Wizards vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards play against the Golden State Warriors at Saitama Super Arena
The Washington Wizards have not won any games while the Golden State Warriors are spending $198,949,763 per win
Game Time: 1:00 AM EDT on Sunday October 2, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: The Team 980
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@warriors
Over a CAR?!
That’s a 10.
#NBAJapanGames pic.twitter.com/tufK4pEaVc – 4:27 AM
@CjHolmes22
No offense to these fine athletes, but I’m pretty sure the fans in Japan would prefer to watch Jonathan Kuminga in a dunk contest instead of judging it…
pic.twitter.com/EVUJBjWZ5T – 4:20 AM
@warriors
#NBAJapanGames Dunk Contest judges have high standards. pic.twitter.com/SRTf4QvHMZ – 4:19 AM
@warriors
Steph with the assist (sort of) at #NBAJapanGames Saturday Night 👀 pic.twitter.com/izfgjEzclw – 4:17 AM