Gordon Hayward (knee) to miss preseason game but is upset and wants to play

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
No Gordon Hayward today for Charlotte…
…for the game with the Celtics at the Garden….
…this is the big game of the day, right? – 11:32 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets have just ruled out Gordon Hayward (left knee contusion) for today’s preseason game against Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:31 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward Gordon Hayward (Knee Contusion) has been added to the injury report and is out for todays game. – 11:29 AM
More on this storyline
Bobby Manning: No Cody Martin (knee) or Gordon Hayward (knee) for the Hornets. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / October 2, 2022
Rod Boone: Steve Clifford said Gordon Hayward banged his knee in practice and has been limited. Hayward isn’t happy they’re sitting him. “He wants to play. He’s actually a little upset about it, but it doesn’t make any sense to me and it doesn’t make any sense to (trainer) Joe (Sharpe).” -via Twitter @rodboone / October 2, 2022
“Charlotte is one other team that has looked for a big guy but they’re not desperate to do it. If you’re Chicago and you could get Gordon Hayward in a deal like that, I think you give that a go even with the injury stuff. But more likely, you’re looking at Mason Plumlee and someone like Kelly Oubre. The Bulls gave up two picks for Vuc, they’re going to want something in return if they trade him. They would much rather just bring him back, maybe even extend him, then see if he plays better,” the executive noted. -via Heavy.com / August 18, 2022
