Wizards vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Wizards vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Wizards vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

October 1, 2022- by

By |

The Washington Wizards play against the Golden State Warriors at Saitama Super Arena

The Washington Wizards have not won any games while the Golden State Warriors are spending $198,949,763 per win

Game Time: 1:00 AM EDT on Sunday October 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: The Team 980

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Golden State Warriors
@warriors
Over a CAR?!
That’s a 10.
#NBAJapanGames pic.twitter.com/tufK4pEaVc4:27 AM

CJ Holmes
@CjHolmes22
No offense to these fine athletes, but I’m pretty sure the fans in Japan would prefer to watch Jonathan Kuminga in a dunk contest instead of judging it…
pic.twitter.com/EVUJBjWZ5T4:20 AM
Golden State Warriors
@warriors
#NBAJapanGames Dunk Contest judges have high standards. pic.twitter.com/SRTf4QvHMZ4:19 AM

Golden State Warriors
@warriors
Steph with the assist (sort of) at #NBAJapanGames Saturday Night 👀 pic.twitter.com/izfgjEzclw4:17 AM

Isaiah Todd
@zaytodd
I really love sushi – 3:23 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home