Terrence Ross on Bol Bol: Freak, nobody has ever seen anyone play like this

“I feel like everything we didn’t have a season or two ago, we have,” Ross said on his podcast, The T. Ross Podcast. “Everything in bulk. I’m literally shooting in the middle of my workout, not even talking to the coaches or anything, and just in my head thinking. And halfway through, I’m like, ‘We could [expletive] go to the playoffs.’ We have a lot to play for this year. That kind of got me hype. And then to see all the youth we have and they’re ready to go out the gate. It’s going to make me optimistic about what we can achieve this season and moving forward. Granted, I’m still with the team.” -via Orlando Sentinel / July 26, 2022