:26 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans roster is bursting with young talent, but also boasts several experienced veterans. Larry Nance Jr. – who makes an interesting comparison to one of his previous #NBA teams – says New Orleans can be “really, really good for a long time.” Article: https://t.co/RAe9aBYOba pic.twitter.com/XjnOnYHJjk – 11:10 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The majority of the players on the Pels roster had never played 5-on-5 with Zion until Tuesday’s scrimmage.
Willie Green said he “dominated.”
“I would say ‘dominated’ is a good word,” Larry Nance Jr. said.
nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
How great is Larry Nance Jr.?
When we walked into practice, he was rebounding for Jaxson Hayes. (Super rare to see an NBA player exclusively rebound for another.)
Then after Jose Alvarado had finished his media duty, Nance broke out into a Jose chant that included some dancing. – 2:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans Pelicans F Larry Nance Jr., has agreed on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. Nance’s total deal ties him to the franchise for three years and $31.3 million. pic.twitter.com/dZl6bewRxB -via Twitter @wojespn / October 1, 2022
The Pelicans star hasn’t played in a game since May 2021 — more than 500 days ago — but looked lean, fast and like a “wrecking ball,” according to forward Larry Nance in New Orleans’ team scrimmage Tuesday night. “He looks like Z,” Nance told reporters. “Dude hasn’t played basketball for 500-something days. It’s not like none of us are expecting that right away but shoot, I got to be honest with you, dude looks good. It’s going to take time for everybody to adjust to him. It’s going to take him time to adjust to everybody, but it’s hard not to be impressed.” -via New York Post / September 29, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Larry Nance on his advice to Zion Williamson: “You don’t put cheap gas in a Lambo.” Says he’s a 1 of 1 athlete and he has to treat his body as such. Added that he’s seen Zion make that commitment this offseason. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / September 26, 2022
