Steven Adams agrees to extension with Grizzlies

Adrian Wojnarowski: Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has agreed on a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension, his agent Darren Matsubara of @wassbasketball tells ESPN. Adams — an immense culture piece for a young roster — is now tied to the Grizzlies for three years, $43.1 million.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I think this halts those moving Jaren Jackson Jr. to the 5 talks and rightfully so. Steven Adams has been a vital piece to the Memphis Grizzlies’ rise in the western conference.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Story on the Grizzlies, Steven Adams agreeing to two-year contract extension.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So Steven Adams gets $43.1 million over three years (or $25.2 million over two if we’re just counting the extension?)
Kyle Anderson got $18 million over two years from Minnesota.
I think I’d rather have SlowMo at that number than Adams at his? Interesting call by Memphis. – 5:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Steven Adams in Memphis:
— 6.9 PPG
— 10.0 RPG
— 54.7 FG%
— Led league in offensive rebounds
— Only player with 10+ RPG in under 27 MPG
Great veteran center for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/JbQYVyalcw – 5:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Damichael Cole: Zach Kleiman on Brandon Clarke, Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams entering contract years: “We view them as potential long term pieces of our group.” He added that he doesn’t want to get into specifics of contract discussions. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / September 26, 2022
During the 2016 Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder, Green was fined $25,000 for kicking Steven Adams in the groin. But since then, Green has noticed other NBA players don’t necessarily receive the same treatment from referees as he has over the years. “There’s Draymond Green rules,” Green said on “Checc’n In.” “There’s 100 percent Draymond Green rules. Evan Mobley did the same exact thing and kicked LeBron in the head, ain’t nobody talking about wanting to kick him out, ain’t nobody talking like it was [on] purpose.” -via NBC Sports / September 17, 2022
Ziaire Williams: Steven Adams, he was a great mentor for sure. Steven is actually very, very brilliant. This is his eighth and ninth year, I think? Just by talking about all the stories and his whole career and just little tips and my recovery stuff. I’ve been able to hold up pretty well for the most part, really because of Steven. He takes care of his body and is probably arguably the best for the team. So I definitely try to integrate his stuff and do whatever I can to stay on the court. Because at the end of the day. You could be the best in the world, but if you’re not healthy, it’s no point. -via HoopsHype / September 6, 2022
