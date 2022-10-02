Ben Simmons to make Nets debut against 76ers on Monday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets ruled Seth Curry and TJ Warren out for tomorrow’s preseason opener.
Notably, Ben Simmons was not listed on the injury report. That should have him clear to make his Nets debut. – 5:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Seth Curry and TJ Warren are out for tomorrow’s preseason opener. Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut tomorrow against the 76ers. – 5:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons finally set to play as #Nets open preseason vs his former #76ers team. #nba #sixers nypost.com/2022/10/02/ben… via @nypostsports – 5:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on (presumably) finally getting to see Ben Simmons in a #Nets uniform Monday: “It’s a lot of fun for me. I’m such a believer in his game. He’s such a dynamic, unique player, does so many things while on the basketball court.” #NBA – 2:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This is probably what it’ll look like when Ben Simmons finds Kevin Durant for a transition 3 pic.twitter.com/eiI6eKI79z – 1:11 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 75 – @HoopConsultants and @andrewbogut share their thoughts on a recent interview Ben Simmons did with JJ Redick.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball pic.twitter.com/BqheyrZMGM – 1:01 AM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Seth Curry and TJ Warren are both out for tomorrow preseason opener against Philly. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are good to go. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 2, 2022
Barbara Barker: “I believe in Ben as a free throw shooter,” Steve Nash says of Simmons. pic.twitter.com/dSQy2Evopu -via Twitter @meanbarb / September 30, 2022
“That level of talent, and IQ and motivation and drive — anything’s possible,” Irving said. “He has that ‘it’ inside of him so now we just have to slowly develop him where he knows that he can just go out there and be himself. We want him to be his highest potential of himself As a player, be able to accomplish things out on the floor that he wasn’t able to do the last few years. And just have some fun being at peace around him. -via ESPN / September 29, 2022
