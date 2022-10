Giannis Antetokounmpo not losing sleep over criticism from Gilbert Arenas

Giannis’ popularity grew exponentially, especially among younger children when Disney released a movie — “Rise” — chronicling his childhood. He said his real-life experience was much tougher than the Disney film and that his mom was not a fan of the original script. “They’re doing their job, I call it dramatized, fabricate. … My mom told them from day one, we don’t want that. We want our story. … The true story, it’s not kid friendly,” Giannis said . “(Life) was definitely a lot harder. And, there was things we couldn’t say. It’s very hard to put in a two-hour movie, your whole life. So, we decided together to put as much as we can, things that people can get inspired from. See a little bit a glimpse of our story, and I think they did an unbelievable job.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / October 2, 2022