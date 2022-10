Pelicans, Larry Nance Jr. agree to extension

The Pelicans star hasn’t played in a game since May 2021 — more than 500 days ago — but looked lean, fast and like a “wrecking ball,” according to forward Larry Nance in New Orleans’ team scrimmage Tuesday night. “He looks like Z,” Nance told reporters. “Dude hasn’t played basketball for 500-something days. It’s not like none of us are expecting that right away but shoot, I got to be honest with you, dude looks good. It’s going to take time for everybody to adjust to him. It’s going to take him time to adjust to everybody, but it’s hard not to be impressed.” -via New York Post / September 29, 2022