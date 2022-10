Ben Simmons to make Nets debut against 76ers on Monday

“That level of talent, and IQ and motivation and drive — anything’s possible,” Irving said. “He has that ‘it’ inside of him so now we just have to slowly develop him where he knows that he can just go out there and be himself. We want him to be his highest potential of himself As a player, be able to accomplish things out on the floor that he wasn’t able to do the last few years. And just have some fun being at peace around him. -via ESPN / September 29, 2022