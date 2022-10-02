Harrison Barnes on trade rumors: I check Woj, I check Shams but this is where I'm supposed to be

For now, Harrison Barnes believes he is right where he belongs, but he joked that he follows the latest trade news from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania, just in case. “You know how the NBA is,” Barnes said. “I check Woj. I check Shams. They’ve still got me here, so as far as I’m concerned, this is where I’m supposed to be and I’m going to give it my best effort.”
Source: Sacramento Bee
Kings’ Harrison Barnes says Sacramento is ‘where I’m supposed to be’ despite trade rumors sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 11:59 AM
Harrison Barnes looks ahead to the Kings’ first preseason test, details Mike Brown’s training camp, trade speculation surrounding him & future in Sacramento.
“This is where I’m supposed to be.”
Harrison Barnes on his future with Kings and the team’s playoff drought. pic.twitter.com/Ek5wxsP8A5 – 4:42 PM
Harrison Barnes is so well spoken. Excited for you to hear what he had to say about the team, his future in Sacramento, and the playoff drought on today’s pod. – 4:37 PM
More on this storyline
Barnes has been the frequent subject of trade speculation over the past two seasons. He has heard the rumors, but he said it doesn’t cause a distraction for him at this stage in his career. “That’s just part of the business,” Barnes said. “I don’t really pay too much attention to that. The biggest thing is just getting ready for opening night. That’s my focus. The guys on this court, the coaching staff, us building that trust now so, when things get going and adversity hits, you have a base of relationships that you draw on.” -via Sacramento Bee / October 2, 2022
Harrison Barnes couldn’t believe the love that came his way Thursday night. The current NBA star and former Ames High and North Carolina great was on hand for the dedication of the new Harrison Barnes Gymnasium and Court at Ames High School. He received countless thank-yous for helping make the state-of-the-art gym a reality. -via Ames Tribune / September 16, 2022
