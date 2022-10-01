Terrence Ross on Bol Bol: Freak, nobody has ever seen anyone play like this

NBA Central: Terrence Ross says Bol Bol is a ‘freak’ “Nobody has ever seen anyone play like this” (Via @Orlando Magic ) pic.twitter.com/LVZI9SumAo
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross mentioned Jalen Suggs as one of the players who’s impressed him the most during camp.
Here’s what he said is different about Jalen now compared to last season: pic.twitter.com/PCP88jv0Lx – 2:55 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
With all the talk of Bol Bol’s shooting (he has shot very well), don’t forget about the range of both Mos as bigs. T-Ross explained both Bamba and Wagner have shot it extremely well in camp. – 12:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross says the Magic’s ball movement will be significantly improved in 2022-23 compared to last season pic.twitter.com/stk9LA3B6q – 12:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross on being the Magic’s oldest player: pic.twitter.com/gMmEyPzrop – 12:29 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. shooting 3s to wrap up practice today pic.twitter.com/NikN5wGHsB – 12:24 PM
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
Rec with @devin_cannady3 AND @chuma_okeke https://t.co/1KSWt1RrVt via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/zMxYRGDCNZ – 8:30 PM
Cody Taylor: Terrence Ross on Paolo Banchero: “He is so good. He is making plays, his playmaking is good.” pic.twitter.com/nJJ4xrXU3k -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / October 1, 2022
After the Orlando Magic’s offseason moves, it’s clear Terrence Ross is excited about the team’s future. What remains unclear is whether he’ll be a part of it. Ross’ future is unknown after he made it clear to the Orlando Sentinel and publicly that he’d like to continue his career elsewhere — especially on a contending team. -via Orlando Sentinel / July 26, 2022
“I feel like everything we didn’t have a season or two ago, we have,” Ross said on his podcast, The T. Ross Podcast. “Everything in bulk. I’m literally shooting in the middle of my workout, not even talking to the coaches or anything, and just in my head thinking. And halfway through, I’m like, ‘We could [expletive] go to the playoffs.’ We have a lot to play for this year. That kind of got me hype. And then to see all the youth we have and they’re ready to go out the gate. It’s going to make me optimistic about what we can achieve this season and moving forward. Granted, I’m still with the team.” -via Orlando Sentinel / July 26, 2022
Cody Taylor: Of all the bigs on the Magic roster, Wendell Carter Jr. said Bol Bol might be the best shooter of the group. “No one can really block it. He shoots it so high so I think Bol is probably the best shooter but we’re all pretty good shooters.” -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / September 30, 2022
Khobi Price: Wendell Carter says they tried out a frontline of Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Carter in today’s practice. Added that coach Mosley has emphasized they can all be positionless and that Bol’s the best shooter among the bigs. pic.twitter.com/cCFdvkqzbR -via Twitter @khobi_price / September 30, 2022
NBA Central: Bol Bol says he’s fully healthy going into the season 👀 (Via @Khobi Price ) pic.twitter.com/0MmG1YrKwa -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / September 26, 2022
