Heat and Tyler Herro reach extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/n1Z1IW73PX
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat, Tyler Herro agree to four-year, $120 million extension (with $10 million in incentives) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/02/hea… – 8:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Just got done recording an episode breaking down the Tyler Herro extension. Should be up on YouTube and podcast feeds soon. – 7:59 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hey! @TheBoxAndOne_ are going live here with the Game Theory Podcast in 10 minutes.
-Herro, Nance, Adams extension
-Wiseman/PBJ preseason stuff
-2023 NBA Draft preseason guards lookahead
WATCH: https://t.co/E7EnGx1C2F pic.twitter.com/chD5rIJwDI – 7:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So Butler, Bam (and Robinson) now under contract for 4 more years; Herro 5; Lowry 2 more, Martin for 3. Big payroll. And big expectations of continued contention for this group: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat, Tyler Herro reach agreement on four-year, $130 million extension. (Updates with further detail.) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pat Riley on the Tyler Herro extension, “Tyler is an impact multi-faceted player and we are excited to have him signed for the next five years. His improvement every year since we drafted him has led to this day. We believe he will continue to get better.” – 7:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pat Riley in Heat release announcing Tyler Herro extension: “Tyler is an impact multi-faceted player and we are excited to have him signed for the next five years. His improvement every year since we drafted him has led to this day. We believe he will continue to get better.” – 7:28 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Pat Riley, in announcing Herro extension just now: “Tyler is an impact multi-faceted player and we are excited to have him signed for the next 5 years. His improvement every year since we drafted him has led to this day. We believe he will continue to get better.” – 7:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat, Tyler Herro reach agreement on four-year, $130 million extension. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Now the next objective becomes earning a full-time starting role for the first time in his career. – 7:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Good time to promote this:
Bam: “It starts with me and Tyler.”
On the schematics of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo operating together this season in their offensive sets
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/the-heats… – 7:11 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Tyler Herro is guaranteed $120 million from 2023-27 with his new extension.
Michael Porter Jr. is guaranteed the same amount for those years, give or take half a million.
This should be a very interesting year for proving whether those bets make sense for their teams. – 7:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
In the 40-year history of the 6th Man Award, Herro’s scoring average was 4th best all time among winners last season. Now armed with a lucrative extension, he hopes to be a starter this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 7:02 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP source: Heat, Herro agree on 4-year, $130 million deal (from @AP) apnews.com/article/e25a24… – 7:00 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jordan poole seeing the tyler herro extension pic.twitter.com/nPJhuS1IJi – 6:52 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think the Heat paid Herro more than I would’ve. I’d rather have RJ Barrett, for instance, and he got less. But I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad contract in context of the current cap. – 6:51 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Heat gives Herro a four year extension worth $120 M guaranteed, with another $10 M in incentives after months of discussions. He very likely cannot be traded this upcoming season, per NBA cap rules: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:48 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Heat Agree To Four-Year Extension With Tyler Herro hoopsrumors.com/2022/10/heat-a… – 6:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve been saying I believe Tyler Herro will be the starting shooting guard this year for the Heat
And now officially getting this contract tag…
It’s hard for me to see him in a 6th man role again by any means – 6:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro agreeing on a four-year, $130 million contract extension: es.pn/3LZ70tw – 6:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
$120 million guaranteed, $10 million more in possible incentives for Tyler Herro in a four-year extension with the Heat, source tells AP. @Adrian Wojnarowski first – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Can confirm from within the team that the Heat indeed have agreed upon an extension with Tyler Herro. – 6:33 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Tyler Herro has agreed to a 4-year, $130M contract extension with the Heat, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/86Wl2yQTlR – 6:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro officially gets his extension
$130 million over 4 years – 6:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/n1Z1IW73PX – 6:27 PM
Albert Nahmad: Herro at 4/$120M with incentives for $130M is ~$20M – $30M less than the max, and it avoids both a possible opt out after Y3 to 30% max and a commitment to Y5… It’s also a big number for an otherwise upcoming RFA who’s a one-way player. -via Twitter @AlbertNahmad / October 2, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Tyler Herro’s four-year extension includes $120 million guaranteed and $10 million in incentives, per source. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / October 2, 2022
StatMuse: Tyler Herro last season: 20.8 PPG 46/42/87% That’s more PPG than Manu Ginobili or Jamal Crawford ever had in a season. pic.twitter.com/IIxIRBxwIk -via Twitter @statmuse / October 2, 2022
